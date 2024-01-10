Genshin Impact Chevreuse Materials Farming Guide

This is how to fully ascend Fontaine's finest captain

The 4-star Pyro Polearm character from Fontaine, Chevreuse, is now playable in Genshin Impact after her debut in the recent Roses and Muskets event. She is another healer-buffer option for many teams, and if you fully ascend her, her skills will be her focus rather than her basic attacks.

Chevreuse is the Captain of the Special Security Surveillance unit within the Gards, Fontaine's security force. Here's a Chevreuse farming guide to help you maximise her potential on the battlefield!

Chevreuse farming guide

To fully ascend Chevreuse, you will need a lot of Lumidouce Bells, which are limited in number and can be found around Fontaine. You can either wait a few days for them to respawn or visit another player's world to collect more. Check out our Lumidouce Bell farming guide here!

Additionally, you will need to collect gears from Meka enemies, but this can be done at any time and can be relatively easy if you've been exploring and completing Daily Commissions.

Ascension Materials

x168 Lumidouce Bell.

x46 Fontemer Unihorn.

x1 Agnidus Agate Silver.

x9 Agnidus Agate Fragment.

x9 Agnidus Agate Chunk.

x6 Agnidus Agate Gemstone.

x18 Meshing Gear.

x30 Mechanical Spur Gear.

x36 Artificed Dynamic Gear.

x420,000 Mora.

The final ascension for Chevreuse requires beating the Millenial Pearl Seahorse, a World Boss that yields Fontemer Unihorns. If your World Level is 6 or higher, you may have to beat it 16-23 times to get enough Unihorns. However, this is only necessary if you're going all the way for her final ascension.

Talent Materials

x9 Teachings of Order.

x63 Guide to Order.

x114 Philosophies of Order.

x18 Meshing Gear.

x66 Mechanical Spur Gear.

x93 Artificed Dynamic Gear.

x18 Lightless Eye of the Maelstorm.

x3 Crown of Insight.

x4,959,000 Mora.

If you want to maximize Fontaine's Talent Domain, you should visit it a few more times. The Order books are available on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays, so make sure you spend your Resin wisely on those days. Note that her Basic hits aren't as necessary, so there's no need to bother with them.

However, gathering enough Lightless Eye of the Maelstrom could be the hardest part. These items are received from the All-Devouring Narwhal Weekly Boss, and we can only get a limited amount of them per week. So, it might take a while to max out her Talents.

Chevreuse is also a good Pyro healer. She has some niche uses like her passive ATK% boosts and timely heals. So, if you need a Pyro healer other than Bennett, she might be the best call. Although, Bennett is still a beast of a unit.

