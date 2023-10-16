Genshin Impact Cashflow Supervision Guide: Stats, skill, best characters, and more

The Genshin Impact 4.1 version Phase II will include a new weapon banner for the much anticipated 5-star catalyst, Cashflow Supervision. It is a powerful weapon that has 674 base ATK and 22% Crit-Rate as secondary stats at level 90. Cashflow Supervision also boosts the attack and damage rate of the party members, and its primary attributes are attack and bonus crit rate percentage.

To get this weapon, you can use Intertwined Fates on its weapon banner and select Epitomized Path for Cashflow Supervision, and you need to ascend it with the required materials to maximize its potential. With that said, here's all you need to know about Genshin Impact's Cashflow Supervision, including its stats, skills, and best characters for it.

Cashflow Supervision release date

Cashflow Supervision is a 5-star catalyst weapon in Genshin Impact that will be released on October 17, 2023, in Phase 2 of Version 4.1. Players will be able to unlock it by pulling its banner during the Epitome Invocation Wish event that will run until November 7, 2023.

As mentioned earlier, players will need to use Intertwined Fates after setting Epitomized Path to Cashflow Supervision in its weapon banner in order to unlock Cashflow Supervision in the game.

Cashflow Supervision stats and skill

Cashflow Supervision weapon skill is called Golden Blood-Tide, which increases ATK by 16%. When current HP increases or decreases, Normal Attack DMG will be increased by 16%, and Charged ATK DMG will be increased by 14% for 4 seconds. This effect can be triggered once every 0.3 seconds. When the wielder has 3 stacks, ATK SPD will be increased by 8%.

Here's a look at the base stats of the Cashflow Supervision in Genshin Impact, followed by its stats at each refinement rank:

Level 1 Base Attack: 47.54 Bonus Crit Rate Percentage: 4.8%

Level 20 Base Attack: 133.29 Bonus Crit Rate Percentage: 8.48%

Refinement Level 1: ATK is increased by 16%. When current HP increases or decreases, Normal Attack DMG will be increased by 16% and Charged Attack DMG will be increased by 14% for 4s. Max 3 stacks. This effect can be triggered once every 0.3s. When the wielder has 3 stacks, ATK SPD will be increased by 8%.

Refinement Level 2: ATK is increased by 20%. When current HP increases or decreases, Normal Attack DMG will be increased by 20% and Charged Attack DMG will be increased by 17.5% for 4s. Max 3 stacks. This effect can be triggered once every 0.3s. When the wielder has 3 stacks, ATK SPD will be increased by 10%.

Refinement Level 3: ATK is increased by 24%. When current HP increases or decreases, Normal Attack DMG will be increased by 24% and Charged Attack DMG will be increased by 21% for 4s. Max 3 stacks. This effect can be triggered once every 0.3s. When the wielder has 3 stacks, ATK SPD will be increased by 12%.

Refinement Level 4: ATK is increased by 28%. When current HP increases or decreases, Normal Attack DMG will be increased by 28% and Charged Attack DMG will be increased by 24.5% for 4s. Max 3 stacks. This effect can be triggered once every 0.3s. When the wielder has 3 stacks, ATK SPD will be increased by 14%.

Refinement Level 5: ATK is increased by 32%. When current HP increases or decreases, Normal Attack DMG will be increased by 32% and Charged Attack DMG will be increased by 28% for 4s. Max 3 stacks. This effect can be triggered once every 0.3s. When the wielder has 3 stacks, ATK SPD will be increased by 16%.

Cashflow Supervision Ascension materials

The following materials are needed to achieve Cashflow Supervision level 90 in Genshin Impact:

Mora x225k

Broken Goblet of the Pristine Sea x5

Transoceanic Pearl x15

Old Operative's Pocket Watch x23

Wine Goblet of the Pristine Sea x14

Operative's Standard Pocket Watch x27

Silver Goblet of the Pristine Sea x14

Transoceanic Chunk x23

Xenochromatic Crystal x27

Operative's Constancy x41

Golden Goblet of the Pristine Sea x6

Cashflow Supervision best characters

Here are the best characters to use with Cashflow Supervision in Genshin Impact:

Wriothesley : Cashflow Supervision is Wriothesley's signature weapon. Wriothesley uses normal and charged attacks as the main way to deal damage, and his abilities let him use and recover his own HP to boost his damage output. Wriothesley is the only character who can fully benefit from Cashflow Supervision’s passive by himself without needing other party members in the 4.1 update.

: Cashflow Supervision is Wriothesley's signature weapon. Wriothesley uses normal and charged attacks as the main way to deal damage, and his abilities let him use and recover his own HP to boost his damage output. Wriothesley is the only character who can fully benefit from Cashflow Supervision’s passive by himself without needing other party members in the 4.1 update. Wanderer/Scaramouche: This character is another suitable option for Cashflow Supervision. They deal most of their damage with normal and charged attacks that launch Anemo projectiles from far away. The projectiles can track enemies very well, which is useful against both airborne and ground foes.

This character is another suitable option for Cashflow Supervision. They deal most of their damage with normal and charged attacks that launch Anemo projectiles from far away. The projectiles can track enemies very well, which is useful against both airborne and ground foes. Klee: This character can benefit from Cashflow Supervision's enhancement of her normal and charged attack damage.

