Genshin Impact 4.2 Beta: How to sign up, launch date, and more

The open-world action RPG, Genshin Impact, continues to take the world by storm, with each update generating renewed excitement from both veteran and new players alike. As Version 4.1 approaches with promises of exciting new content, HoYoverse has begun recruiting eager fans for the beta test of the much-anticipated Version 4.2.

Genshin Impact's beta test gives lucky players a chance to be among the first to experience content from upcoming version updates. However, while applying is as easy as filling out a form on HoYoLAB, the application process is notorious for its stringent security measures and is known to be extremely competitive.

Want to try your luck? Here's everything you need to know about signing up and getting into the coveted Genshin Impact Version 4.2 beta server, where you could possibly get a first glimpse of the gameplay of the Hyrdo Archon, Furina, ahead of her banner debut.

Genshin Impact Version 4.2 beta test requirements

Firstly, to become a beta tester for Genshin Impact, you must join the official Genshin Impact Discord server. All important announcements, including information about Version beta tests, will be posted in the #genshin-announcements channel.

To qualify for the Version 4.2 Beta test, you must meet the following requirements:

Make sure your Discord DMs are open so the Paimon bot can contact you if you are selected for the test

so the Paimon bot can contact you if you are selected for the test Be over 18 years old at the time of application

at the time of application Possess an unexpired government-issued ID , such as a Passport or Driver's License, containing the following information: your full name, a unique identification number, date of birth, and expiration date

, such as a Passport or Driver's License, containing the following information: your full name, a unique identification number, date of birth, and expiration date Be prepared to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) and present your government-issued ID as part of the screening process

How to sign up for Genshin Impact Version 4.2 beta test

To apply for the Genshin Impact beta test, simply complete the beta test recruitment form with your personal information. The link to the form will also be provided in the Version beta test announcement in the #genshin-announcements channel. Please take care when filling out the form, as the information provided will be considered final, and you won't be able to edit it after submission.

Only a limited number of players who meet the beta testing requirements and HoYoverse's strict criteria will be chosen to participate. If you're among the fortunate few selected for the Version 4.2 beta test, HoYoverse will reach out via email or Discord DM. You'll need to complete a non-disclosure agreement to ensure that no content is leaked.

It's important to note that HoYoverse has a track record of taking legal action against leakers. Therefore, if you are selected for the beta test, please refrain from sharing any leaks!

Genshin Impact Version 4.2 beta test deadline

Unfortunately, the deadline for the Version 4.2 beta test has already passed. The application window closed on 19 September 2023.

But don't be disheartened! Typically, beta test applications become available two weeks before the official Version release date. So, mark your calendars for late October if you'd like to be considered for the Version 4.3 testing period!

