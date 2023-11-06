Genshin Impact 4.2 COUNTDOWN: Release date and launch time

The Genshin Impact Version 4.2 update is just around the corner, and the community is buzzing with excitement for new Fontaine content! Fontaine brought a renewed wave of interest from both veteran and new players, not only opening the doors to a new era of underwater exploration, and also bringing to life some of the 18 new Fontaine characters in their enthralling Fontaine Archon Quest, propelling the game to new heights.

However, there is only so much content to discover before Genshin players start to yearn for more characters to meet and more places to explore. Version 4.2 is poised to deliver, with the highly anticipated banner debut of Hydro Archon Furina, new areas in Fontane to explore, thrilling developments in the narrative, and more!

To be among the first to recruit the flamboyant Furina to your team, make sure to mark your calendars with our Genshin Impact Version 4.2 release date countdown!

Genshin Impact 4.2 release date and launch time

The release of Version 4.2 will follow the usual maintenance schedule for new updates. As such, Version 4.2 will become available on 8 November 2023 at 3 AM (GMT). It's important to note that due to timezone differences, players in the United States will receive the update on 7 November 11 PM EDT.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: HoYoverse

Here’s what that entails for your timezone:

Time zone 4.1 maintenance start time 4.1 maintenance end time Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) 3:00pm 8:00pm Central Time (CT) 5:00pm 10:00pm Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) 6:00pm 11:00pm Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) 10:00pm 3:00am Central European Time (CST) 11:00pm 4:00am Indian Standard Time (IST) 3:30am 8:30am Japan Standard Time (JST) | Korea Standard Time (KST) 7:00am 12:00pm Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) 8:00am 1:00pm

Genshin Impact 4.2 countdown

Here’s the countdown for the much-anticipated launch of Version 4.2, bringing a new chapter to the Fontaine cycle:

Genshin Impact 4.2 COUNTDOWN Loading...

Genshin Impact 4.2 highlights

Version 4.2 is set to introduce a slew of thrilling Fontaine content, here are a list of highlights for the newest update:

Phase 1 Banners : (5-stars) Furina and Baizhu, (4-star) Charlotte 8 November - 28 November

: (5-stars) Furina and Baizhu, (4-star) Charlotte Phase 2 Banners : (5-stars) Cyno and Ayato 28 November - 19 December

: (5-stars) Cyno and Ayato New 5-star sword : Splendor of Tranquil Waters (Furina’s signature weapon)

: Splendor of Tranquil Waters (Furina’s signature weapon) Archon Quest Fontaine Chapter IV: Act 5

Story Quest Furina Story Quest - Animula Choragi Chapter: Act 1

Map expansion Erinnyes Forest

4.2 flagship event "Thelxie's Fantastic Adventures"

New Weekly Boss : All-Devouring Narwhal

: All-Devouring Narwhal New World Boss: Hydro Tulpa

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: HoYoverse

