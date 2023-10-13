Trying to get through the Genshin Impact Dodoco's Bomb-Tastic Adventure Event in Version 4.1? Genshin Impact is back with a brand new multi-day challenge, and players have until 16 October to complete it. The challenge offers plenty of rewards depending on how many you complete, and how high your score is. In this guide, we will take you through how to complete Dodoco's Bomb-Tastic Adventure Event in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact is regularly updated with new content, characters, and events all year round. Dodoco's Bomb-Tastic Adventure Event began on October 6, with new stages being added every day until October 11. There are multiple ways to solve the puzzle in each stage, and we will take you through the easiest methods. Make sure to complete the event in time so that you can collect your rewards!

How to unlock Dodoco's Bomb-Tastic Adventure

For Dodoco's Bomb-Tastic Adventure Event in Genshin Impact, you will need to play a series of mini-board games with the help of Klee. There are six stages to it, with each stage being added per day of the challenge. You will need to bomb fishes with Klee’s Jumpty Dumpties and reach a minimum score to progress to the next stage.

To unlock this event, you will need to reach at least Adventure Rank 20. Additionally, you must complete the Archon Quest Prologue Act 3 - Song of the Dragon and Freedom.

Also, if you want to get the best experience from this event, we recommend that you also complete Klee’s Story Quest “Trifolium Chapter: Act I”. Once you’ve done with these pre-requisite steps, you can find the event quest ''Mysterious Fish? A Booming Adventure!'' in your quest list.

Now, let’s move on to the six stages of Dodoco's Bomb-Tastic Adventure Challenge where we will show you how to complete each one of them to get a perfect score and thus, all the rewards available for this event.

Dodoco's Bomb-Tastic Adventure Challenge 1

For the first Dodoco's Bomb-Tastic Adventure challenge, throw the green bombs in the middle of each of the 3 Spikey Fishes in the front row. They will explode automatically. For the next row, you can throw the green bombs, but you need to detonate them manually right when they reach the middle of the two fishes.

Use the brown bombs for the last row, where there are four fishes in a 9x9 grid. When the bomb reaches the middle square, detonate it to get all four fishes at once.

Dodoco's Bomb-Tastic Adventure Challenge 2

The second stage of Dodoco's Bomb-Tastic Adventure lets you change the side from which you can throw your bombs. First, you should move one square to the right and take out the red fishes with the green bomb. This clears out a path for the next set of red fishes, and you can use a green bomb on them too.

Now, switch to the right side of the board and throw the green bomb to get all three red fishes. Throw an orange bomb to get all six yellow fishes farther on. Switch to the left side of the board and use the green bomb on the three red fishes, and two more green bombs on the sets of two red fishes individually. Finally, finish off the yellow fishes with the last orange bomb.

Dodoco's Bomb-Tastic Adventure Challenge 3

In the third stage of Dodoco's Bomb-Tastic Adventure, you will first need to clear the seagrass with your bombs. Clear the bottom three seagrasses with the green bomb, and use the green bomb again, detonating manually, for the two red fishes. Throw another green bomb for the next set of seagrass and switch to the red bombs, which are the third type. Slide this toward the yellow fishes and detonate it manually when it is one square away from the middle fish. This will clear all five fishes.

Slide the red bomb again to get the farther yellow fish, detonating it when it’s at one square away from the middle fish as well. Now, you can switch sides to clear the seagrass and the sets of two red fishes with green bombs. Finally, switch to the bottom side of the board to get both seat of four red fishes with the brown bombs.

Dodoco's Bomb-Tastic Adventure Challenge 4

For day 4 of Dodoco's Bomb-Tastic Adventure, use the brown bombs to blow up the two sets of four red fishes at the bottom of the board. Switch sides and use the green bomb on the red flower, which is a Krash-Kaboom Mine. Make sure to wait for the moving fish so you get that too, and do this for both sides.

Use the red bomb on the right or left side of the board to hit all six yellow fishes, when the moving fishes are close to each other. Finally, use the last green bomb on the Krash-Kaboom Mine.

Dodoco's Bomb-Tastic Adventure Challenge 5

The fifth stage of Dodoco's Bomb-Tastic Adventure lets you collect more bombs from special seagrasses. First, use the green bomb to blow up the middle seagrass, and again for the Krash-Kaboom Mine when the moving fish come closer. Switch sides and use the green bomb on the Krash-Kaboom Mines, making sure to get the moving fish, and do this for both sides.

Use the three red bombs you should have left now to blow up the yellow fishes from all three sides, keeping in mind that you should time to bombs when the moving fish are closer to the rest of the targets.

Dodoco's Bomb-Tastic Adventure Challenge 6

We’re almost at the end of Dodoco's Bomb-Tastic Adventure Challenge! Use the green bomb for the first seagrass, and then the yellow bomb for the yellow fish. Make sure to avoid the moving stone. Now, switch sides and burst the Krash-Kaboom Mine, making sure to get two of the moving fish. Tip: slide the bomb next to the seagrass. Do this for both the left and right.

Now, return to the bottom and use the yellow bomb right when the moving stone passes, so that you can get six yellow fish at once. Use another for the last four yellow fishes, and you should have two bombs left for the last two fishes on the board. Use them however you fish- I mean, wish!

Dodoco's Bomb-Tastic Adventure rewards

In Dodoco's Bomb-Tastic Adventure event, you will get the following rewards for each stage:

Primogems x70

Mora x60,000

Hero's Wits x3

Mystic Enhancement Ores x3

Weapon Ascension Items such as Chains of the Dandelion Gladiator, Debris of Decarabian’s City, Boreal Wolf's Cracked Tooth

Make sure to collect the rewards from the event page! You will need to do it manually for each challenge.

That’s everything you need to know about Dodoco's Bomb-Tastic Adventure event in Genshin Impact. We hope that this guide helped you complete all the stages of the event, and get your rewards of 420 sweet Primogems and more.

