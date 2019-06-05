header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

Fortnite

05 Jun 2019

Fortnite: Investigating the NICKMERCS to FaZe Clan debacle

Fortnite: Investigating the NICKMERCS to FaZe Clan debacle

The sudden signing shocked the esports community, but will the move pay off?

Jump To
link decal

Homecoming

link decal

FaZe Up?

link decal

Family First

Homecoming

FaZe Up?

Family First

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy