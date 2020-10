England and Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli will be making his Twitch debut this Wednesday, streaming the ground-breaking Fortnite Battle Royale on his own channel.

Alli is the latest in a line of celebrities and athletes offering an insight into their lives via the social video platform. In March, rapper Drake joined popular Twitch streamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, accumulating more than 230,000 active viewers at any one point and practically catapulting Ninja to celebrity status overnight.