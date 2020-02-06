Football Manager 2021: Women's football could appear in next game!

Every year women's football grows more and more popular.

The Lionesses sold-out Wembley Stadium in late 2019 and the 2019 Women's World Cup Final broke viewership records. There are record levels of participation among girls and women around the world.

In short, women's football is starting to take over.

However, that doesn't mean everything is rosy within the community.

The Women's Super League, WSL, is seeing more and more coverage on BBC Sport and other platforms, but some aspects are in trouble.

Earlier this week it was announced that The Offside Pod: WSL Edition would be forced to be taken off the air because of a lack of sponsorship.

But not now...

Football Manager to sponsor The Offside Rule: WSL Edition

Sports Interactive and Muddy Knees Media have announced a partnership that will see the iconic Football Manager brand act as sponsor for The Offside Rule: WSL Edition podcast.

The deal ensures the survival of the WSL Edition after it was announced to be ending earlier this week due to a lack of sponsorship. As a result of this new deal, the next episode will be released as normal next Monday, February 10th with the series running through until the end of the Women’s Super League season.

Football Manager 2020 is an excellent instalment of the franchise, however it doesn't feature any women's leagues. So will it in future?

The ultimate football universe

Football Manager is the most in-depth, wide-spreading football game on the market today, except for the lack of the women's game.

Women's national teams first entered the football gaming world on FIFA 16, which is a depressingly long time ago now.

Which begs the question if Football Manager will finally take the plunge next year and add the women's game to their managerial sim?

It was on our wishlist of features for FM20, but it didn't make it to the final game.

We hope it does for FM21.