Football Manager 2020: Liverpool Team Guide, Player Ratings, & Tactics

After coming so close to lifting their first league title since 1990 last season, many were backing this season to finally be Liverpool’s year.

Winning the Champions League was a huge achievement but the Premier League title is something the Reds have never won before, although that will probably change soon.

The Merseysiders have won 20 of their opening 21 league matches so far this season and sit a mammoth 16 points ahead of their nearest rivals at the time of writing.

In Football Manager 2020 you can replace Jurgen Klopp at the start of the 2019-20 season and attempt to replicate his success of winning the Club World Cup plus more silverware.

But what exactly are the expectations of the board when you sit down on the Reds’ hot seat?

Club Vision

SKY HIGH EXPECTATIONS: Predictably, you have to hit the ground running at Liverpool.

This new feature has been a big success in FM20. It shows both the long and short-term goals for the club as outlined by the board. This includes the style of play, financial targets, and competition results.

The Liverpool board want to keep the “Heavy Metal” style of football going, with attractive and attacking football being the order of the day. Given the quality of the players you have available, this is definitely achievable.

The famed Melwood academy is also an area of interest for the board as they have arguably the best team in the present but want to keep it that way for the future. Furthermore, players of age 23 and under should be signed for the first team.

The competition targets are very high but are possible to achieve if you’re an experienced FM player.

In your first season the board wants you to challenge for the Premier League title, reach the semi-finals of the Champions League and the final of the FA Cup. The board also wants you to win the FIFA Club World Cup. Mercifully, they don’t regard the Carabao Cup, Community Shield nor the UEFA Super Cup as important.

Tactical style

FM20’s tactical options are similar to those from last year, so don’t panic too much about trying to learn your way around a new system.

Given the talent that Liverpool have at their disposal, the styles of play you should opt for fit the board’s expectations nicely. Gegenpress is the most suitable, as it’s very high intensity and doesn’t allow the opposition time to think.

Tiki-Taka and Vetrical Tiki-Taka are also recommended by assistant manager Peter Krawietz.

Formation

BATTLE PLAN: The 4-4-2 Diamond Narrow is the formation of choice in FM at Anfield

Liverpool have the required squad depth to play most formations well.

A narrow 4-4-2 is the most suitable formation according to FM but the 4-1-4-1 and 4-2-3-1 are also recommended. Jurgen Klopp plays 4-3-3, so that is also an option but the one that I’d personally recommend is the 4-1-4-1 as it allows you to play Salah, Firmino and Mane in their best positions.

A back four is definitely the way to go regardless of how you line up further up the park, as Alexander-Arnold and Robertson are brilliant at going forward.

In the 4-1-4-1 DM Wide, your best XI would be Alisson in goal, with a back four of Andrew Robertson, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Fabinho is best for the DM position, with club captain Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita as the two central midfielders.

The front three are of course Sadio Mane on the left, Moh Salah on the right and Roberto Firmino as the sole striker.

On the bench, the best seven to opt for are Adrian (GK), Joel Matip, Nathaniel Clynne, James Milner, Georginio Wijnaldum, Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi.

Key players

Liverpool’s side is good enough to win the title but they’re far from being head and shoulders above the competition in FM. There are some special players in your first team, though and here’s the pick of the bunch!

Virgil van Dijk – CA 4 star (178), PA 4.5 star (182)

ROCK AT THE BACK: Van Dijk is the highest-rated centre-back in FM20.

Virgil van Dijk is the best defender in the world at the moment and this is reflected in FM20, as his 178 starting CA is the highest of any centre back. The Dutchman is a true a rock at the back, players almost never manage to dribble around him and it’s little wonder why with the attributes he’s showcasing.

17 tackling, 17 strength, 18 heading, 17 positioning and 18 decisions make van Dijk a nightmare for attackers to face. He’s also brilliant at starting the attack from the back too, with 16 passing, 15 first touch and 16 pace also in his glorious locker.

Mohamed Salah – CA 4 star (178), PA 4.5 star (184)

KING OF EGYPT: Moh Salah has the highest potential ability of any Liverpool player.

Moh Salah may not be lighting the Premier League up as much as his previous seasons but 14 goals and 7 assists is a great tally for the Egyptian winger. Salah is also able to play as a striker too if Firmino is unavailable, making him an excellent asset to the team.

16 dribbling, 18 finishing, 18 acceleration, 18 pace, 16 agility and more attributes make Salah a daunting prospect for full backs across Europe to face.

Sadio Mane – CA 4 star (177), PA 4.5 star (184)

CLINICAL: Mane is just 1 behind Salah at the top of the Liverpool scoring charts.

Recently-named African footballer of the year Sadio Mane is the final player on Liverpool’s podium of top talent. Mane is very similar to Salah, which is a good thing as both are some of the top wingers on the planet.

Mane is natural on both wings and as the sole striker in a side. The Senegalese international also has some excellent attacking attributes with 18 acceleration, 17 finishing, 16 first touch, 16 dribbling and 18 pace, catch him if you can.

