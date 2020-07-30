header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

Flight Simulator

30 Jul 2020

*WATCH* Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020: Planes and Airports Trailer

*WATCH* Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020: Planes and Airports Trailer

The newest flight simulator is soaring through development! And this trailer shows us some amazing stuff.

Jump To

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 is fast approaching release after initial delays due to COVID-19.

The newest release from Microsoft is a trailer going over hand-craft planes and airports in the game!

You can watch the full trailer below:

These massive constructions will lend huge credibility and authenticity to the game that focuses so heavily on these aspects.

After all, what's a realistic flight simulator without realistic planes and airports?

These innovations are huge announcements as the game transitions to its closed beta phase, and many players have already been invited!

That means you should check your emails immediately - but if you were an alpha phase tester, rest assured, you are guaranteed access to the beta.

And if you're a PC player, you can pre-order the game now!

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy