BREAKING* Microsoft Flight Simulator Pre-orders OPEN – Price, Release Date, Editions, Platforms & more

Landing at a runway near you very soon, here’s all the details about getting your hands on MFS.

After months of minimal news, Microsoft Flight Simulator is now available for pre-order!

We give you all the details.

Microsoft Flight Simulator will arrive on 18 August 2020.

Price

The Standard Edition of Microsoft Flight Simulator costs £59.99 / $59.99 on both Xbox One and PC.

Editions

The Deluxe Edition is priced at £79.99 / $89.99 and offers you 5 additional highly accurate planes with unique flight models and 5 additional handcrafted international airports.

The Premium Deluxe Edition costs £109.99 / $119.99 and comes with 10 additional highly accurate planes with unique flight models and 19 additional handcrafted international airports.

Pre-orders

Pre-order are only available on PC so far.

Check out all the editions here.

Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft Flight Simulator may sound expensive, the game’s Beta will be coming to Xbox Game Pass.

It costs just £7.99 / $9.99 a month on Console, with the PC version currently on offer for just £3.99 / $4.99 a month.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate allows you to play across both PC and Console and includes Xbox Live Gold. It costs £10.99 / $14.99 a month.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about Microsoft Flight Simulator