[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Other

*BREAKING* Microsoft Flight Simulator Pre-orders OPEN – Price, Release Date, Editions, Platforms & more

Landing at a runway near you very soon, here’s all the details about getting your hands on MFS.

Alastair Pusinelli by Alastair Pusinelli Jul 13, 2020
flight sim pre order

After months of minimal news, Microsoft Flight Simulator is now available for pre-order!

We give you all the details.

Contents hide
1 Release Date
2 Price
3 Editions
4 Pre-orders
5 Xbox Game Pass

GET THREE MONTHS OF KINDLE UNLIMITED HERE!

Release Date

Microsoft Flight Simulator will arrive on 18 August 2020.

Price

The Standard Edition of Microsoft Flight Simulator costs £59.99 / $59.99 on both Xbox One and PC.

Editions

The Deluxe Edition is priced at £79.99 / $89.99 and offers you 5 additional highly accurate planes with unique flight models and 5 additional handcrafted international airports.

The Premium Deluxe Edition costs £109.99 / $119.99 and comes with 10 additional highly accurate planes with unique flight models and 19 additional handcrafted international airports.

GET 3 MONTHS OF PRIME MUSIC FREE!!

Pre-orders

Pre-order are only available on PC so far.

Check out all the editions here.

Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft Flight Simulator may sound expensive, the game’s Beta will be coming to Xbox Game Pass.

It costs just £7.99 / $9.99 a month on Console, with the PC version currently on offer for just £3.99 / $4.99 a month.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate allows you to play across both PC and Console and includes Xbox Live Gold. It costs £10.99 / $14.99 a month.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about Microsoft Flight Simulator

Alastair Pusinelli

Written by Alastair Pusinelli

First console: GameBoy Color / Favourite Game: Assassin's Creed 2 / Currently playing: Football Manager 2020

RealSport may receive a small commission if you click a link from one of our articles onto a retail website and make a purchase. For more information, see our Cookie Policy.

  • MOST POPULAR
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon
© 2020 All Rights Reserved
RealSport Logo
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Check our other Channels!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon