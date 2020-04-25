[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
FIFA

*WATCH* ePremier League Invitational Semi-Finals, Finals, Results, Times, Fixtures and more

We’re here to fill you on all the latest from the ePL Invitational Premier League!

by Ramzi Musa Apr 25, 2020
epl Invitational Premier league live

With the Premier League season on hold, the top-flight of English football has made sure that there is some live action for its fans.

This comes in the form of the ePL Invitational – a FIFA 20 tournament consisting of the club’s players and famous fans.

We have now reached the semi final stages of the competition.

You can watch the live stream here.

 

Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIV) vs Raheem Sterling (MCI)

Trent Alexander-Arnold is arguably one of the best players out there on Fifa 20. He’ll be going up against Man City poster boy Raheem Sterling.

Dwight McNeil (BUR) vs Diogo Jota (WOL)

Wolves maestro Diogo Jota will be trying to hold his own against Dwight McNeil! Odds look like they’re in Jota’s favour, with the Portuguese tipped to make the final!

Written by Ramzi Musa

