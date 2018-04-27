FIFA 18 Gfinity Elite Series Finals Stream: Envy, Fnatic, Unilad and Method look to take one step closer to the eWorld Cup

Eight weeks ago, FIFA 18 made its debut at the Gfinity Elite Series, and there is no question it has been a success. Goal after goal has got bums off seats at the Gfinity Arena in London, and after a fiercely contested group stage and nail-biting playoffs, just four teams remain for the semis and final.

Fnatic and Method were the two sides to come through the playoffs, with Method just edging out Vitality, whilst Fnatic hammered Nordavind with both players scoring six goals in a 12-1 victory.

As for Envy and Unilad, they secured their space in the final four by topping the group stages. Envy are the form team heading into finals day, winning half of their matches so far and holding FUT Champions Cup EisVogel in their side.

You can’t count Unilad out however, with reigning World Champion Gorilla on Xbox One and Shellzz very dangerous on PlayStation 4. The pair have played all of Unilad’s games, but have only picked up one overall victory, and drawing their other three ties.

The semifinals and final take place on Friday, April 27 and will be aired at 6pm BST. Team Envy meet Fnatic in the opening semifinal, with Unilad taking on Method in the second contest. The two winners will then meet in the final, and the winning pair will walk away with their share of the £250,000 prize pool and a spot at the Global Series Playoffs on the Road to the FIFA eWorld Cup.

The stream will go live at 18:00 BST on Friday, April 27. Please wait a few seconds for the stream to load.