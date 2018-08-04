FIFA eWorld Cup: MsDossary takes FIFA 18 world title back to Saudi Arabia with clinical performance

Well, that’s it for FIFA 18. 10 months of action on the EA Sports title came to a close as MsDossary was crowned as the champion of the recently dubbed FIFA eWorld Cup. The Saudi Arabian was by far the most clinical and composed performer over the three days at London’s O2 Arena, losing just once in 10 games at the tournament, and keeping a clean sheet in the final.

It was an absolute FIFA clinic from Xbox One player Dossary, who has had a superb year on FIFA 18, winning the Manchester Spring Cup as part of the eWorld Cup Global Series. In the Grand Final, he faced complete underdog Stefano Pinna and ran out a comfortable 4-0 winner in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

Dossary takes home the spanking new eWorld Cup trophy as well as $250,000 prize money and tickets to the FIFA Best Awards in London in October.