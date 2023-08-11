FIFA 23 Rooney Cover Star Icon SBC Cheapest Solutions

EA Sports has gone wild with the recent Wayne Rooney Cover Icon Star SBC challenge, tasking players with completing a total of 13 to add this card to your FIFA 23 Ultimate Team roster!

It's a big one this time, so without further ado, let's get right into everything you need to know about the Rooney Cover Star Icon SBC.

Wayne Rooney Cover Star Icon (97 OVR)

click to enlarge + 14 Credit: FUTBIN Cover Star Rooney

Start Date: Friday, 11 August.

Expiry Date: Friday, 22 September.

SBC Requirements

You will need to submit 13 squads to unlock the Wayne Rooney Cover Star Icon card, with the requirements as follows:

Born Legend

Rare: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Bronze

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Two Rare Gold Players pack.

Rising Star

Rare: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Silver

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: Two x Rare Gold Players pack.

On a Loan

Squad Rating: Min 82

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Rooney Cover Star Loan.

Old Trafford's Wonder Boy

Number of players from Manchester Utd: Min 1

Team of the Week or FUT Champions players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 88

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Small Prime Gold Players pack.

The Three Lions

Number of players from England: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 89

Team of the Week or FUT Champions players: Min 1

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Prime Mixed Players pack.

League Legend

Number of players from Premier League: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 90

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Prime Electrum Players pack.

Top-Notch

Team Rating: Min 90

Team of the Week or FUT Champions players: Min 1

Reward: 1 x Premium Gold Players pack.

90-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 90

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Prime Electrum Players pack.

91-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 91

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Rare Electrum Players pack.

91-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 91

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Rare Electrum Players pack.

91-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 91

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Rare Electrum Players pack.

92-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 92

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Mega Pack.

92-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 92

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Mega Pack.

Solutions

Born Legend

click to enlarge + 14 Credit: EasySBC Born Legend

Rising Star

click to enlarge + 14 Credit: EasySBC Rooney SBC 2

On a Loan

click to enlarge + 14 Credit: EasySBC Rooney SBC 3

Old Trafford's Wonder Boy

click to enlarge + 14 Credit: EasySBC Rooney SBC 4

The Three Lions

click to enlarge + 14 Credit: EasySBC Rooney SBC 5

League Legend

click to enlarge + 14 Credit: EasySBC Rooney SBC 6

Top-Notch

click to enlarge + 14 Credit: EasySBC Rooney SBC 7

90-Rated Squad

click to enlarge + 14 Credit: EasySBC Rooney SBC 8

91-Rated Squad

click to enlarge + 14 Credit: EasySBC Rooney 9 SBC

91-Rated Squad

click to enlarge + 14 Credit: EasySBC Rooney 10 SBC

91-Rated Squad

click to enlarge + 14 Credit: EasySBC Rooney 11 SBC

92-Rated Squad

click to enlarge + 14 Credit: EasySBC Rooney 12 SBC

92-Rated Squad

click to enlarge + 14 Credit: EasySBC Rooney 13 SBC

Check our solutions for each Wayne Rooney Cover Star icon.

