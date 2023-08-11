FIFA 23 Rooney Cover Star Icon SBC Cheapest Solutions

EA Sports has gone wild with the recent Wayne Rooney Cover Icon Star SBC challenge, tasking players with completing a total of 13 to add this card to your FIFA 23 Ultimate Team roster!
It's a big one this time, so without further ado, let's get right into everything you need to know about the Rooney Cover Star Icon SBC.
Wayne Rooney Cover Star Icon (97 OVR)
Start Date: Friday, 11 August.
Expiry Date: Friday, 22 September.
SBC Requirements
You will need to submit 13 squads to unlock the Wayne Rooney Cover Star Icon card, with the requirements as follows:
Born Legend
- Rare: Exactly 11
- Player Level: Exactly Bronze
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
Reward: 1 x Two Rare Gold Players pack.
Rising Star
- Rare: Exactly 11
- Player Level: Exactly Silver
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
Reward: Two x Rare Gold Players pack.
On a Loan
- Squad Rating: Min 82
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
Reward: 1 x Rooney Cover Star Loan.
Old Trafford's Wonder Boy
- Number of players from Manchester Utd: Min 1
- Team of the Week or FUT Champions players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 88
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
Reward: 1 x Small Prime Gold Players pack.
The Three Lions
- Number of players from England: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 89
- Team of the Week or FUT Champions players: Min 1
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
Reward: 1 x Prime Mixed Players pack.
League Legend
- Number of players from Premier League: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 90
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
Reward: 1 x Prime Electrum Players pack.
Top-Notch
- Team Rating: Min 90
- Team of the Week or FUT Champions players: Min 1
Reward: 1 x Premium Gold Players pack.
90-Rated Squad
- Squad Rating: Min 90
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
Reward: 1 x Prime Electrum Players pack.
91-Rated Squad
- Squad Rating: Min 91
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
Reward: 1 x Rare Electrum Players pack.
91-Rated Squad
- Squad Rating: Min 91
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
Reward: 1 x Rare Electrum Players pack.
91-Rated Squad
- Squad Rating: Min 91
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
Reward: 1 x Rare Electrum Players pack.
92-Rated Squad
- Squad Rating: Min 92
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
Reward: 1 x Mega Pack.
92-Rated Squad
- Squad Rating: Min 92
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
Reward: 1 x Mega Pack.
Solutions
Born Legend
Rising Star
On a Loan
Old Trafford's Wonder Boy
The Three Lions
League Legend
Top-Notch
90-Rated Squad
91-Rated Squad
91-Rated Squad
91-Rated Squad
92-Rated Squad
92-Rated Squad
Check our solutions for each Wayne Rooney Cover Star icon.
This is just one of many solutions that can be found by using the easySBC AI. To get your own solution, go try it out at easysbc.io.
For more articles like this, take a look at our FIFA page.