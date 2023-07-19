FIFA 23 Jairzinho FUT Birthday SBC Cheapest Solution

FIFA 23 Ultimate Team continues to bring the excitement with new items and events for players to complete, the latest being FUT birthday Jairzinho Squad Building Challenge (SBC).

At 93 rated Jairzinho has received a +1 rating from his prime Icon card.

The FUT Birthday promo offers players an opportunity to enhance their iconic cards with an extra boost, adding a layer of excitement to the game. While this particular SBC may come with a considerable cost, it promises substantial rewards for those who take up the challenge.

Without further ado, let's delve into the requirements and intricacies of this Squad Building Challenge.

How to complete FUT birthday Jairzinho SBC

FUT Birthday Jairzinho has a lot of squads to complete, however, with 5 star skill moves and 5 star weak foot he may very well be worth it!

click to enlarge + 2

Born Legend

Exactly 11 Players: Rare

Player Quality: Exactly Bronze

Rising Star

Exactly 11 Players: Rare

Player Quality: Exactly Silver

On a Loan

Min. Team Rating: 82

The Hurricane

Min. 1 Player from Brazil

Min. Team Rating: 87

Top Notch

Min. 1 Players: TOTW, TOTS or FUT Champions

Min. Team Rating: 88

89 Rated Squad

Min. 1 Players: TOTW, TOTS or FUT Champions

Min. Team Rating: 89

89 Rated Squad

Min. Team Rating: 89

90 Rated Squad

Min. 1 Players: TOTW, TOTS or FUT Champions

Min. Team Rating: 90

90 Rated Squad

Min. 1 Players: TOTW, TOTS or FUT Champions

Min. Team Rating: 90

91 Rated Squad

Min. 1 Players: TOTW, TOTS or FUT Champions

Min. Team Rating: 91

91 Rated Squad

Min. Team Rating: 91

92 Rated Squad

Min. 1 Players: TOTW, TOTS or FUT Champions

Min. Team Rating: 92

92 Rated Squad

Min. Team Rating: 92

Cheapest SBC solutions

There are 13 SBC squads to complete for this card. For the cheapest FUT birthday Jairzinho SBC solutions check out EasySBC.io.

How much does FUT birthday Jairzinho cost?

FUT birthday Jairzinho SBC will cost roughly 1,75M coins on PlayStation/ Xbox.

When does FUT birthday Jairzinho SBC expire?

The Squad Building Challenge for FUT Birthday Jairzinho is scheduled to expire on 16th August 2023 at 6:00pm (BST), giving you a generous 28-day window to complete this SBC.

click to enlarge + 2

Make the most of this ample time and embark on the challenge to secure the FUT Birthday Jairzinho card, adding this iconic player to your squad. Don't miss out on this opportunity to bolster your team with a true legend of the game.