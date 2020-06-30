FIFA 21 Xbox Series S: Rumours, Release Date, Specs, Graphics, Design & more

Next Gen consoles are just round the corner, but is there another contender set to be revealed?

By now we know that the PS5 and Xbox Series X will be released later this year, but will a cheaper alternative also be released?

Microsoft may also release the Xbox Series S which could be a budget version of the Series X, but how will this affect FIFA 21?

Xbox Series S

The Xbox Series S or ‘Lockhart’ is a rumoured budget version of the Series X.

Just like previous Xbox consoles, the Series S would offer a cheaper alternative to the more powerful Next Gen console.

COMPETITION! We know what the Series X will look like, but what about the Series S?

This would potentially allow more people to take the stop into Next Gen without having to break the bank.

However, nothing has been officially confirmed or even mentioned by Microsoft.

With the Series S unconfirmed, there is no release date as of yet.

A leak on Twitter from TitleOS suggests that the Series S is in fact real, so could we see it soon?

It does seem a strange business strategy to bring out a cheaper alternative at the same time as your brand-new Next Gen console, but we will have to wait and see on that front.

Whether it is released or not, it will surely be released after the official FIFA 21 release date Friday October 9, 2020.

Specs

Although much less powerful than the Series X (obviously), the Series S will supposedly greatly outperform the Xbox One.

Also, the Series S is said to run at 1080p which is significantly less than the Series X.

This means that it will be a real downgrade to the Series X, but then again it will supposedly be much more affordable.

One of the main draws of the Next Gen consoles is the graphics, which already look incredible from the brief glimpse we saw of FIFA 21 at the EA Play reveal.

