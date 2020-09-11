[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
FIFA 21

FIFA 21 Ratings: Best Goalkeepers – Oblak, ter Stegen, Alisson & more

Having a good goalkeeper will be key to your success in FIFA 21. These are the very best between the sticks.

Michael Wicherek by Michael Wicherek Sep 11, 2020
FIFA 21 GOALKEEPERS oblak

EA have officially announced the ratings for the best players in FIFA 21.

Every good team starts with a good goalkeeper. Here are the best between the sticks in FIFA 21.

PRE-ORDER FIFA 21 ULTIMATE EDITION NOW!

Jan Oblak (OVR 91) 

jan oblak fifa 21

Regarded as the top goalkeeper around, Jan Oblak is the wall behind an already miserly Atletico Madrid defence. 

The best goalkeeper on the new game, Oblak is the safest pair of hands on FIFA 21. 

Marc-Andre ter Stegen (OVR 90)

Ter Stegen FIFA 21

One of the world’s best goalkeepers, Marc-Andre ter Stegen was powerless as Bayern romped past Barcelona in the Champions League. 

Despite that thrashing, ter Stegen retains his 90 OVR ahead of FIFA 21. His 90 Reflexes are is highest on the new game. 

Alisson (OVR 90)

Alisson FIFA 21

Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson has established himself as one of the best in the world since his move to Liverpool. 

The best goalkeeper in the Premier League! Alisson has broken into the 90s on FIFA 21 with an OVR of exactly 90. 

Manuel Neuer (OVR 89) 

Neuer FIFA 21 1

Like a fine wine, Manuel Neuer seems to be getting better with age! 

The German was in fine form throughout the Champions League knockout stages and has received a rating boost to 89 OVR for his efforts. 

Thibaut Courtois (OVR 89) 

Courtois

Real Madrid keeper Thibaut Courtois conceded just 20 goals as Real Madrid claimed the La Liga title back from Barcelona. 

Courtois’ exploits have earned him a boost on FIFA 21 with a massive rating of 89! 

Ederson (OVR 88) 

Ederson FIFA 21

Manchester City may not have enjoyed their best season, but Ederson remains one of the best keepers around. 

Ederson’s 88 OVR is impressive, but his 93 Kicking stat is phenomenal! 

Samir Handanovic (OVR 88) 

Handanovic

Samir Handanovic conceded just 32 goals in Serie A last season at a rate of less than a goal per game! 

The best Serie A has to offer, Handanovic retains the title of the best goalkeeper in Italy on FIFA 21. 

Wojciech Szczesny (OVR 87) 

Szczesny 1

Wojciech Szczesny kept 11 clean sheets in Serie A this season, helping Juventus to the title once more. 

Poland international Szczesny remains one FIFA’s top keepers with a boost of 1 to his overall. 

Keylor Navas (OVR 87) 

Navas FIFA 21 1

Costa Rican goalkeeper Keylor Navas played more games than he conceded goals last season! 

Navas has maintained his 87 OVR ahead of FIFA 21, with 90 Diving his standout attribute. 

Hugo Lloris (OVR 87) 

Lloris FIFA 21

Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris suffered a broken arm last year which ruled him out for much of the season. 

The Frenchman’s lack of game time has seen his OVR drop to 87, although his 90 Reflexes are still one of the highest on the game. 

