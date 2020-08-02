FIFA 21 Future Stars: Ferran Torres – Ratings, Potential, Ultimate Team, Career Mode & more

Strongly linked with Manchester City, the young Spaniard is already one of Europe’s hottest prospects.

Valencia’s youth academy has produced some world class players in recent times such as David Silva and Isco, but could Ferran Torres be the next?

Torres looks set to be on of FIFA 21’s top young players, but just how good can he get?

Rating – 80 OVR

Ferran Torres’ OVR could increase by 5 from the beginning of FIFA 20.

In the updated squads, Torres is already a 79 OVR and a big summer transfer could tip that over in to the 80s.

SHINY! A new set of ratings to go with a rare gold card could await Torres

Born in 2000, Torres has played 34 times in La Liga this season, scoring four goals.

The tricky midfielder also provided eight assists in all competitions, the second highest in the squad.

Potential – 89 OVR

Valencia’s brightest talent already boasts a potential of 89 on FIFA 20, but we think this could rise on FIFA 21 Career Mode.

The Spanish under-21 international also has a massive £40 million release clause on Career Mode!

Ultimate Team

Torres will certainly receive a gold card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, but just how high will he be rated?

UPGRADE! We are sure to see an improvement from this basic card

He will definitely be rated higher than his 75 OVR card on FIFA 20, and we think it could reach 80 OVR.

A Future Stars card is very possible for Torres and could be one of the highest rated we have seen!

TWINS! Torres and Dani Olmo share remarkably similar attributes

If he does make the move to Manchester City, he could also receive a Ones to Watch card.

Career Mode

Firstly, Torres is a versatile player who can play RM, LM and CF. With FIFA 21’s new revamped growth system you can mould him into the exact player you need!

A comparable player to Torres is Spanish compatriot Dani Olmo.

SPANISH FLAIR! Both Olmo and Torres are bright midfield prospects

The RB Leipzig midfielder can also play on either side of midfield as well as in the CAM, with both players having similar OVR’s and potential.

Valued around £20 million, you will certainly have to pay more than that to land either of these Spanish maestros.

