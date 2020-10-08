header decal
08 Oct 2020

*UPDATED* FIFA 21 Career Mode: Contract Expiry Signings 2021 (first season) – Modric, Pogba, Messi & more

Pre-contract agreements are the cheapest way to improve your team, but who can you sign in 2021?

Which players are available as contract expiry singings?

What distinguishes a contract expiry signing from a free agent?

Why bother with contract expiry signings?

When should you approach a prospect signing?

When will the player join my club?

Lionel Messi (OVR 93 - POT 93)

Sergio Aguero (OVR 89 - POT 89)

Sergio Ramos (OVR 89 - POT 89)

Samir Handanovic (OVR 88 - POT 88)

Angel Di Maria (OVR 87 - POT 87)

Luka Modric (OVR 87 - POT 87)

Giorgio Chiellini (OVR 87 - POT 87)

Paul Pogba (OVR 86 - POT 87)

Memphis Depay (OVR 85 - POT 88)

Georginio Wijnladum (OVR 85 - POT 85)

All the best Contract Expiry Signings in FIFA 21

Everyone loves a bargain.

Contract Expiry Signings are the shrewdest types of deals, allowing you to agree a free move for a player within six months of their contracts.

Tap up these players in January 2021 for some remarkable moves in FIFA 21 Career Mode.

Which players are available as contract expiry singings?

You can approach players that are 24 or over and have sixmonths or less left on their contracts for a pre-contract agreement.

What distinguishes a contract expiry signing from a free agent?

A contract expiry signing is still contracted to their current club and can be signed six months in advance to their contract expiry date.

A free agent has no current club and is available to sign immediately.

Why bother with contract expiry signings?

Signing players on a pre-contract agreement is a massiveadvantage to your club.

The signing involves no transfer fee, meaning your only financial expense is the player’s wage.

When should you approach a prospect signing?

1 January will give you the best chance of landing the player.

You can sign players at any point during the final six months of their contract, but it’s best to act early to avoid other clubs swooping in.

When will the player join my club?

The player will join you once they have run down their contract at their previous club, meaning you can utilise your new player as of 1 July.

Lionel Messi (OVR 93 - POT 93)

Messi FIFA 21

Age: 33

Position(s): RW, ST, CF

Value (Release Clause): £60.8 million (£124.5 million)

Wage: £504,000

Lionel Messi’s current contract is set to expire in the summer of 2021.

It is well documented that Messi wants to leave the Nou Camp in real life, but can you be the manager to get the deal done on FIFA 21?

Sergio Aguero (OVR 89 - POT 89)

FIFA 21 Sergio Aguero

Age: 32

Position(s): ST

Value (Release Clause): £47.7 million (£88.2 million)

Wage: £270,000

If you are struggling for goals, then look no further.

Sergio Aguero could be available on a free in the first season of FIFA 21 Career Mode, a great signing for any club.

Sergio Ramos (OVR 89 - POT 89)

Ramos 1

Age: 34

Position(s): CB

Value (Release Clause): £22.1 million (£45.2 million)

Wage: £270,000

A born winner.

Spanish legend Sergio Ramos is not only a great defender, he scores goals too! Keep your eye out on FIFA 21 Career Mode as he may just become available in January 2021.

Samir Handanovic (OVR 88 - POT 88)

Handanovic

Age: 36

Position(s): GK

Value (Release Clause): £14.4 million (£23.8 million)

Wage: £90,000

Another top-class keeper that could be signed on a free.

Slovenian stopper Samir Handanovic could provide a cheap option between the sticks on FIFA 21 Career Mode.

Angel Di Maria (OVR 87 - POT 87)

Di Maria FIFA 21

Age: 32

Position(s): RW, LW

Value (Release Clause): £35.1 million (£64.9 million)

Wage: £144,000

What a season Angel Di Maria has had.

Double as many assists as anyone else in Ligue 1, Di Maria could provide the spark in your team and is available on a free in 2021!

Luka Modric (OVR 87 - POT 87)

Modric

Age: 34

Position(s): CM

Value (Release Clause): £22.1 million (£45.2 million)

Wage: £234,000

Still bossing the midfield, Luka Modric is the only player to break the Ronaldo-Messi Ballon d'Or dynasty since 2008.

Modric will be 35 by the time he links up with your club, and although his rating may drop - he can at least provide strong cover in your squad.

Giorgio Chiellini (OVR 87 - POT 87)

Chiellini

Age: 35

Position(s): CB

Value (Release Clause): £14 million (£23 million)

Wage: £85,000

Aged 35, Giorgio Chiellini could just be that bit too old, and it wouldn't surprise us if he retired at the end of the season.

If you get lucky and agree a contract expiry deal in January, he'd still be a great acquisition, just bear in mind his OVR could be around 83 by the team he plays for you.

Paul Pogba (OVR 86 - POT 87)

Pogba fifa 21 ratings

Age: 27

Position(s): CM, CDM

Value (Release Clause): £45 million (£88.9 million)

Wage: £85,000

Can you get Paul Pogba back to his best?

Pogba’s form at Manchester United has been somewhat inconsistent, but the mercurial Frenchman could be available to sign for free in the first season of FIFA 21 Career Mode.

Memphis Depay (OVR 85 - POT 88)

Depay fifa 21

Age: 26

Position(s): CF, LW, CAM

Value (Release Clause): £43.7 million (£86.2 million)

Wage: £104,000

It looked for all the world Memphis Depay was going to be off to Barcelona this summer, so keep an eye on the Dutchman this seaosn.

You can expect plenty of clubs will be sniffing around him January, but will you be one of them on Career Mode?

Georginio Wijnladum (OVR 85 - POT 85)

georginio wijnaldum fifa 21

Age: 29

Position(s): CM

Value (Release Clause): £33.3 million (£61.6 million)

Wage: £135,000

In a similar boat to Depay, Georginio Wijnaldum was heavily linked with a reunion with former Nehterlands boss Ronald Koeman at Barcelona.

With Thiago joining Liverpool, Wijnaldum could leave the club for free at the end of the season, but will you snap him up?

All the best Contract Expiry Signings in FIFA 21

Player Age Pos Club Country OVR POT V W
L. Messi33RW ST CFBarcelonaArgentina9393£60.8M£504K
Sergio Ramos34CB Real MadridSpain8989£22.1M£270K
S. Agüero32STMan CityArgentina8989£47.7M£270K
S. Handanovič35GKInter MilanSlovenia8888£14.4M£90K
A. Di María32RW LWPSGArgentina8787£35.1M£144K
L. Modrić34CM Real MadridCroatia8787£22.1M£234K
G. Chiellini35CB JuventusItaly8787£14M£85K
P. Pogba27CM CDMMan UtdFrance8687£45M£171K
M. Depay26CF LW CAMLyonHolland8588£43.7M£104K
G. Wijnaldum29CM LiverpoolHolland8585£33.3M£135K
Thiago Silva35CB ChelseaBrazil8585£10.4M£84K
D. Alaba28CB LBBayern MunichAustria8484£24.8M£95K
Jesús Navas34RB RMSevillaSpain8484£9.9M£38K
Fernandinho35CB CDMMan CityBrazil8484£8.6M£99K
E. Višća30RMI BaşakşehirBosnia8383£22.1M£53K
Juan Bernat27LB LMPSGSpain8384£23M£86K
B. Matuidi33CDM CM Inter MiamiFrance8383£11.3M£13K
Renato Augusto32CM CAM LM Beijing Sinobo GuoanBrazil8383£17.6M£30K
G. Higuaín32ST Inter MiamiArgentina8383£18.5M£15K
Z. Ibrahimović38STInter MilanSweden8383£8.6M£44K

