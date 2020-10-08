UPDATED* FIFA 21 Career Mode: Contract Expiry Signings 2021 (first season) – Modric, Pogba, Messi & more

Everyone loves a bargain.

Contract Expiry Signings are the shrewdest types of deals, allowing you to agree a free move for a player within six months of their contracts.

Tap up these players in January 2021 for some remarkable moves in FIFA 21 Career Mode.

Which players are available as contract expiry singings?

You can approach players that are 24 or over and have sixmonths or less left on their contracts for a pre-contract agreement.

What distinguishes a contract expiry signing from a free agent?

A contract expiry signing is still contracted to their current club and can be signed six months in advance to their contract expiry date.

A free agent has no current club and is available to sign immediately.

Why bother with contract expiry signings?

Signing players on a pre-contract agreement is a massiveadvantage to your club.

The signing involves no transfer fee, meaning your only financial expense is the player’s wage.

When should you approach a prospect signing?

1 January will give you the best chance of landing the player.

You can sign players at any point during the final six months of their contract, but it’s best to act early to avoid other clubs swooping in.

When will the player join my club?

The player will join you once they have run down their contract at their previous club, meaning you can utilise your new player as of 1 July.

Lionel Messi (OVR 93 - POT 93)

Age: 33

Position(s): RW, ST, CF

Value (Release Clause): £60.8 million (£124.5 million)

Wage: £504,000

Lionel Messi’s current contract is set to expire in the summer of 2021.

It is well documented that Messi wants to leave the Nou Camp in real life, but can you be the manager to get the deal done on FIFA 21?

Sergio Aguero (OVR 89 - POT 89)

Age: 32

Position(s): ST

Value (Release Clause): £47.7 million (£88.2 million)

Wage: £270,000

If you are struggling for goals, then look no further.

Sergio Aguero could be available on a free in the first season of FIFA 21 Career Mode, a great signing for any club.

Sergio Ramos (OVR 89 - POT 89)

Age: 34

Position(s): CB

Value (Release Clause): £22.1 million (£45.2 million)

Wage: £270,000

A born winner.

Spanish legend Sergio Ramos is not only a great defender, he scores goals too! Keep your eye out on FIFA 21 Career Mode as he may just become available in January 2021.

Samir Handanovic (OVR 88 - POT 88)

Age: 36

Position(s): GK

Value (Release Clause): £14.4 million (£23.8 million)

Wage: £90,000

Another top-class keeper that could be signed on a free.

Slovenian stopper Samir Handanovic could provide a cheap option between the sticks on FIFA 21 Career Mode.

Angel Di Maria (OVR 87 - POT 87)

Age: 32

Position(s): RW, LW

Value (Release Clause): £35.1 million (£64.9 million)

Wage: £144,000

What a season Angel Di Maria has had.

Double as many assists as anyone else in Ligue 1, Di Maria could provide the spark in your team and is available on a free in 2021!

Luka Modric (OVR 87 - POT 87)

Age: 34

Position(s): CM

Value (Release Clause): £22.1 million (£45.2 million)

Wage: £234,000

Still bossing the midfield, Luka Modric is the only player to break the Ronaldo-Messi Ballon d'Or dynasty since 2008.

Modric will be 35 by the time he links up with your club, and although his rating may drop - he can at least provide strong cover in your squad.

Giorgio Chiellini (OVR 87 - POT 87)

Age: 35

Position(s): CB

Value (Release Clause): £14 million (£23 million)

Wage: £85,000

Aged 35, Giorgio Chiellini could just be that bit too old, and it wouldn't surprise us if he retired at the end of the season.

If you get lucky and agree a contract expiry deal in January, he'd still be a great acquisition, just bear in mind his OVR could be around 83 by the team he plays for you.

Paul Pogba (OVR 86 - POT 87)

Age: 27

Position(s): CM, CDM

Value (Release Clause): £45 million (£88.9 million)

Wage: £85,000

Can you get Paul Pogba back to his best?

Pogba’s form at Manchester United has been somewhat inconsistent, but the mercurial Frenchman could be available to sign for free in the first season of FIFA 21 Career Mode.

Memphis Depay (OVR 85 - POT 88)

Age: 26

Position(s): CF, LW, CAM

Value (Release Clause): £43.7 million (£86.2 million)

Wage: £104,000

It looked for all the world Memphis Depay was going to be off to Barcelona this summer, so keep an eye on the Dutchman this seaosn.

You can expect plenty of clubs will be sniffing around him January, but will you be one of them on Career Mode?

Georginio Wijnladum (OVR 85 - POT 85)

Age: 29

Position(s): CM

Value (Release Clause): £33.3 million (£61.6 million)

Wage: £135,000

In a similar boat to Depay, Georginio Wijnaldum was heavily linked with a reunion with former Nehterlands boss Ronald Koeman at Barcelona.

With Thiago joining Liverpool, Wijnaldum could leave the club for free at the end of the season, but will you snap him up?

All the best Contract Expiry Signings in FIFA 21

Player Age Pos Club Country OVR POT V W L. Messi 33 RW ST CF Barcelona Argentina 93 93 £60.8M £504K Sergio Ramos 34 CB Real Madrid Spain 89 89 £22.1M £270K S. Agüero 32 ST Man City Argentina 89 89 £47.7M £270K S. Handanovič 35 GK Inter Milan Slovenia 88 88 £14.4M £90K A. Di María 32 RW LW PSG Argentina 87 87 £35.1M £144K L. Modrić 34 CM Real Madrid Croatia 87 87 £22.1M £234K G. Chiellini 35 CB Juventus Italy 87 87 £14M £85K P. Pogba 27 CM CDM Man Utd France 86 87 £45M £171K M. Depay 26 CF LW CAM Lyon Holland 85 88 £43.7M £104K G. Wijnaldum 29 CM Liverpool Holland 85 85 £33.3M £135K Thiago Silva 35 CB Chelsea Brazil 85 85 £10.4M £84K D. Alaba 28 CB LB Bayern Munich Austria 84 84 £24.8M £95K Jesús Navas 34 RB RM Sevilla Spain 84 84 £9.9M £38K Fernandinho 35 CB CDM Man City Brazil 84 84 £8.6M £99K E. Višća 30 RM I Başakşehir Bosnia 83 83 £22.1M £53K Juan Bernat 27 LB LM PSG Spain 83 84 £23M £86K B. Matuidi 33 CDM CM Inter Miami France 83 83 £11.3M £13K Renato Augusto 32 CM CAM LM Beijing Sinobo Guoan Brazil 83 83 £17.6M £30K G. Higuaín 32 ST Inter Miami Argentina 83 83 £18.5M £15K Z. Ibrahimović 38 ST Inter Milan Sweden 83 83 £8.6M £44K

