02 Oct 2020

FIFA 21 Career Mode: Best young Left Backs (LB & LWB) – Reguilon, Davies, Lodi & more

With the fullback position becoming so infleuntial, which of these talented young left backs will you choose?

Table of all the best young left backs (LB & LWB) on FIFA 21

In recent years, the fullback position has become more and more influential.

Both right and left backs are now expected to pose an attacking threat, as well as track back to fulfil their defensive duties. This means that finding the right fullback is vital for your Career Mode Squad.

Keep reading as we take you through the best young left backs (LB) and left wing-backs (LWB) on FIFA 21.

When choosing the best young left backs on FIFA 21 Career Mode, we’ve looked at the best players that are aged 23 or under, with the potential to reach at least 82 overall.

These players must also start Career Mode with an overall of at least 75 to ensure they are ready for first-team football from the get-go.

Sergio Reguilon (OVR 82 - POT 89)

Reguilon fifa 21 base card

Age: 23

Position(s): LB, LM

Value (Release Clause): £24.8 million (£52 million)

Wage: £77,000

Sergio Reguilon has been in headlines recently following his £27 million move from Real Madrid to Spurs. At just 23-years-old, the young Spaniard is packed with potential and this is reflected on FIFA 21.

Starting at 82 overall with 87 sprint speed, 81 ball control and 79 crossing, Reguilon will be able to slide straight into your starting lineup and pose a serious attacking threat.

Alphonso Davies (OVR 81 - POT 89)

Davies fifa 21 base card 1

Age: 19

Position(s): LB, LM, RM

Value (Release Clause): £20.3 million (£37.5 million)

Wage: £36,000

Alphonso Davies has proven a worthy successor to David Alaba at left back for Bayern Munich. With the Austrian veteran playing most of his football at centre back, Davies has become a regular starter for the German giants.

On FIFA 21 Davies has a phenomenal potential of 89 and already possesses acceleration and sprint speed stats of 96. Combined with his 85 agility, the young Canadian will prove a tricky customer on the left flank.

Renan Lodi (OVR 81 - POT 87)

renan lodi fifa 21 base card

Age: 22

Position(s): LB

Value (Release Clause): £19.4 million (£43.5 million)

Wage: £44,000

Since joining from the Brazilian league at the start of the 2019/20 campaign, Renan Lodi has proven a vital cog in Atletico’s defensive system.

At 22-years-old, Lodi is ready for first team action from the outset - with 85 acceleration, 81 ball control and 81 crossing, the Brazilian fullback offers a serious threat going forward.

Ben Chilwell (OVR 81 - POT 85)

chilwell fifa 21 base card

Age: 23

Position(s): LB

Value (Release Clause): £18.5 million (£36.4 million)

Wage: £71,000

After four brilliant years ar Leicester, Chilwell has moved on to the next chapter in his career, with his move to Chelsea worth over £45 million.

Bizarrely, it seems you can snatch Chilwell straight off Chelsea for his £36.4 million release clause! We’re sure this will be patched, but grab this bargain whilst you can.

Theo Hernandez (OVR 80 - POT 85)

hernandez fifa 21 base card

Age: 22

Position(s): LB

Value (Release Clause): £15.8 million (£28 million)

Wage: £33,000

After a great first season with AC Milan, Theo Hernandez has shown the quality he possesses as a left back.

Standing at six foot tall, Hernandez has 93 sprint speed, 80 crossing, 79 dribbling and 79 rated sliding tackles - an all-rounder if ever we saw one.

Oleksandr Zinchenko (OVR 80 - POT 85)

Zinchenko fifa 21 base card 1

Age: 23

Position(s): LB

Value (Release Clause): £15.8 million (£30.3 million)

Wage: £86,000

In a squad with as much depth as Man City, Oleksandr Zinchenko did well do make 25 appearances last season, showing glimpses of his future potential.

Now rated 80 overall, with 82 crossing, 82 ball control and 79 standing tackles, Zincehcnko is more than ready to play regular first team football.

Angelino (OVR 80 - POT 85)

Angelino fifa 21 base card

Age: 23

Position(s): LB

Value (Release Clause): £15.8 million (None)

Wage: £41,000

After moving to Man City back in July 2019, Angelino was loaned out to RB Leipzig the following January until the end of the 2020/21 campaign.

This means you’ll have to wait until the end of your first season to sign him, but with 86 crossing, 85 balance and 87 stamina, he could well be worth the wait.

Pervis Estupinan (OVR 79 - POT 86)

Estupinan fifa 21 base card 1

Age: 22

Position(s): LB

Value (Release Clause): £14 million (£32.1 million)

Wage: £26,000

Pervis Estupinan has been part of the Watford set up since back in 2017. After several loans, Watford sold the young left back to Villarreal this summer for just over £14 million.

However, if you want to utilise Estupinan’s 84 sprint speed, 80 standing tackles and 79 crossing in your first season, you can snap him up for his £32.1 million release clause.

Kieran Tierney (OVR 78 - POT 86)

Tierney fifa 21 base card

Age: 22

Position(s): LB, LWB

Value (Release Clause): £12.2 million (£25.5 million)

Wage: £53,000

Keiran Tierney was unlucky to suffer from injury during his first campaign with Arsenal, but the young Scot has already become a fan favourite, showing glimpses of brilliance.

With 86 sprint speed, 85 stamina and 82 aggression, Tierney has all the physicality stats to become a top left back, whilst his 77 crossing and 75 dribbling demonstrate his ability going forward.

Owen Wijndal (OVR 77 - POT 86)

wijndal fifa 21 base card

Age: 20

Position(s): LB

Value (Release Clause): £11.3 million (£19.1 million)

Wage: £7,000

A product of the AZ Alkmaar youth system, Owen Wijndal became a regular starter for the first team last season.

With 84 sprint speed, 84 agility and 83 stamina the young dutchman has plenty of potential and can reach the lofty heights of 86 overall on FIFA 21 - well worth considering.

Table of all the best young left backs (LB & LWB) on FIFA 21

Player Age Pos Club Country OVR POT V W
Reguilón23LB  LMSpursSpain828924.8m£52k
A. Davies19LB LM RMBayern MunichCanada8189£20.3m£36k
R. Lodi22LBAteticoBrazil8187£19.4m£44k
B. Chilwell23LBLeicesterEngland8185£18.5m£71k
T. Hernandez22LBAC MilanFrance8085£15.8m£33k
O. Zinchenko23LBMan CitySpain8085£15.8m£86k
Angelino23LBRB LeipzigSpain8085£15.8m£41k
P. Estupinan22LBVillarrealEcuador7986£14m£26k
K. Tierney23LB LWBArsenalScotland7886£12.2m£53k
O. Wijndal20LBAZ AlkmaarNetherlands7786£11.3m£7k
M. Olivera22LB LMGetafeUruguay7785£10.4m£20k
V. Mykolenko21LBDynamo KievUkraine7684£9m£450
M. Mittelstadt23LB LMHertha BSCGermany7682£8.6m£28k
A. Pedrosa22LB LWBEspanyolSpain7585£8.6m£7k
B. Williams19LB LWBMan UnitedEngland7585£8.6m£36k
Ayrton23LB LWBSpartak MoscowBrazil7584£8.1m£33k
T. Malacia20LBFeyenoordNetherlands7584£8.6m£8k
D. Bradaric20LBLOSC LilleCroatia7583£8.1m£18k
M. Saracchi23LBGalatasarayUruguay7582£7.7m£37k
G. Arteaga21LBKRC GenkMexico7582£7.7m£9k

