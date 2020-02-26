BREAKING* FIFA 20 TOTW 24 LEAKED EARLY: Full Squad features Lewandowski and Aubameyang?!

Each week EA announce the new Team of the Week (TOTW) on Wednesday at 3pm.

Therefore TOTW 24 is set to be released in a few hours – HOWEVER, it looks like the team has been leaked early!

Keep reading to see who features.

TOTW 24 Leaked Early

FOUL PLAY: It looks like someone is going to be in trouble, as TOTW 24 has been released early

According to a tweet from FUT20News, the above image is the official FIFA 20 Team of the Week (TOTW) 24.

If this is the case then Robert Lewandowski has earned himself a 93-rated In-Form for his brace against Paderborn, including the 90th minute winner!

In addition, Pierre-Emerick Aubaemyang seems to have been awarded with his first TOTW card of the season after scoring a brace in Arsenal’s 3-2 win over Everton.

Both of these players have Headliners cards, which would be boosted to one above their latest In-Form rating!

Gamers who own these Headliners cards are in for a treat!

Already on the FUT market

According to a post on the FIFA sub-Reddit, the TOTW 24 hasn’t just been leaked, but it’s already been released in packs.

Therefore the new IF cards have found their way on to the market!

BEAT THE RUSH: Some of the TOTW 24 cards are already on the market!

In the comments of the post, other gamers state they’ve also seen the likes of IF Bruno Fernandes (88 OVR) and IF Lewandowski (93 OVR) released in packs already.

