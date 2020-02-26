Join the RealSport Community Create a post
Create a post

RealSport

FIFA

*BREAKING* FIFA 20 TOTW 24 LEAKED EARLY: Full Squad features Lewandowski and Aubameyang?!

It looks like the latest set of In-Forms have been leaked early, including two world-class strikers.

fifa 20 totw 24 leaked

Each week EA announce the new Team of the Week (TOTW) on Wednesday at 3pm.

Therefore TOTW 24 is set to be released in a few hours – HOWEVER, it looks like the team has been leaked early!

Keep reading to see who features.

NOW WATCH BELOW: Chelsea vs Bayern predicted on FIFA 20 - some people WON'T be happy!
Contents hide
1 TOTW 24 Leaked Early
2 Already on the FUT market

TOTW 24 Leaked Early

totw 24 leak 1
FOUL PLAY: It looks like someone is going to be in trouble, as TOTW 24 has been released early

According to a tweet from FUT20News, the above image is the official FIFA 20 Team of the Week (TOTW) 24.

If this is the case then Robert Lewandowski has earned himself a 93-rated In-Form for his brace against Paderborn, including the 90th minute winner!

READ MORE: FIFA 20 Shapeshifters Team 2 Predictions – Alexander-Arnold, Aubameyang & more

In addition, Pierre-Emerick Aubaemyang seems to have been awarded with his first TOTW card of the season after scoring a brace in Arsenal’s 3-2 win over Everton.

Both of these players have Headliners cards, which would be boosted to one above their latest In-Form rating!

Lewandowski totw 24 headliners
Aubameyang totw 24 headliners

Gamers who own these Headliners cards are in for a treat!

Already on the FUT market

According to a post on the FIFA sub-Reddit, the TOTW 24 hasn’t just been leaked, but it’s already been released in packs.

Therefore the new IF cards have found their way on to the market!

totw 24 kolarov fifa 20
BEAT THE RUSH: Some of the TOTW 24 cards are already on the market!

In the comments of the post, other gamers state they’ve also seen the likes of IF Bruno Fernandes (88 OVR) and IF Lewandowski (93 OVR) released in packs already.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 – Every single Shapeshifters card, SBC and Objective released so far

Phil Pangalos

Written by

First Console: GameBoy Color / Favourite Game: Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood / Currently playing: UFC 3

log in

Forgot password?

reset password

Back to
log in

Cookies

We use cookies and similar technologies to help give you the best experience on our site. If you continue to use this site, we’ll assume that you’re happy to receive all cookies. More info about our cookies policy.