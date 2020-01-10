FIFA 20 Team of the Year: Cristiano Ronaldo named as 12th man for Ultimate Team TOTY

The team is now complete.

Over the last week EA Sports have been trickling out the official, fan-voted, Team of the Year and now the 12th man has been released.

Despite a lacklustre year on the pitch, the FIFA community has voted Juventus and Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo as the 12th man for the FIFA 20 Team of the Year.

He joins a list that includes his nemesis Lionel Messi and the next great in world football Kylian Mbappe.

His selection comes at the expense of Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski, who was shortlisted for the spot but hasn’t made it despite a ridiculous 19 goals in the Bundesliga already this season.

Also short-listed but falling at the final hurdle were Ajax star Hakim Ziyech, Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling, and Real Madrid’s new Galactico Eden Hazard.

Cristiano Ronaldo (99 OVR)

This card is a true monster. At 99 OVR he joins Messi and Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk with the maximum rating.

With 99 shooting, 98 dribbling, and 97 pace he will be almost impossible to stop.

Full FIFA 20 FUT Team of the Year

The full squad has now been released. It features a massive five Liverpool players, along with two each for Barcelona and Juventus, and one each from Manchester City and Chelsea.

Here is the full team. If you pull any of these from a pack then you are sure to be a favourite in any game you play!