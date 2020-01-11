FIFA 20 Team of the Year: Eden Hazard Moments SBC now available

With Cristiano Ronaldo confirmed as the 12th man for the Ultimate Team TOTY, it looked as though Eden Hazard was set to miss out all together.
Luckily for those of you with La Liga Santander teams, EA have come up trumps by releasing an incredible 95-rated Eden Hazard card.
Unfortunately he won’t be available in packs, only via a rather expensive looking SBC. But if you’ve got the cash, there aren’t many better wingers available in the game.
In fact, the only higher rated left winger you can get in the game today is current TOTY forward Sadio Mane (97 OVR).
How to complete the TOTY Eden Hazard SBC
In order to unlock this special Eden Hazard card, you must complete a total of six SBC’s.
Estimated total cost: 1.35M PS4 / 1.31M Xbox One
1. Exchange a squad featuring players from Chelsea
Estimated cost: 128.65k PS4 / 128.8k Xbox One
Minimum Chelsea players: One
Minimum squad rating: 86
READ MORE: FIFA 20 Ultimate Team: All confirmed transfers & predictions
Minimum team chemistry: 70
Extra reward: One Rare Electrum Players Pack
2. Exchange a squad of Belgium players
Estimated cost: 166k PS4 / 161k Xbox One
Minimum Belgium players: One
Minimum squad rating: 87
Minimum team chemistry: 65
Extra reward: One Mega Pack
READ MORE: FIFA 20 Ultimate Team: The best card in the game
3. Exchange a squad featuring players from the Premier League
Estimated cost: 179k PS4 / 174k Xbox One
Minimum number of Premier League players: One
Minimum number of inform players: One
Minimum squad rating: 87
Minimum team chemistry: 60
Extra reward: One Prime Gold Players Pack
4. Exchange an 88 Rated Squad
Estimated cost: 230k PS4 / 215k Xbox One
Minimum squad rating: 88
Minimum team chemistry: 55
READ MORE: FIFA 20 Ultimate Team: The best card in the game
Extra reward: One Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack
5. Exchange an 89 Rated Squad
Estimated cost: 320k PS4 / 310k Xbox One
Minimum squad rating: 89
Minimum team chemistry: 55
Extra reward: One Rare Players Pack
6. Exchange an 89 Rated Squad
Estimated cost: 330k PS4 / 320k Xbox One
Minimum number of inform players: One
Minimum squad rating: 89
Minimum team chemistry: 55
Extra reward: One Rare Mega Pack
READ MORE: Marco van Basten removed from FUT after outrageous comment!
0 Comments