FIFA 20 Team of the Year: Eden Hazard Moments SBC...

FIFA

FIFA 20 Team of the Year: Eden Hazard Moments SBC now available

The Belgian joins the TOTY squad with a huge SBC card that will tear up any opposition defence.

With Cristiano Ronaldo confirmed as the 12th man for the Ultimate Team TOTY, it looked as though Eden Hazard was set to miss out all together.

Luckily for those of you with La Liga Santander teams, EA have come up trumps by releasing an incredible 95-rated Eden Hazard card.

Unfortunately he won’t be available in packs, only via a rather expensive looking SBC. But if you’ve got the cash, there aren’t many better wingers available in the game.

In fact, the only higher rated left winger you can get in the game today is current TOTY forward Sadio Mane (97 OVR).

How to complete the TOTY Eden Hazard SBC

In order to unlock this special Eden Hazard card, you must complete a total of six SBC’s.

Estimated total cost: 1.35M PS4 / 1.31M Xbox One

1. Exchange a squad featuring players from Chelsea

Estimated cost: 128.65k PS4 / 128.8k Xbox One

Minimum Chelsea players: One

Minimum squad rating: 86

Minimum team chemistry: 70

Extra reward: One Rare Electrum Players Pack

2. Exchange a squad of Belgium players

Estimated cost: 166k PS4 / 161k Xbox One

Minimum Belgium players: One

Minimum squad rating: 87

Minimum team chemistry: 65

Extra reward: One Mega Pack

3. Exchange a squad featuring players from the Premier League

Estimated cost: 179k PS4 / 174k Xbox One

Minimum number of Premier League players: One

Minimum number of inform players: One

Minimum squad rating: 87

Minimum team chemistry: 60

Extra reward: One Prime Gold Players Pack

4. Exchange an 88 Rated Squad

Estimated cost: 230k PS4 / 215k Xbox One

Minimum squad rating: 88

Minimum team chemistry: 55

Extra reward: One Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack

5. Exchange an 89 Rated Squad

Estimated cost: 320k PS4 / 310k Xbox One

Minimum squad rating: 89

Minimum team chemistry: 55

Extra reward: One Rare Players Pack

6. Exchange an 89 Rated Squad

Estimated cost: 330k PS4 / 320k Xbox One

Minimum number of inform players: One

Minimum squad rating: 89

Minimum team chemistry: 55

Extra reward: One Rare Mega Pack

Tom Young

Written by

20 year old student currently studying Sports Journalism at the University of South Wales.

