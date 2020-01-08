FIFA 20 TOTW: Ronaldo doesn't receive in-form card despite scoring hat-trick

FIFA 20's Team of the Week 17 has been unveiled and there has been one huge omission from the latest back of in-forms.

Cristiano Ronaldo bagged a hat-trick this weekend for Juventus as they swatted aside Cagliari 4-0 in Serie A - yet there is no sign of the Portuguese in the 23 players released.

No Ronaldo, no party

There are still some strong cards in TOTW 17 - an 89 OVR Immobile, 87 Varane and 87 Alejandro Gomez, but it would have gone up another notch had Ronaldo been included.

MISSING MAN: A decent TOTW, but there is a CR7-shaped hole

So, why hasn't Ronaldo been selected?

Well, one explanation could be that Cristiano is currently eligible in the vote for the 12th man for the Team of the Year.

With him likely to win that award (more to do with how good his potential FUT TOTY card would be), EA would be reluctant to give Ronaldo, or any player, two rare cards in quick succession.

We predicted CR7 to make Team of the Week 17, but that was before the 12th man vote - where he is up against Robert Lewandowski, Eden Hazard Hakim Zieych and Raheem Sterling - was revealed.

Reluctantly to pick PES players?

It's unlikely that EA Sports would be fickle enough to leave out teams who have partnership deals with rivals PES 2020, with a number of Juventus players appearing in the Team of the Week this season.

MY FAIR LADY: Juventus players have been included in the TOTW this season

Named Piemonte Calcio on the game, Paulo Dybala, Miralem Pjanic, Gonzalo Higuain, Matthijs de Ligt and even Cristiano Ronaldo himself have all received in-form cards this season, with the Juventus kit blanked out on their Ultimate Team items.

FIFA 20 fans have been voting who should be in the seismic Team of the Year.

Now the results are in and the team has been announced.

Unsurprisingly, the Team of the Year is dominated by players from the biggest clubs around Europe and those at the top of their respective leagues.

Champions League holders Liverpool lead the way with five players, while Barcelona, Juventus, Manchester City, Chelsea, and Paris Saint-Germain are also represented.

These players will be trickled out to FUT gamers over the coming week, with the attackers available from 6pm GMT today!

So, who has made the FIFA 20 Team of the Year?

Alisson Becker (OVR 89 – TOTY 96)

The Liverpool goalkeeper takes his place between the sticks and will immediately become the best goalie in Ultimate Team.

After De Gea received a 97 OVR last year, you can expect Alisson to come in around that 96-98 OVR mark again, which means he is a must for any player hoping to keep a clean sheet.

Andrew Robertson (OVR 85 – TOTY 94)

Liverpool’s left-back flies the flag for Scotland in the Team of the Year. His attacking prowess along with defensive abilities will make him a coveted player.

He takes over from Marcelo in last year’s Team of the Year and should get the same 94 OVR that he did. With strong pace and defending he’ll be a nightmare to play against.

Virgil van Dijk (OVR 90 – TOTY 97)

Another year, another spot for the big Dutch defender. Virgil van Dijk was nothing short of spectacular in 2019 and retains his place from last year’s TOTY.

He should get at least 97 OVR as he is one of the best players in world football. With massive defence and physical stats he will be unbeatable.

Matthijs de Ligt (OVR 85 – TOTY 94)

The first non-Liverpool player is van Dijk’s national partner Matthijs de Ligt. After a magical run to the Champions League semi-final with Ajax, de Ligt made a big move to Italy and has become an even better player.

He may well come in under van Dijk, but his stats will be comparable. Expect him to be at least 94 OVR, if not higher.

To read more about the Team of the Year, head here.