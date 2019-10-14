FIFA 20: How to score long shots with the new physics

Tired of your mates breaking you down with 'tiki-taka' football?

Well, it's time to put them in their place by smashing the ball into the net from range.

Here we will teach you everything you need to know about how to score a goal from outside the box (even with every opposition player stood behind the ball).

The Steps

Believe it or not, It’s actually extremely easy to score goals from outside the penalty area on the new edition of FIFA.

1. If you are using a left footed player, you must be positioned on the right hand side of the pitch, and right footed players must be positioned on the left.

Of course you can still score a long shot on the left hand side with a right footed player, but the odds of your shot flying in will be drastically reduced.

2. You will need to take your shot from a specific area on the pitch to increase your chances of scoring.

Imagine the football pitch split into thirds; the area runs along the length of the penalty area, and extends virtually all the way to the start of the transitional third.

3. You will need to use a player with a Long Shot rating of at least 75 if you want to maximise your chances of scoring.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski and Christian Eriksen are just a few of the players that are capable of scoring a Long Shot in FIFA 20.

4. Aim towards the far post with LS.

.5 Hold R1/RB (activating the Finesse Shot) and fill up the power bar to 75%.

6. Tap shoot again just before your shot, in order to activate the Timed Finishing feature.

Timed

finishing is crucial to the success of your shot, as a well-timed click will increase

the power, accuracy and whip of your shot. It may take some time to master but

it is truly worth it.

READ MORE: Arsenal FIFA 20 Career Mode tips - how to lineup and who to sign

Scenario 1

You’re on the

ball with Eden Hazard, driving towards the penalty area with pace on the left

hand side of the pitch.

You cut in on your favoured right foot and look up, seeing an opening at the far post.

You aim LS towards the far post, hold down R1/RB, press shoot and fill up the power bar to 75%.

You tap the

shoot button again as Hazard connects with the ball, activating the Timed

Finishing feature and sending the ball flying towards top bins.

The keeper

never had a chance.

READ MORE: How to play FIFA 20 10 days early with EA Access

Scenario 2

You’re cutting towards the opposition’s box with Mohamed Salah on the right hand side of the pitch.

You shift the ball to your stronger left foot and look up, seeing that the goalkeeper off his line.

You aim LS towards the far post, hold down R1/RB, press shoot and fill up the power bar to 75%.

You tap the shoot

button again as Dembele strikes the ball, activating the Timed Finishing feature

and sending the ball flying towards the goal.

The ball hits the back of the net. Bliss.

READ MORE: Absolutely everything you need to know about FIFA 20