FIFA 20 Release: All the Reviews for the improved new game

FIFA 20 is now available - and it looks to have gone down a hit with the community.

To be honest, after last year's game it wasn't difficult to improve things.

Here, we've gathered a load of reviews from the top gaming websites - including our own, of course, to help you decide on whether or not it's worth buying. To give you some context, FIFA 19 currently sits at 83 on Metacritic with a user score of 1.7. Ouch.

Remember, you can check out our verdict on FIFA 20 and PES 2020 here.

FIFA 20 has been largely praised by critics

RealSport - unrated

"FIFA feels like just more of the same. EA has to now seriously rethink what they produce in the series, as gamers are no longer falling for a rehashed version each year – FIFA 19 sold 35% less than its predecessor FIFA 18 during the opening week.

"Career Mode, Pro Clubs, FIFA Ultimate Team, and the headline act Volta are a step in the right direction, but this year PES 2020 is the clear winner" -- Alastair Pusinelli [Full review]

GameSpot -- 8/10

"Flawed and iterative, but comforting, complete, and compelling, FIFA 20 is as frustrating and as essential as ever.

"The Journey and FIFA Street will continue to be missed, but Volta offers a genuinely different option for those who want to dip in and out across FIFA's smorgasbord of game types, while Ultimate Team continues its route to world domination. It's just a shame Career Mode continues to stagnate--even if EA has finally remembered it exists." -- Oscar Dayus [Full review]

Graphically FIFA 20 looks almost identical to last year's game

Eurogamer -- UnScored

"FIFA 20 is all these things but it's also better than FIFA 19. I've already played loads of games against Eurogamer's second-best FIFA player, Chris Tapsell, and I've had a great laugh.

"I've scored some screamers. I've lost to added time goals. We've leapt off the sofa at shocking refereeing decisions, missed open goals by Marcus Rashford and magic from Mason Mount.

"We've picked apart the game, worked out what's changed, what's better and what's worse. We've had bloody good fun. And it's all undermined by corporate greed and a stubborn refusal to do what's right. A bit like real football, then." -- Wesley Yin-Poole [Full review]

GamesRadar+ -- In-Progress

"Even so, we've reached the stage of this generation where I don't believe EA can win over the FIFA community's more vocal contingent.

"Battle lines are too entrenched and the more the series promotes itself as an eSports contest, the more its audience wants the RNG element--Sergio Aguero missing an open goal, AFC Wimbledon overcoming Arsenal--done away with. Ultimate Team remains a supremely moreish fantasy offering: when on song, the best mode in the entire sports genre.

"But it still isn't one where the superior player always wins, and the likelihood of that changing anytime soon feels infinitesimal." -- Ben Wilson [Full review]

IGN -- 7.8/10

"Volta is a significant addition to FIFA and while it doesn't all hit the right notes, it's a largely enjoyable way to play a wealth of content, including a story mode that's more concise and engaging than The Journey.

"Elsewhere, improvements have been made to the core FIFA 20 experience, especially when it comes to defending, but overall controlling the ball feels less consistently fluid. For someone not attracted by the allure of Volta, the stilted pace, coupled with a neglect of offline modes such as Career, make it FIFA 20 an adequate but underwhelming entry into the series." -- Simon Cardy [Full review]

Zinedine Zidane was one of the new Icons introduced this year

USGamer -- 4/5

"FIFA 20 revives the old Street series with a new mode featuring futsal and outdoor soccer, but it's the core gameplay that shines brightest this year, bringing down the pace in a way that feels nuanced and enjoyable.

"With additional updates to Career Mode and FIFA Ultimate Team, this year's version is easy to recommend to lapsed fans and newcomers alike." -- Kat Bailey [Full review]

VG24/7 -- 4/5

"Without much cosmetic polish to fall back on, FIFA 20 needed to bring something new to the table. Although the core gameplay isn't mind-blowingly different, it's still the best football game, and the addition of Volta is a whole new way to play." -- James Billcliffe [Full review]

VideoGamesChronicle -- 4/5

"With the addition of Volta to the already numerous modes on offer, FIFA 20 may finally be the FIFA game where it's impossible to play everything. Volta offers a fresh new way of playing the game, but the new reward-based Seasons in Ultimate Team means players invested in that will find it difficult to justify spending time playing Volta that could be spent in FUT earning more XP for their next reward.

PES 2020 pushes FIFA 20 all the way this year and is, in our view, a stronger game

"As long as you aren’t the type who needs to see and do everything, and are content with the idea of picking one or two modes and focusing most of your attention on those, FIFA 20 remains as high quality as ever." -- Chris Scullion [Full review].

So, there you have it, the game seems to have improved on its predecessor by some way. Well played, EA.

However, it's not all good news.

A quick look at Metacritic for FIFA 20 reveals a user score of 3.6 - up on last year's game but still painfully low. Perhaps a few patches can improve things?