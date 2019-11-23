FIFA 20: Piemonte Calcio (Juventus) Career Mode Guide - formation, tactics, who to sign & more

Juventus won their eighth consecutive Serie A title last season, bringing their total Italian first division trophy count to a whopping 35. Despite of this, the Italian giants have only ever won two Champions League titles, with the last trophy coming way back in the 1995/95 season.

As expected, Juventus have had a fantastic start to the new season, sitting at the top of the pile with an unbeaten record. But, perhaps more importantly, Juventus are currently top of their Champions League group, with an unbeaten start in the European competition also.

Now it’s your turn, can you retain the Serie A title and finally claim a third Champions League trophy for the Old Lady? RealSport is here to give you a helping hand as you set up your game on FIFA 20.

As most FIFA gamers know, Juventus are called Piemonte Calcio on FIFA 20 due to licensing reasons, and will be referred to as such in this article.

Team Rating

Piemonte Calcio have a five-star rating, with strong ratings of 83 defence, 84 midfield and a deadly 86 rated attack.

Formation

Your best option for Piemonte is a 4-2-3-1 wide formation. This formation utilises your best attacking players, allowing the wingers to get up the pitch, whilst maintaining ample cover from the two defensive midfielders. If you’re comfortable with less defensive cover, a 4-3-3 attack formation also works.

Ex-Arsenal shot-stopper Wojciech Szczesny starts behind a back four of Alex Sandro, wonderkid Matthijs de Ligt (93 potential), veteran Giorgio Chiellini (94 defensive awareness) and Danilo.

Blaise Matuidi and Miralem Pjanic provide defensive cover in the midfield, behind an advanced Paulo Dybala (93 ball control). Speedsters Douglas Costa (93 sprint speed) and Juan Cuadrado (92 sprint speed) cover the wings, providing service to world-beater Cristiano Ronaldo (94 finishing) up front.

A well balanced bench would consist of Gianluigi Buffon, Leonardo Bonucci, Mattia De Sciglio, Adrien Rabiot, Aaron Ramsey, Federico Bernardeschi and Gonzalo Higuain.

Tactics and instructions

For your offensive tactics, you should use balanced; the vast quality of Pimeonte’s players means that retaining your formations and playing your system will yield the best out of every man.

Defensively, you should go for press on heavy touch; Pimeonte’s explosive speed and power intimidates other teams - a high press will allow you to suffocate any opposition possession.

If you’re trailing in a game, Aaron Ramsey (83 ball control) and Gonzalo Higuain (88 finishing) make good subs as you can push Dybala and Ronaldo out wide. Adrien Rabiot (83 strength) is your best bet when trying to see out a win.

Team instructions add another level of customisation to your team; the following instructions are what we recommend.

Primarily, Ronaldo’s defensive support should be set to ‘stay forward’ and his attacking runs set to ‘get in behind’ allowing him to terrorise defences.

Similarly, Cuadrado and Costa’s support runs should be set to ‘get in behind’, allowing them to utilise their pace, before picking out Ronaldo in the middle.

Both Matuidi and Pjanic’s attacking support should be set to ‘stay back while attacking’ and their defensive positioning set to ‘cover centre’. With four players roaming forward we need these two midfielders to sit in front of the back four in defensive cover.

Paulo Dybala’s defensive support should be set to ‘stay forward’. With both wingers set on balanced defence and both defensive midfielders set to stay back, we want to keep Dybala forward so he can combine with Ronaldo to create devastating counter attacks.

Training

Piemonte not only have a great starting lineup, but they have the players necessary to build for the future. These players are indicated by the green symbol in the training section of Career Mode and should be your priority.

Our recommendation is to focus on the development of Matthijs de Ligt (POT 93), Merih Demiral (POT 85), Emre Can (POT 86), Rodrigo Bentancur (POT 89) and Adrien Rabiot (POT 87).

The Transfer Market

Starting transfer budget: £117 million

Starting wage budget: £450,000 a week

Who should go

Piemonte have a squad of just 27 players and likely due to licencing reasons, have no players returning from loan the following season. Therefore we can’t let too many players go, with just four men you can afford to let go.

Fourth choice keeper Carlo Pinsoglio (£2m) and left winger Marco Pjaca (£12m) are both expendable. In addition, now is a good time to cash in on veterans Mario Mandzukic (£20m) and Sami Khedira (£21m), as they are not good enough for the starting lineup and will be retiring soon.

The sale of these players will result in additional funds of £50 million and free up £369,000 a week in wages.

Loans

As we’ve already stated, Piemonte have a small squad, made even smaller by the sale of four players. We’ll be signing two new players, bringing our squad total to 25 players, but it’s vital that we hold on to every one of them. Therefore, we will not be loaning anyone out.

Who to Sign

New transfer budget: £167 million

New wage budget: £819,000 a week

Exceptional Right Back

Piemonte’s squad is of world class standard in all areas but one. Danilo (79 overall) is a good right back, but as we push on to challenge for the Champions League trophy we need to be signing exceptional players. Therefore, we want to sign a quality right back who will become one of the best in the world.

Trent Alexander-Arnold fits the bill perfectly. Having worked his way up the age groups he is now Liverpool’s starting right back and considered one of the best in his position in the world. He made 16 assists from his advanced full back position for Liverpool last season and was instrumental in winning the Champions League.

His stats reflect his playmaking prowess from the right channel with a crossing rating of 88. The Englishman also has 83 rated standing tackle, 81 rated sprint speed and a brilliant potential of 89.

He’ll cost you £45 million and £65,000 a week in wages, which is a great price for what he offers!

Alternate Options

Player Age Club Country OVR POT Value Wage Odriozola 23 Real Madrid Spain 84 88 £15.8m £104k A. Wan-Bissaka 21 Man Utd England 79 88 £15.8m £64k L. Klostermann 23 Leipzig Germany 79 85 £14m £39k D. Dumfries 23 PSV Netherlands 78 82 £10.8m £14k Y. Atal 23 Nice Algeria 77 86 £11.3m £23k

Wonderkid Striker

Cristiano is undoubtedly the best striker in the world and will be your most dangerous player for a couple of seasons yet. However, at 34 years old, we have to start thinking about who could succeed the Portuguese talisman. What we’re looking for is a young forward with extremely high potential, who is happy to play under Ronaldo for a few seasons.

Considered as one of the most exciting young talents in the world, Joao Felix is the perfect acquisition, as he possesses a staggering potential rating of 93 – this would put him on par with Ronaldo’s current rating.

He may operate primarily as a centre forward, but Joao Felix is versatile, having previously been deployed on the wing, as a striker and as an attacking midfielder. His 85 Sprint Speed, 84 Positioning, 82 Dribbling and 82 Long Shots means he will make a capable squad player, before growing to his full potential.

Unbelievably, the Portuguese youngster is available on FIFA 20 for his £66.9 million release clause, despite being bought by Atletico over the summer for £113 million. Cover this fee and pay him £60,000 a year and he’s yours.

Alternate Options

Player Age Club Country OVR POT Value Wage Joao Felix 19 Atl. Madrid Portugal 80 93 £25.2m £34k M. Kean 19 Everton Italy 76 89 £13.1m £39k M. Greenwood 17 Man Utd England 67 87 £1.4m £6k J. David 19 Gent Canada 74 87 £9.5m £11k J. Hurtado 19 Buenos Aires Venezuela 70 86 £3.5m £7k

Contracts

There are a few important contracts to tie up at Piemonte. Alex Sandro, Blaise Matuidi, Juan Cuadrado and Giorgio Chiellini all have contracts expiring in 2020, so it’s worth getting them signed up with new contracts quickly.

Chiellini may decides to retire at the end of the season – luckily Piemonte already have replacements in the form of Bonucci (OVR 86) and Rugani (POT 86).

Managerial objectives

The managerial objectives at Piemonte are challenging to say the least. You’ll need to have a perfect first season if you want to achieve all of them.

Continental success is a critical priority, with the board asking that you win the Champions League. This is the ultimate trophy, so make sure your top players are well rested before big European clashes. This is no easy task, but Piemonte have the squad quality to be crowned European Champions.

Domestic success is of critical importance and won’t be easy, with the board expecting you to win both the Serie A and Coppa Nazionale. This means the board want you to win the treble, so you’re going to have your work cut out!

Brand Exposure is a critical priority, with an objective of earning £180 million through shirt sales within the season. With Ronaldo firing in goals and your new high profile acquisitions, this objective will be completed easily.

Finally, Youth Development is of medium priority and requires you to sign four players, consisting of a goalkeeper, defender, midfielder and forward. You’ll complete this objective with ease - be sure to set up your youth system early on.

Financial is a very low priority and there are no objectives to complete.

Top of the European Pile

In your first season, you should focus on winning both the Serie A and Champions League. The Coppa Nazionale is important, but don’t sacrifice player fitness to win domestic cup games.

With a squad of only 25 players, you may want to spend some of the remaining transfer budget and bring in more cover for less important matches.

With the best striker in the world, a giant transfer budget and a less competitive domestic league, there aren’t many excuses for not winning the Champions League.

In future seasons, sign young players with high potential to add squad depth and you could make Piemonte in to a European powerhouse for years to come.

Player Age Pos Country OVR POT Value Wage Goalkeepers W. Szczęsny 29 GK Poland 86 88 £33.8m £122k G. Buffon 41 GK Italy 83 83 £2.4m £113k C. Pinsoglio 29 GK Italy 72 72 £2m £39k M. Perin 26 GK Italy 82 86 £18.9m £81k Defenders Danilo 27 RB LB Brazil 79 79 £9.9m £81k L. Bonucci 32 CB Italy 86 86 £25.7m £144k M. de Ligt 19 CB Netherlands 85 93 £45m £68k Alex Sandro 28 LB LM Brazil 85 85 £29.7m £140k D. Rugani 24 CB Italy 82 86 £23.4m £85k M. De Sciglio 26 RB LB Italy 77 78 £8.1m £69k M. Demiral 21 CB Turkey 74 85 £8.1m £41k G. Chiellini 34 CB Italy 89 89 £22.1m £194k Midfielders M. Pjanić 29 CM CDM Bosnia 86 86 £38.3m £162k S. Khedira 32 CM CDM Germany 83 83 £17.6m £122k B. Matuidi 32 CDM CM France 85 85 £22.5m £131k Douglas Costa 28 LM RW LW Brazil 84 84 £28.4m £140k P. Dybala 25 CAM RW Argentina 88 92 £68.9m £194k J. Cuadrado 31 RM RW Colombia 83 83 £20.3m £122k A. Rabiot 24 CM CDM France 83 87 £29.7m £108k F. Bernardeschi 25 RM CAM Italy 83 85 £28.4m £117k R. Bentancur 22 CM Uruguay 79 89 £18m £77k E. Can 25 CM CDM Germany 81 86 £20.7m £99k A. Ramsey 28 CM CAM Wales 83 83 £23m £126k Attackers G. Higuaín 31 ST Argentina 85 85 £31.1m £158k Cristiano Ronaldo 34 ST LW Portugal 93 93 £52.7m £365k M. Mandžukić 33 ST LW Croatia 84 84 £17.6m £144k M. Pjaca 24 LW Croatia 75 79 £7.7m £64k

