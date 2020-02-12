header decal
12 Feb 2020

*BREAKING* FIFA 20 Update: MLS kits available in-game ahead of new season

You can play as David Beckham's club Inter Miami this month ahead of the new campaign.

The new MLS campaign is just two and a half weeks away, with Adidas releasing all 26 kits for the 2020 season.

Usually, we'd be stuck with the old kits on the latest FIFA game until the new one arrives - but thankfully, that is about to change.

Update has arrived

The new update fort FIFA 20 brings with it all the new kits for last season's MLS franchises.

hernandez mls update

LITTLE PEA: Here is new LA Galaxy signing Javier Hernandez strutting his stuff in the new kit on FIFA 20

This was first revealed in a Tweet by @MLS celebrating the league's 25th anniversary.

Those eagle-eyed amongst you would have seen that the two new MLS franchises for the new season have also been included.

These are not available yet in-game, but with a further "server update" expected, they could join in the coming days.

nukhtar nashville fifa 20 tweet

KEEPIN' IT COUNTRY: Nashville SC new signing Hany Mukhtar can be seen in the teaser

These are Nashville SC, and David Beckham's Inter Miami. So you will be able to play with these two new clubs in FIFA 20 next week.

inter miami fifa 20 kit

BEND IT LIKE BECKHAM: Play as the latest franchise in MLS, Inter Miami

Stay tuned for further updates around the MLS on FIFA 20.

