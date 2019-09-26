header decal
26 Sep 2019

FIFA 20 Ones To Watch: All the revealed new FUT Cards - Griezmann, Hazard brothers, Lukaku, De Ligt, Pepe, Coutinho, Maguire, Pulisic & more

EA unveil the live cards for the new signings on Ultimate Team - and vote for the final one!

Eden Hazard - Real Madrid - OVR 92

Antoine Griezmann – Barcelona – OVR 89

Philippe Coutinho – Bayern Muninch – OVR 86

Frenkie de Jong – Barcelona – OVR 86

Mauro Icardi – Paris Saint-Germain – OVR 85

Romelu Lukaku – Inter Milan – OVR 85

Rodri – Manchester City – OVR 85

Matthijs de Ligt – Piemonte Calcio (Juventus) – OVR 85

Lucas Hernandez – Bayern Munich – OVR 84

Julian Brandt – Borussia Dortmund – OVR 84

Luka Jovic - Real Madrid - OVR 84

Nicolas Pepe - Arsenal  - OVR 84

Pablo Sarabia – Paris Saint-Germain – OVR 83

Sebastian Haller - West Ham - OVR 83

Wissam Ben Yedder – Monaco – OVR 83

Harry Maguire – Manchester United – OVR 82

Thorgan Hazard - Borussia Dortmund - OVR 83

Hirving Lozano – Napoli – OVR 82

Joao Felix - Atletico Madrid - OVR 81

Nicolo Barella – Inter Milan – OVR 80

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - Manchester United - OVR 81

Christian Pulisic – Chelsea – OVR 79

Joelinton - Newcastle - OVR 81

Vote for the final Ones To Watch!

Eder Militao – Real Madrid – OVR 81

Patrick Cutrone – Wolves – OVR 77

Allan Saint-Maximin – Newcastle – OVR 79

