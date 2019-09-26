FIFA 20 Ones To Watch: All the revealed new FUT Cards - Griezmann, Hazard brothers, Lukaku, De Ligt, Pepe, Coutinho, Maguire, Pulisic & more

Jump To
Eden Hazard - Real Madrid - OVR 92
Antoine Griezmann – Barcelona – OVR 89
Philippe Coutinho – Bayern Muninch – OVR 86
Frenkie de Jong – Barcelona – OVR 86
Mauro Icardi – Paris Saint-Germain – OVR 85
Romelu Lukaku – Inter Milan – OVR 85
Rodri – Manchester City – OVR 85
Matthijs de Ligt – Piemonte Calcio (Juventus) – OVR 85
Lucas Hernandez – Bayern Munich – OVR 84
Julian Brandt – Borussia Dortmund – OVR 84
Luka Jovic - Real Madrid - OVR 84
Nicolas Pepe - Arsenal - OVR 84
Pablo Sarabia – Paris Saint-Germain – OVR 83
Sebastian Haller - West Ham - OVR 83
Wissam Ben Yedder – Monaco – OVR 83
Harry Maguire – Manchester United – OVR 82
Thorgan Hazard - Borussia Dortmund - OVR 83
Hirving Lozano – Napoli – OVR 82
Joao Felix - Atletico Madrid - OVR 81
Nicolo Barella – Inter Milan – OVR 80
Aaron Wan-Bissaka - Manchester United - OVR 81
Christian Pulisic – Chelsea – OVR 79
Joelinton - Newcastle - OVR 81
Vote for the final Ones To Watch!
Eder Militao – Real Madrid – OVR 81
Patrick Cutrone – Wolves – OVR 77
Allan Saint-Maximin – Newcastle – OVR 79