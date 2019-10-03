FIFA 03 Oct 2019 FIFA 20 Ultimate Team: MLS Player of the Month Prediction September (POTM) - Zlatan, Nani & more The MLS joined the POTM party on FUT last year, so who from the States deserves the prize? Jump To Carlos Vela (OVR 83 – POTM 89) Zlatan Ibrahimovic (OVR 85 – POTM 90) Nani (OVR 80 – POTM 88) Uriel Antuna (OVR 68 - POTM 80) Josef Alexander Martinez (OVR 81 - POTM 90) Carlos Vela (OVR 83 – POTM 89)Zlatan Ibrahimovic (OVR 85 – POTM 90)Nani (OVR 80 – POTM 88)Uriel Antuna (OVR 68 - POTM 80)Josef Alexander Martinez (OVR 81 - POTM 90)