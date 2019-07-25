header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

FIFA

25 Jul 2019

FIFA 20 Features: Which aspect of the game needs the most improvement?

FIFA 20 Features: Which aspect of the game needs the most improvement?

It's time to put you in control as we look at what areas of the game need serious changes.

Jump To
Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy