FIFA 19 Wonderkids: Best Welsh players to sign on Career Mode

World superstar Gareth Bale and new Juventus recruit Aaron Ramsey are the key players in the current Welsh national team but are there any youngsters coming through that could join them in the world class category? Exciting attacker David Brooks is enjoying an excellent first season in the Premier League at Bournemouth whilst Harry Wilson is building a reputation for scoring spectacular goals under Frank Lampard at Derby.

How to choose the best Welsh wonderkids in FIFA 19 Career Mode

This list is compiled of the best young Welsh players on FIFA 19 Career Mode. These players all start Career Mode aged 23 or younger with a starting overall rating of minimum 65. Each player must then have the potential to reach 75 OVR or higher therefore becoming capable of making a real impact later in Career Mode.

David Brooks (OVR 75 – POT 86)

Age: 20Position: RM, CAMClub: BournemouthCountry: WalesBest Stats: 85 Agility, 79 Balance, 78 ComposureCost: £21.3 million (release clause)Wage: £35,000

Welsh youngster David Brooks is loving life in the Premier League following his summer move from Sheffield United. The 20-year-old has scored six and assisted four in his debut season helping Bournemouth to a flying start before their form dropped off in November.

A skilful dribbler with four-star skills, Brooks is a tricky winger also capable of playing through the middle. The Welsh international is a future star on FIFA 19 Career Mode with 86 potential, making his £21.3 million release clause look like good business.

Harry Wilson (OVR 74 – POT 86)

Age: 21Position: RW, CMClub: DerbyCountry: WalesBest Stats: 84 Balance, 82 Acceleration, 82 FK AccuracyCost: N/AWage: £52,000

Derby’s top scorer Harry Wilson has scored every 193 minutes this season, an excellent return for the attacking midfielder. Wilson has scored a number of eye-catching goals including a stunning free-kick against Manchester United in the EFL Cup as the Rams stunned the Premier League big boys on penalties.

Like David Brooks, Wilson is a talented left-footed attacking midfielder who can play on the wing or through the middle. Wilson’s strengths are his pace and long shots meaning defender’s can not allow to give him an inch around the box on FIFA 19.

Ethan Ampadu (OVR 65 – POT 86)

Age: 17Position: CB, CDMClub: ChelseaCountry: WalesBest Stats: 74 Jumping, 70 Short Passing, 68 BalanceCost: £2.7 million (release clause)Wage: £7,000

Teenage sensation Ethan Ampadu has made more international appearances than Premier League appearances so far in his short career. Ampadu is composed on the ball and tipped for great things as part of the next generation of Welsh footballing talent.

Welsh defender Ampadu has the potential to grow to 86 overall, an improvement of 19! He begins FIFA 19 Career Mode with 74 jumping and 70 short passing showing his great potential. Managers should snap him up fast as his release clause will not stay at £2.7 million for long.

Rabbi Matondo (OVR 66 – POT 85)

Age: 17Position: RM, LMClub: SchalkeCountry: WalesBest Stats: 89 Acceleration, 87 Sprint Speed, 77 AgilityCost: £2.6m (release clause)Wage: £4,000

Teenage speedster Rabbi Matondo is the latest part of the trend of British talent moving to Germany to get more game-time. The 17-year-old commanded an £8 million fee despite never having made a senior appearance for Manchester City but has already made his Bundesliga debut for Schalke.

Matondo is blessed with lightning pace and that is reflected with his 88 pace rating on FIFA 19. Managers hunting for a pacey young winger should consider Matondo as he can reach 85 overall and his speed can have an impact straight away on Career Mode.

Ben Woodburn (OVR 68 – POT 85)

Age: 18Position: CAM, LW, STClub: LiverpoolCountry: WalesBest Stats: 82 Acceleration, 79 Balance, 79 AgilityCost: £4 million (release clause)Wage: £13,000

Ben Woodburn’s progression has stalled since he burst onto the scene as a 17-year-old when he scored on his second Liverpool appearance and followed it up with the winning goal on his Welsh debut against Austria. Woodburn spent the first half of this season on loan at Sheffield United although he struggled for game time at the Championship high-flyers.

The third attacking midfielder with excellent potential on this list, Woodburn and Harry Wilson look set to play major roles for both Liverpool and Wales on FIFA 19 Career Mode. Lesser Premier League clubs might want to pay his £4 million release clause before it rises dramatically.

Daniel James (OVR 67 – POT 80)

Age: 20Position: LWClub: SwanseaCountry: WalesBest Stats: 88 Acceleration, 83 Sprint Speed, 79 AgilityCost: £3.1 million (release clause)Wage: £6,000

Exciting Swansea winger Daniel James has scored two and assisted four in his first full season in the Swansea first team. James’ performances have been a highlight of the Swans’ season in the Championship so far as they have struggled in their quest to bounce back into the Premier League.

Managers of Swansea on FIFA 19 Career Mode will want to keep hold of 20-year-old Daniel James as he can reach 80 overall. His pace allows him to be effective despite his starting 67 rating and in a season or two he should be a top performer for the Welsh side.

Tyler Roberts (OVR 68 – POT 80)

Age: 19Position: ST, CAMClub: LeedsCountry: WalesBest Stats: 84 Sprint Speed, 78 Agility, 77 AccelerationCost: £2.9 million (release clause)Wage: £8,000

Versatile forward Tyler Roberts has enjoyed life following his switch from relegated West Brom to Championship contenders Leeds. The pacey striker has scored three in 14 matches so far and impressed Ryan Giggs enough to hand him his international debut in September.

Good physical attributes make Roberts a handful on FIFA 19 Career Mode and he can reach 80 overall where his physical stats could be immense. For under £3 million managers will struggle to find a more rounded striker capable of excelling in numerous playing styles.

Chris Mepham (OVR 70 – POT 79)

Age: 20Position: CBClub: BournemouthCountry: WalesBest Stats: 74 Strength, 74 Jumping, 72 Standing TackleCost: £4.4 million (release clause)Wage: £18,000

Chris Mepham’s solid displays at the heart of Championship strugglers Brentford’s defence convinced Bournemouth to sign him in January. Yet to start in the Premier League, Mepham has appeared twice from the bench but has plenty of time to make his mark in the Premier League.

The promising Welsh defender is strong physically and at 6’3” Mepham is dominant in the air, helped by his 74 jumping attribute. Having just moved to Bournemouth managers cannot sign him straight away however he can become a reliable performer for any mid-table club in the Premier League.

Declan John (OVR 70 – POT 78)

Age: 23Position: LB, LWBClub: SwanseaCountry: WalesBest Stats: 89 Acceleration, 87 Sprint Speed, 87 AgilityCost: £4.1 million (release clause)Wage: £11,000

Former Cardiff youth product Declan John has struggled for consistency this season having missed the early weeks with a knee injury. John made his international debut as an 18-year-old in 2013 however has only played four times since, most recently against Spain last October.

Swansea left back John possesses good pace, dribbling and crossing making him the typical modern full back. With just 55 marking there is plenty of room for improvement however he can be an excellent addition to any lower league squad on FIFA 19 Career Mode.

Connor Roberts (OVR 69 – POT 77)

Age: 22Position: RB, RW, LBClub: SwanseaCountry: WalesBest Stats: 78 Stamina, 72 Acceleration, 71 Standing TackleCost: £2.4 million (release clause)Wage: £9,000

Versatile Swansea academy product Connor Roberts has enjoyed a terrific season making 30 Championship appearances so far, scoring three times. Roberts is naturally a right back but has often found himself on the opposite side of the defence or in a more advanced midfield role.

Stamina and work rate are Roberts’ strengths on FIFA 19 as he is a reliable if not spectacular performer. The 22-year-old has an array of decent attributes that make him versatile and an effective player to have in the squad, managers on Career Mode should consider Roberts if they have a small budget.

All Welsh wonderkids on FIFA 19 Career Mode