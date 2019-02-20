FIFA 19 Wonderkids: Best Polish players to sign on Career Mode

The former Dortmund trio of Robert Lewandowski, Lukasz Piszczek and Jakub Blaszczykowski were the catalyst for a strong Polish side in recent years. Lewandowski has become one of the world’s best strikers while Arkadiusz Milik has shown glimpses of quality at Napoli. The Polish national team should not be struggling for goals with those two in the squad and Krzysztof Piatek whose current form has caught the attention of clubs around Europe.

How to choose the best Polish wonderkids in FIFA 19 Career Mode

Here we list all the best Polish wonderkid available on FIFA 19 Career Mode. To fall into the category of wonderkid, these players must start Career Mode aged 23 or younger with an overall rating of 65 or more. They must then be capable of reaching an overall of 75 or higher making them a top performer.

Robert Gumny (OVR 69 – POT 85)

Age: 20Position: RBClub: Lech PoznanCountry: PolandBest Stats: 91 Acceleration, 82 Sprint Speed, 81 StaminaCost: £3.6 million (release clause)Wage: £3,000

Polish under-21 international Robert Gumny has missed the majority of the season so far following knee surgery over the summer. However, Gumny registered a goal and assist in his most recent outing in a comfortable 6-0 win over Zaglebie Sosnowiec.

One of FIFA 19 Career Mode’s hidden gems, Gumny’s modest 69 OVR can reach 85! Already pacey and with high defensive and attacking work rates the young Pole is the perfect modern full back. Many top teams should target Gumny as in a few years’ time he will be one of the best right backs available.

Kamil Jozwiak (OVR 66 – POT 84)

Age: 20Position: LMClub: Lech PoznanCountry: PolandBest Stats: 92 Sprint Speed, 86 Acceleration, 75 AgilityCost: £2.5 million (release clause)Wage: £2,000

A regular in the Lech Poznan lineup, Kamil Jozwiak will look to increase his goal output in the latter part of the season as he is yet to find the net in 2018/19. Lech Poznan will hope for more from the talented youngster too as they push for a European qualifying place come the end of the season.

A tricky young winger with great pace, Jozwiak can wreak havoc down the left side outpacing his opposite man. Costing just £2.5 million, the 20-year-old has 84 potential making him one to watch for the future.

Sebastian Szymanski (OVR 67 – POT 84)

Age: 19Position: CAMClub: Legia WarszawaCountry: PolandBest Stats: 91 Agility, 89 Balance, 83 AccelerationCost: £2.9 million (release clause)Wage: £2,000

Teenage prospect Sebastian Szymanski has impressed this season with some exciting performances for Legia Warszawa. Capable of playing out wide and in an attacking midfield role, Szymanski earnt a call-up to the senior national team although is yet to make his debut.

Szymanski is a left-footed creative midfielder who possesses pace and tricky dribbling skills including 91 agility, making him difficult to dispossess. Available for under £3 million on FIFA 19 Career Mode, the 19-year-old can prove to be a bargain if he reaches his potential of 84 OVR.

Szymon Zurkowski (OVR 72 – POT 83)

Age: 20Position: CMClub: Gornik ZabrzeCountry: PolandBest Stats: 92 Stamina, 85 Sprint Speed, 82 StrengthCost: N/AWage: £23,000

Promising central midfielder Szymon Zurkowski earnt a £3 million move to Fiorentina in January although was loaned straight back to Gornik Zabrze. The under-21 international has scored four goals in all competitions this season, contributing three assists too.

A physically strong centre midfielder, Zurkowski possesses high defensive and attacking work rates as well as a massive 92 stamina attribute giving him the engine speciality. Currently out on loan, managers will have to wait to sign the powerful 20-year-old although he can become an elite player later on.

Karol Linetty (OVR 76 – POT 83)

Age: 23Position: CMClub: SampdoriaCountry: PolandBest Stats: 79 Jumping, 79 Balance, 79 StaminaCost: £17.6 million (release clause)Wage: £25,000

Sampdoria star Karol Linetty has helped the Italian side into the top half of Serie A with two goals and an assist from midfield. The Polish international has picked up nine yellow cards so far, highlighting his aggressive style of play and defensive work rate.

More suited to a deeper lying midfield role, Linetty’s defensive attributes are greater than his finishing, crossing and long shots ratings. A mobile and energetic player, managers will have to spend over £15 million to land Linetty although his 83 potential represent value for money.

Krzysztof Piatek (OVR 76 – POT 82)

Age: 23Position: STClub: MilanCountry: PolandBest Stats: 83 Positioning, 82 Finishing, 81 JumpingCost: £17.6 million (release clause)Wage: £59,000

Polish star Krzysztof Piatek burst into the limelight with a blistering start to the Seria A season, scoring nine goals in the first seven games. His form earned him a £30 million move to Italian giants Milan where has scored twice in his first three games.

Piatek is an excellent goal scorer on FIFA 19 Career Mode with predatory 83 positioning and lethal 82 finishing attributes. Having just signed for Milan, managers will have to be patient before trying to sign the 23-year-old however he is far from his best as he can reach 82 OVR.

Bartlomiej Dragowski (OVR 71 – POT 82)

Age: 20Position: GKClub: EmpoliCountry: PolandBest Stats: 74 GK Reflexes, 72 Reactions, 71 GK PositioningCost: N/AWage: £13,000

Polish goalkeeper Bartlomiej Dragowski has not featured regularly this season, playing just three times for Fiorentina before being sent on loan to Empoli. Despite struggling for game time, Dragowski found himself called up to the senior team for the first time although did not play.

As the 6’2” goalkeeper is out on loan, managers will be unable to sign the 20-year-old until the end of the first season on FIFA 19 Career Mode. Dragowski has the potential to reach 82 OVR and already has 74 GK reflexes making him an excellent shot-stopper.

Dawid Kownacki (OVR 70 – POT 82)

Age: 21Position: STClub: Fortuna DusseldorfCountry: PolandBest Stats: 77 Acceleration, 75 Positioning, 72 FinishingCost: N/AWage: £13,000

Without making a start in Serie A, Dawid Kownacki still managed a goal and assist before his loan move to Fortuna Dusseldorf. Having only managed six starts last season, despite scoring five times, Kownacki will hope his loan move will reignite his career as he searches for regular game time.

Another player out on loan and unavailable to sign in the first season of FIFA 19 Career Mode, Kownacki possesses the goal scoring attributes to make him a top-level striker. With 82 potential, managers will want to keep an eye out for Kownacki’s progress on Career Mode this year.

Jan Bednarek (OVR 72 – POT 81)

Age: 22Position: CBClub: SouthamptonCountry: PolandBest Stats: 77 Strength, 75 Standing Tackle, 73 MarkingCost: £7.7 million (release clause)Wage: £22,000

Polish international Jan Bednarek has endured an indifferent season for Southampton as the south-coast side have struggled in the Premier League. The young Pole has been cautioned five times in his 13 Premier League outings this season but did contribute an assist in the 1-1 draw with Burnley.

Bednarek is strong in the air, standing at 6’2” he boasts 72 jumping and 73 heading accuracy as well as 77 strength to power past his opponents. His £7.7 million release clause is reflective of his 81 potential as the Saints will want to keep hold of their promising centre back.

Mariusz Stepinski (OVR 73 – POT 80)

Age: 23Position: STClub: ChievoCountry: PolandBest Stats: 77 Finishing, 77 Agility, 76 PositioningCost: £9.7 million (release clause)Wage: £12,000

Almost an ever-present in the Chievo team this season, Mariusz Stepinski has missed just one game, starting 16 games and scoring six times for Serie A’s bottom side. Stepinski is yet to score for the national side and will need to rectify this with such strong competition for places.

An array of good attributes including an impressive 71 short passing, Stepinski can play as a striker or just behind as a centre forward on FIFA 19. At 6’0” the 23-year-old is more than a handful in the air too and can occupy any defender.

