FIFA 19 Wonderkids: Best Mexican players to sign on Career Mode

Following an entertaining World Cup campaign, Mexico are looking to bring through some exciting young players with the likes of Hirving Lozano already excelling for PSV. Teenage wonderkid Diego Lainez has recently completed his move to Spain signing for Real Betis and looks set to have a great career ahead of him.

How to choose the best Mexican wonderkids in FIFA 19 Career Mode

The players on this list all meet the same criteria, they must all be 23 years old or younger at the beginning of FIFA 19 Career Mode. These players must also start with an overall of 65 or higher and be able to reach 80 potential.

Hirving Lozano (OVR 82 - POT 87)

Age: 22Position: RWClub: PSVCountry: MexicoBest Stats: 94 Acceleration, 93 Sprint Speed, 91 AgilityCost: £38.3 million (release clause)Wage: £21,000

Following on from his impressive World Cup campaign, Hirving Lozano has racked up 17 goals in all competitions for Dutch giants PSV, including 13 goals in 19 league matches. Many of Europe’s top clubs have shown interest in Lozano and it is easy to see why with the number of goals he is producing.

Lightning fast winger Lozano is a top-level performer from the outset of FIFA 19 Career Mode and will cost over £35 million to sign. With blistering 93 pace and 84 dribbling as well as the potential to reach 87 overall, the Mexican will be worth his hefty release clause.

Erick Gutierrez (OVR 77 - POT 85)

Age: 23Position: CMClub: PSVCountry: MexicoBest Stats: 91 Stamina, 79 Short Passing, 78 AccelerationCost: £18.3 million (release clause)Wage: £13,000

Versatile PSV midfielder Erick Gutierrez has played his way into the starting XI this season following some outstanding appearances from the bench, including a goal and assist in just 20 minutes in is first match of the season against Ado Den Haag.

Gutierrez offers versatility in the centre of midfield with balanced all-round attributes making him capable of excelling in a number of roles. His 91 stamina allows the young Mexican to cover every blade of grass and managers can sign him for under £20 million, a bargain for someone with his potential.

Orbelin Pineda (OVR 74 - POT 82)

Age: 22Position: CMClub: Cruz AzulCountry: MexicoBest Stats: 91 Agility, 87 Sprint Speed, 87 StaminaCost: £13.4 million (release clause)Wage: £17,000

With 15 senior international appearances at the age of 22, Orbelin Pineda is a star in the making for the Mexican national side. His performances earnt him a move to Mexican champions Cruz Azul but it seems a matter of time before we see the midfielder in Europe.

Pineda has attributes similar to N’Golo Kante in that he has pace and stamina allowing him to cover large distances every game. The diminutive midfielder is available for just over £13 million on FIFA 19 Career Mode and can be a handy signing for most mid-table Premier League clubs.

Erick Aguirre (OVR 71 - POT 82)

Age: 21Position: LMClub: PachucaCountry: MexicoBest Stats: 88 Acceleration, 87 Sprint Speed, 80 StaminaCost: £6.8m (release clause)Wage: £12,000

Yet to score this season, promising winger Erick Aguirre will be hoping to break his duck following the winter break. Having scored just twice last season, Aguirre is far from prolific although he has been identified as a player of great potential, earning four caps in his short career to date.

Aguirre boasts great pace and an eye for a pass with his 72 short passing allowing him to play through the middle as well as his natural position on the wing. His 80 stamina also make him a versatile option for managers in search of a pacey and promising winger.

Diego Lainez (OVR 71 - POT 82)

Age: 18Position: RMClub: Real BetisCountry: MexicoBest Stats: 93 Balance, 88 Acceleration, 88 AgilityCost: £7.6 million (release clause)Wage: £6,000

Teenage sensation Diego Lainez’s performances for America were enough to convince Real Betis to part with over £12 million for his services. Five goals and 50 appearances for Mexican side America are incredible statistics for a player of his age, Mexico will hope he reaches his full potential.

At just 18 years old, Lainez has plenty of time to reach his potential of 82 overall and become a star for many years on FIFA 19 Career Mode. His pace, agility and dribbling make him a terrifying prospect for opposition defenders and the young Mexican is capable of the spectacular.

Cesar Montes (OVR 73 - POT 81)

Age: 21Position: CBClub: MonterreyCountry: MexicoBest Stats: 79 Strength, 77 Jumping, 76 Heading AccuracyCost: £8.4 million (release clause)Wage: £20,000

Towering Monterrey centre back Cesar Montes stands at 6’3” and has made 125 club appearances already in his career, scoring eight goals. The 21-year-old has earnt four under-21 caps but is yet to break into the senior side.

An imposing defender, Montes is a dominant figure in defence and can provide a cheap option for managers looking for a promising young central defender. With 81 potential, Montes can be a top performer for many seasons to come for managers willing to part with £8.4 million.

Jonathan Gonzalez (OVR 71 - POT 81)

Age: 19Position: CMClub: MonterreyCountry: MexicoBest Stats: 82 Stamina, 78 Agility, 77 AccelerationCost: £6.1 million (release clause)Wage: £11,000

Jonathan Gonzalez is another exciting teenage prospect who has made his full international debut, the Monterrey midfielder is a regular in his club’s midfield, scoring once this season in 20 appearances. Capable of playing across the midfield, Gonzalez is a versatile player with a big future ahead of him.

Gonzalez can be a bargain signing for any Championship club for just £6 million, with a potential of 81 he will blossom at the right time to excel if you gain promotion. With 82 stamina and balanced attributes all round the 19-year-old is an excellent midfield option both offensively and defensively.

Gael Sandoval (OVR 71 - POT 80)

Age: 22Position: LMClub: GuadalajaraCountry: MexicoBest Stats: 84 Balance, 83 Agility, 82 AccelerationCost: £6.1 million (release clause)Wage: £18,000

Four goals and four assists for Gael Sandoval represent a productive 2018/19 season so far for the exciting 22-year-old. Sandoval also scored on the world stage as he registered a goal in the FIFA Club World Cup as his side came sixth overall, losing out to Esperance on penalties.

Starting at just 71 overall Sandoval may not be a starter every week on FIFA 19 Career Mode, however with his pace and dribbling skills he can certainly make an impact from the bench. His release clause is just £6.1 million and he can prove to be an astute bit of business with his 80 potential.

Alfonso Gonzalez (OVR 74 - POT 80)

Age: 23Position: CMClub: MonterreyCountry: MexicoBest Stats: 83 Stamina, 81 Sprint Speed, 80 AgilityCost: £12.5 million (release clause)Wage: £29,000

Another full international on the list, Alfonso Gonzalez has missed the majority of the season so far after requiring surgery on a knee injury. Before his injury, Gonzalez scored once in his five appearances and will hope to recover his form when he returns from injury.

Not the youngest player on the list, Gonzalez still has the potential to reach 80 overall and become a reliable performer at any level. Managers will have to pay £12.5 million for the Mexican international but his stamina and pace make him an effective ball winner.

Jesus Angulo (OVR 68 - POT 80)

Age: 20Position: LBClub: Santos LagunaCountry: MexicoBest Stats: 77 Stamina, 75 Jumping, 75 BalanceCost: £2.3 million (release clause)Wage: £5,000

Promising left back Jesus Angulo is another player on the list of up and coming Mexican internationals making his debut in September 2018. The 20-year-old has made 21 appearances in all competitions for Santos Laguna, providing one assist.

Capable of growing to 80 overall on FIFA 19 Career Mode, Angulo is an investment worth making as he grows into a reliable if not spectacular defender. At just £2.3 million he provides a cheap option for managers on a budget and can improve into a top class defender.

All the best Mexican wonderkids in FIFA 19