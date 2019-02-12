FIFA 19 Wonderkids: Best Croatian players to sign on Career Mode

Croatia have an abundance of midfield talent at the moment with the likes of Balon D’or winner Luke Modric and Barcelona star Ivan Rakitic. There are plenty of young midfielders progressing through the ranks too with many of them featuring on this list. The current golden generation of Croatian football has potentially one more major tournament before the next crop of players will need to step up.

How to choose the best Croatian wonderkids in FIFA 19 Career Mode

To appear on this list of wonderkids, these young Croatian players must all begin FIFA 19 Career Mode aged 23 or younger. These starlets must also start with an overall of 70 or higher making them capable of playing first team football straight away. The last criteria they must meet is their potential needs to be 80 OVR or higher so they can blossom in to a world class player.

Filip Benkovic (OVR 76 - POT 85)

Age: 21Position: CBClub: CelticCountry: CroatiaBest Stats: 86 Strength, 82 Aggression, 77 ComposureCost: N/AWage: £33,000

Having signed for Leicester in the summer of 2018, Filip Benkovic was sent on loan to Scottish champions Celtic where he has scored twice in 26 matches in all competitions. The Croatian under-21 is currently side-lined with an ankle injury that has seen him miss the last three league matches.

Croatian centre back Benkovic stands at 6’4” and possesses the aerial threat and strength traits of FIFA 19 making him a dominant force on the pitch. As he is out on loan this season, managers will have to wait until the end of the season before trying to pry the youngster away from Leicester.

Nikola Vlasic (OVR 75 - POT 84)

Age: 21Position: RMClub: CSKACountry: CroatiaBest Stats: 83 Dribbling, 80 Sprint Speed, 78 AgilityCost: £22.2 million (release clause)Wage: £880

Promising Croatian international Nikola Vlasic has scored seven and assisted four in his 20 appearances in all competitions for CSKA this season, an impressive output for a midfielder. He also scored the winner in CSKA’s victory over Spanish giants Real Madrid in the Champions League in October.

Although on loan from Everton, FIFA 19 has Vlasic contracted at CSKA until 2022 and the creative winger is available to managers for just £22.2 million. With 84 potential and a wide variety of good attributes Vlasic can be great value for money and be part of your team for many seasons to come.

Josip Brekalo (OVR 76 - POT 84)

Age: 20Position: LWClub: VfL WolfsburgCountry: CroatiaBest Stats: 86 Acceleration, 86 Agility, 84 DribblingCost: £19.2 million (release clause)Wage: £29,000

Exciting Wolfsburg winger Josip Brekalo has scored six Bundesliga goals, earnt two full international caps and commanded a £8 million transfer fee all by the age of 20. Brekalo has two goals and three assists in all competitions this season and will be hoping to aid Wolfsburg’s push for a Champions League place.

Pace, dribbling and four-star skill moves make Brekalo a menace for opposition defenders although his 63 finishing can be improved. With a potential of 84 OVR, the Croatian international will cost just under £20 million on FIFA 19 Career Mode.

Ante Coric (OVR 74 - POT 84)

Age: 21Position: CAMClub: RomaCountry: CroatiaBest Stats: 84 Balance, 82 Agility, 78 AccelerationCost: £15m (release clause)Wage: £30,000

Ante Coric was tipped for big things in the summer as he moved to Roma, however the youngster has only seen 45 minutes of first team football so far this season. Coric has been a regular feature on the subs bench and also missed a portion of the season with a calf injury.

Croatian under-21 international Coric has the potential to reach 84 overall on FIFA 19 Career Mode making his £15 million release clause look like good business. 77 ball control and 76 dribbling show the ability that Coric has and how good he can be in a couple of season’s time.

Alen Halilovic (OVR 76 - POT 83)

Age: 22Position: RMClub: Standard LiegeCountry: CroatiaBest Stats: 88 Balance, 81 Ball Control, 80 VisionCost: N/AWage: £53,000

Attacking midfielder Alen Halilovic already has a host of clubs on his CV including Barcelona, Hamburg and current club AC Milan during his short career. Having struggled for game time during the first half of the season, Halilovic was sent on loan to Standard Liege in January in a hope to recover his form.

Another tricky Croatian attacking midfielder, Halilovic boasts excellent dribbling and short passing attributes on FIFA 19 Career Mode. Managers looking for a promising midfielder capable of playing out wide and through the middle could be wise in gambling on the 22-year-old.

Lovro Majer (OVR 72 - POT 83)

Age: 21Position: CAMClub: Dinamo ZagrebCountry: CroatiaBest Stats: 79 Curve, 78 Agility, 78 PenaltiesCost: £11.6 million (release clause)Wage: £880

Another promising wonderkid struggling for game-time this season, Lovro Majer has featured just twice so far this season for Croatian giants Dinamo Zagreb. However, Majer does have pedigree in Croatia having already scored 14 goals and provided 16 assists in the top flight for former club NK Lokomotiva Zagreb.

Extremely low wages and high potential should be alerting managers on FIFA 19 Career Mode to hot prospect Majer. The attacking midfielder can reach 83 overall and become a quality first team player for many teams across Europe.

Mario Pasalic (OVR 76 - POT 83)

Age: 23Position: CMClub: AtalantaCountry: CroatiaBest Stats: 79 Ball Control, 78 Strength, 78 Short PassingCost: N/AWage: £62,000

Having signed for Chelsea back in 2014, a succession of loan spells followed at the likes of Elche, Monaco, AC Milan and currently Atalanta. Pasalic has featured 25 times in all competitions, registering an impressive seven assists and chipping in with three goals himself.

A well-rounded midfield player, Pasalic has the potential to be a top-class player in the heart of midfield. Better suited to a deep-lying role, the 23-year-old is capable of playing anywhere in the midfield and would be a clever signing for many teams, although his inflated wages may put some managers off a potential deal.

Filip Krovinovic (OVR 77 - POT 83)

Age: 23Position: CAMClub: BenficaCountry: CroatiaBest Stats: 82 Composure, 81 Ball Control, 80 Short PassingCost: £23.2 million (release clause)Wage: £10,000

A ruptured cruciate ligament injury kept Filip Krovinovic out for the early part of the 2018/19 season however the Benfica starlet has made six appearances since his comeback. Krovinovic will be looking to add to the two goals he scored last year in the back end of this season.

Another player on the seemingly unending production line of talented midfielders from Croatia, Krovinovic offers quality on the ball with 81 ball control and 80 short passing. Costing over £23 million the youngster is highly rated and can become one of FIFA 19 Career Mode’s top midfielders.

Tin Jedvaj (OVR 76 - POT 83)

Age: 23Position: CBClub: Bayer LeverkusenCountry: CroatiaBest Stats: 83 Aggression, 82 Jumping, 77 Sliding TackleCost: £15.9 million (release clause)Wage: £35,000

Versatile defender Tin Jedvaj is nearing his 100th appearance for Bayer Leverkusen, an impressive stat considering his youthful age. Already a full international, Jedvaj is comfortable playing anywhere across the back four making him an important part of both his club and country’s squad.

A reliable defender on FIFA 19 with good mobility, solid defensive attributes and decent physical stats, Jedvaj can be a bargain on Career Mode. His 83 potential make his release clause look reasonably cheap as he is able to contribute from the outset.

Marko Pjaca (OVR 76 - POT 83)

Age: 23Position: LWClub: FiorentinaCountry: CroatiaBest Stats: 87 Ball Control, 86 Dribbling, 82 CurveCost: N/AWage: £66,000

Already boasting an impressive trophy haul, Marko Pjaca has been tipped for great things for a number of seasons now although his progression seems to have stalled. Having signed for Italian giants Juventus in 2016, Pjaca has been loaned out in each of the last two seasons, scoring just three times in total.

At 6’1” Pjaca is taller than the average winger and possesses the physical attributes of a centre forward. The 23-year-old also boasts outstanding 87 ball control and 86 dribbling making him very difficult to dispossess. Managers willing to splash out on his £66k wages will be hoping they can get the best out of the promising forward as he will not be cheap.

All the best Croatian wonderkids on FIFA 19