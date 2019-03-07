FIFA 19 Wonderkids: Best Austrian players to sign on Career Mode

The current Austrian side on FIFA 19 only has three players rated with an overall of 80 or higher, this leaves a lot of responsibility on the shoulders of David Alaba, Marko Arnautovic and Marcel Sabitzer. There are also no Austrian forwards capable of reaching 80 OVR on Career Mode, making West Ham star Arnautovic the standout striker. However, Austria boasts midfield talent in abundance and can provide managers with cheap options to bolster their squads.

How to choose the best Austrian wonderkids in FIFA 19 Career Mode

The players on this list of Austrian wonderkids are chosen by meeting three criteria. Firstly, they must begin FIFA 19 Career Mode aged 23 or younger giving them plenty of time to reach their potential. Secondly, they must have a current overall of 65 or more enabling them to contribute to your team from the start. Finally, their potential must be at least 75 overall meaning they can be a mainstay in your team for years to come.

Hannes Wolf (OVR 74 – POT 85)

Age: 19Position: CAMClub: Red Bull SalzburgCountry: AustriaBest Stats: 84 Acceleration, 81 Sprint Speed, 80 DribblingCost: £14.2 million (release clause)Wage: £13,000

Talented Austrian teenager Hannes Wolf has a move to Bundesliga side RB Leipzig to look forward to in the summer having impressed for Austria’s top club side. The former UEFA Youth League winner has scored six goals and provided ten assists this season in all competitions for Red Bull Salzburg.

Pace and dribbling are Wolf’s strengths on FIFA 19 Career Mode as he offers a threat from behind the striker or in wide areas. The attacking midfielder will cost just over £14 million but can reach 85 overall making him great value for money.

Dario Maresic (OVR 72 – POT 84)

Age: 18Position: CBClub: Sturm GrazCountry: AustriaBest Stats: 80 Jumping, 76 Standing Tackle, 75 MarkingCost: £6.6 million (release clause)Wage: £5,000

Sturm Graz centre back Dario Maresic has proved to be a consistent performer in the heart of their defence. The 18-year-old has started 18 of their 20 league matches this season and has already made over 50 first team appearances in his short career.

A future Austria international on FIFA 19 Career Mode, Maresic has an 84 potential making him capable of becoming a top-class defender. Managers should look to snap him up quickly or his £6.6 million release clause will increase greatly.

Xaver Schlager (OVR 76 – POT 84)

Age: 20Position: CM, CAM, CDMClub: Red Bull SalzburgCountry: AustriaBest Stats: 85 Stamina, 83 Agility, 83 AccelerationCost: £17.2 million (release clause)Wage: £22,000

Austrian midfielder Xaver Schlager has excited fans this season scoring seven goals and registering four assists, including one of each as he helped his side into the last 16 of the Europa League. The Austrian side will be looking to cause an upset when they face Italian giants Napoli in the next round.

Like club teammate Hannes Wolf, Schlager boasts good pace as well as massive 85 stamina and high work rates making him the ideal box to box midfielder. Costing £17.2 million, Schlager will not suit all budgets however he can become a top player on FIFA 19 Career Mode.

Konrad Laimer (OVR 76 – POT 83)

Age: 21Position: CM, RBClub: RB LeipzigCountry: AustriaBest Stats: 84 Stamina, 79 Sprint Speed, 78 Short PassingCost: £18.4 million (release clause)Wage: £28,000

Austrian U21 international Konrad Laimer made the Red Bull switch from Salzburg to Leipzig in 2017 and has impressed for the exciting German club. Laimer has featured regularly this season playing all across the midfield and also at right-back as well as chipping in with two goals.

Good movement attributes and high stamina make for a mobile and versatile midfielder on FIFA 19 Career Mode. For just under £20 million managers can sign Laimer who can reach 83 overall and become a key part of most squads across Europe.

Florian Grillitsch (OVR 77 – POT 82)

Age: 22Position: CM, CDMClub: HoffenheimCountry: AustriaBest Stats: 81 Short Passing, 81 Ball Control, 80 ComposureCost: £18 million (release clause)Wage: £26,000

Imposing Hoffenheim midfielder Florian Grillitsch is a regular in the German clubs starting 11 and also in the Austria national team. The 6’2” midfielder can play in defence as well as his preferred central midfield role making him a useful squad player.

A quality ball playing midfielder, Grillitsch boasts 81 short passing and ball control making him ideal for managers who like to play a passing game. With 82 potential, the Austrian is worth his £18 million release clause on FIFA 19 Career Mode.

Maximilian Wober (OVR 73 – POT 81)

Age: 20Position: CB, LBClub: SevillaCountry: AustriaBest Stats: 78 Strength, 77 Aggression, 76 JumpingCost: N/AWage: £8,000

On-loan Sevilla star Maximilian Wober has impressed enough in Spain for the Spanish club to make his move permanent when the summer transfer window opens. Wober has featured in five of Sevilla’s seven games since the turn of the year, although they have won just once.

Young Austrian defender Wober can reach 81 overall making him a hot prospect on FIFA 19 Career Mode. As he is currently out on loan managers will not be able to sign him straight away, however the 20-year-old has time on his side and can become an excellent centre back.

Louis Schaub (OVR 75 – POT 80)

Age: 23Position: CAM, RMClub: FC KolnCountry: AustriaBest Stats: 88 Agility, 83 Dribbling, 80 Ball ControlCost: £12.5 million (release clause)Wage: £15,000

Exciting attacking midfielder Louis Schaub has made an impressive 11 league assists in just 19 appearances for FC Koln as they look to bounce back into the Bundesliga. Schaub has helped Die Geissbocke to top of the German second division and will look to continue his good form as the season winds up.

Great dribbling and agility attributes make Schaub a difficult man to tackle on FIFA 19 and managers can sign the 23-year-old for just over £12 million on Career Mode. FC Koln will not want to part with the creative Austrian as he can reach an 80 overall.

Valentino Lazaro (OVR 75 – POT 80)

Age: 22Position: RB, RM, CAM, LMClub: Hertha BSCCountry: AustriaBest Stats: 86 Acceleration, 83 Sprint Speed, 83 AgilityCost: £11.7 million (release clause)Wage: £17,000

Capable of playing right back or right midfield, Valentino Lazaro has missed just one league match this season, starting the rest. In his 23 league appearances, Lazaro has scored twice as well as assisting five goals.

Pacey and skilful, Lazaro is an effective player in both defence and attack. The Austrian’s versatility and 80 potential make him an ideal target for managers looking to inject pace into their squad. The 22-year-old is available for just over £10 million at the start of FIFA 19 Career Mode.

Dejan Ljubicic (OVR 68 – POT 79)

Age: 20Position: CDM, CBClub: Rapid WienCountry: AustriaBest Stats: 75 Stamina, 72 Sprint Speed, 71 AgilityCost: £2 million (release clause)Wage: £4,000

Another versatile young Austrian midfield player, Dejan Ljubicic is a defensive-minded midfielder who can also drop in play in the centre of defence. The Austrian U21 international also scored the winning goal against Rangers in their 1-0 Europa League win earlier in the season.

Mobile and with good stamina, Ljubicic has a balanced array of stats that make him an all-round talent. With just a £2 million release clause, managers can find a bargain in Ljubicic who can reach a 79 overall on FIFA 19 Career Mode.

Kevin Danso (OVR 70 – POT 79)

Age: 19Position: CBClub: AugsburgCountry: AustriaBest Stats: 79 Strength, 74 Heading Accuracy, 74 Standing TackleCost: £4.1 million (release clause)Wage: £5,000

Former MK Dons academy defender Kevin Danso has been showing great promise at German club Augsburg, most recently playing the whole match as they defeated league leaders Dortmund 2-1. Danso also played the full 90 minutes as Augsburg progressed into the quarter-finals of the DFB-Pokal.

Standing at 6’3”, possessing a 79 overall and dangerous in the air, Danso represents a bargain buy for any Championship club. Managers can sign the teenager for £4.1 million on FIFA 19 Career Mode and he has the potential to be a starter for many seasons.