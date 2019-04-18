FIFA 19 Wonderkids: Best Australian players to sign on Career Mode

There are several promising young Australian midfielders emerging at the moment, the likes of Daniel Arzani at Celtic and Burnley youngster Aiden O’Neill are two of the most exciting. Only time will tell whether any of these players can reach the levels that Tim Cahill achieved in his career, but Australian fans will be hopeful the next generation can improve on their record of qualifying for the knockout stages of the World Cup just once in their history.

How to choose the best Australian wonderkids in FIFA 19 Career Mode

To be classed as an Australian wonderkid on this list, each player must begin FIFA 19 Career Mode with an overall of minimum 65. The players must be able to grow, and their potential must be at least 72 OVR. Last, these players must be aged 23 or younger giving them plenty of time to reach their peak.

Daniel Arzani (OVR 69 – POT 83)

Age: 19Position: RM, CAM, LMClub: CelticCountry: AustraliaBest Stats: 82 Sprint Speed, 80 Acceleration, 80 AgilityCost: N/AWage: £18,000

A ruptured cruciate ligament has prevented Daniel Arzani’s progression this season following his loan move to Scottish champions Celtic. Arzani’s impressive displays at the 2018 World Cup earned him the move to Man City that summer, and he is one of Australia’s biggest talents.

Teenager Arzani possesses pace and trickery making him an exciting attacking threat from wide areas. With 83 potential, the 19-year-old is the standout talent from Australia on FIFA 19 Career Mode but his loan move makes him unavailable to sign in the first season of FIFA 19 Career Mode.

Christopher Ikonomidis (OVR 71 – POT 79)

Age: 23Position: LWClub: Perth GloryCountry: AustraliaBest Stats: 79 Agility, 78 Acceleration, 77 StaminaCost: £4 million (release clause)Wage: £4,000

Having started his career in Italy, Christopher Ikonomidis has returned to his native Australia having joined Perth Glory from Lazio in September. The 23-year-old winger has scored eight goals in the Hyundai A-League this season, averaging a goal every 145 minutes.

Good movement attributes alongside his 72 dribbling and 73 ball control make Ikonomidis an attacking threat with the ball at his feet. The Perth Glory winger also has an eye for goal and can prove to be a bargain for just £4 million on FIFA 19 Career Mode.

Awer Mabil (OVR 70 – POT 78)

Age: 22Position: RWClub: FC MidtjyllandCountry: AustraliaBest Stats: 93 Acceleration, 92 Sprint Speed, 85 AgilityCost: £4 million (release clause)Wage: £11,000

Kenyan born winger Awer Mabil has excelled this season for Danish side FC Midtjylland, scoring five and assisting 10 goals in 19 league appearances. Mabil has also scored four times in his seven senior appearances for the Socceroos.

Few players boast electric pace like Mabil, the Australian winger can outrun almost any defender on FIFA 19 making him a threat either from the start or off the bench. Managers of smaller clubs looking to add pace should give Mabil a chance as he can make a real impact.

Daniel De Silva (OVR 67 – POT 78)

Age: 21Position: CAMClub: Sydney FCCountry: AustraliaBest Stats: 89 Stamina, 88 Balance, 81 AgilityCost: N/AWage: £880

Daniel De Silva has scored twice in his 15 league appearances this season despite starting just four matches. The 21-year-old is on loan at high-flying Sydney FC from struggling Central Coast Mariners and looks set to secure a permanent move in the summer.

Outstanding 89 stamina attribute and high work rates give Da Silva the engine trait, making him a superb box to box midfielder. Another player on loan so unavailable to sign, managers should look to sign him as soon as possible as he can make a real impact on any Championship club.

Riley McGree (OVR 67 – POT 77)

Age: 19Position: CM CAMClub: Melbourne CityCountry: AustraliaBest Stats: 82 Acceleration, 81 Sprint Speed, 78 AgilityCost: N/AWage: £3,000

Teenage midfielder Riley McGree is enjoying his second loan spell in the A-League from Belgian side Club Brugge, having scored three and assisted three so far this season. The versatile youngster has played in almost every position other than defence for Melbourne City showing maturity beyond his years.

McGree is a mobile left-footed midfielder who is more suited to the attacking roles with his dribbling and movement attributes. With a small wage and 77 potential OVR, McGree can provide a cheap midfield option once his loan spell has finished.

Aiden O’Neill (OVR 65 – POT 77)

Age: 19Position: CMClub: Central Coast MarinersCountry: AustraliaBest Stats: 82 Agility, 81 Sprint Speed, 80 StaminaCost: N/AWage: £5,000

Burnley youngster Aiden O’Neill has been unable to prevent Central Coast Mariners from struggling during his loan spell. The 19-year-old has featured in central midfield and defence playing 19 times and scoring four goals, although finds himself rock bottom of the A-League having won just once.

Stamina and pace make O’Neill an energetic midfield prospect on FIFA 19 Career Mode. With 77 potential he will no doubt be a part of Burnley’s plans once his loan spell has been completed but should be available for around £4 million after one season.

Alex Gersbach (OVR 65 – POT 75)

Age: 21Position: LBClub: NAC BredaCountry: AustraliaBest Stats: 82 Acceleration, 80 Sprint Speed, 79 AgilityCost: £1 million (release clause)Wage: £1,000

Promising Australian left back Alex Gersbach completed his transfer from Rosenborg to struggling Dutch side NAC Breda in January. Gersbach has featured four times since his move, with his team failing to score in any of those matches and picking up just one point and they struggle to avoid relegation.

Pace is a key attribute for any modern full back and Gersbach fits that bill. The 21-year-old is capable of affecting the game at both ends with his pace and stamina and can reach 75 overall on FIFA 19 Career Mode, making his £1 million release clause a bargain.

Ajdin Hrustic (OVR 67 – POT 75)

Age: 21Position: CM, CDM, LMClub: FC GroningenCountry: AustraliaBest Stats: 74 Agility, 73 Acceleration, 72 Ball ControlCost: £2 million (release clause)Wage: £2,000

Attacking star Ajdin Hrustic is another promising young central midfielder coming out of Australia. The under-23 international will want to add to his one assist this season, whilst also improving his disciplinary record which has seen him pick up five yellows and one red card in just 15 matches.

A £2 million release clause means that Hrustic can be a bargain for some of the smaller clubs on FIFA 19 Career Mode, especially when he can reach 75 overall. The 21-year-old is good on the ball and boasts good movement attributes making him a classy ball playing midfielder.

Stefan Mauk (OVR 65 – POT 73)

Age: 20Position: CAM, RMClub: Brisbane RoarCountry: AustraliaBest Stats: 80 Balance, 76 Stamina, 72 AgilityCost: £1 million (release clause)Wage: £2,000

With 12 appearances for the under-23 side, Stefan Mauk will be hoping to make the step up to senior international football soon. Mauk has struggled to cement his place in the Brisbane Roar this season, playing in just four matches as his side have struggled to just three wins so far.

Mauk is another young Australian who can prove to be a bargain buy on FIFA 19 Career Mode with his release clause just £1 million. He can reach 73 overall meaning managers are able to turn a reasonable profit on the 22-year-old if he does not become a regular member of the team.

Brandon Borrello (OVR 67 – POT 73)

Age: 22Position: RM, LMClub: SC FreiburgCountry: AustraliaBest Stats: 85 Sprint Speed, 83 Agility, 82 AccelerationCost: £2 million (release clause)Wage: £6,000

A serious knee injury prevented Brandon Borrello from making an instant impact at new club SC Freiburg this season, however the promising winger has recently featured in their reserves side as he looks to get back to full fitness and form.

Borrello is a direct forward player with pace and strength making him a dangerous player from the wide areas. With just a £2 million release clause he can prove to be an excellent signing for some smaller teams as he can make an instant impact due to his physicality.

All the best Australian Wonderkids