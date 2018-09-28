FIFA 19 Wingers: Best RW & RM in career mode

Right sided wingers (RW) and (RM) midfielders have transformed over the last decade or so. gone are the speedsters that hug the wing and deliver crosses. Now they must have well-rounded skills on the ball, with the ability to drive at defenders but also be a part of slower, possession-based, attacks where composure and passing is vital. Oh, and they need to put the ball in the net too. The likes of Lionel Messi, Gareth Bale, and recently Mohamed Salah, have become world beaters at the position.

How to choose the best wingers (RW & RM) in FIFA 19’s Career Mode

We are looking for the best right wingers (RW) and right midfielders (RM) on FIFA career mode with an overall of at least 82. They should possess good athleticism, with balance and agility not just pure speed, and the ability to distribute the ball with short passing and crossing. Finishing is important, and it is a very nice bonus if they can play the ball with both feet. Those who can create as well as score goals do not come cheap though, so if you want these guys be prepared to splash the cash.

For a complete list of all the best right wingers (RW) and right midfielders (RM) see the table at the bottom of the page.

Mohamed Salah (OVR 88 - POT 89)

Age: 26

Positions: RW

Club: Liverpool

Country: Egypt

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 94 acceleration, 91 sprint speed, 90 finishing

Cost: £96.2 million

Wage: £242k

Liverpool's star man is comfortably one of the best attacking players in FIFA 19 regardless of position. Mohamed Salah's quality stems from his exceptional athleticism (94 acceleration, 91 sprint speed, 91 agility), but he combines that with excellent skill (89 dribbling, 88 ball control) and terrific goal-scoring pedigree (90 finishing, 91 composure, 83 long shots) to be one of the deadliest players around.

Gareth Bale (OVR 88 - POT 88)

Age: 28

Positions: RW, ST

Club: Real Madrid

Country: Wales

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 95 sprint speed, 94 acceleration, 92 shot power

Cost: £79.3 million

Wage: £339k

The Welsh Wizard has been spectacular for Real Madrid since making his move from Tottenham. Pace (95 sprint speed, 94 acceleration) underpins everything Bale does, but he is much more than just a rocket winger in FIFA 19. Bale has excellent goal-scoring skills (92 shot power, 91 long shots, 90 curve, 86 finishing) and can both beat defenders (87 dribbling, 85 ball control) and deliver for others (87 crossing, 85 short pass). He is the complete winger

Kylian Mbappe (OVR 87 - POT 95)

Age: 19

Positions: RM, RW, ST

Club: Paris Saint-Germain

Country: France

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 96 sprint speed, 96 acceleration, 90 ball control

Cost: £129.9 million (release clause)

Wage: £84k

The quintessential wonderkid, Kylian Mbappe is a remarkable talent who could one day be the best player in the world. Mbappe has the highest potential in FIFA 19, and it is underpinned by his incredible acceleration (96) and sprint speed (96). Along with that incredible pace, Mbappe has good skill on the ball (90 ball control, 89 dribbling) and goal-scoring ability (86 finishing, 86 composure).

Riyad Mahrez (OVR 85 - POT 85)

Age: 27

Positions: RW, RM

Club: Manchester City

Country: Algeria

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 93 agility, 91 dribbling, 89 ball control

Cost: £43.8 million

Wage: £180k

Riyad Mahrez was a key part of Leicester City's remarkable run to the Premier League title in the 2015-16 season, and was since linked with a move away. He stayed until this summer when he finally made the move to Manchester City. Mahrez is a terrific winger who possesses excellent athleticism (93 agility, 88 acceleration, 83 sprint speed) and can take on defenders at the drop of a hat (91 dribbling, 89 ball control, 88 balance). Mahrez is capable of delivering good balls into the box (81 crossing, 82 short pass) and can score himself as well (84 curve, 81 long shots).

Raheem Sterling (OVR 85 - POT 88)

Age: 23

Positions: RW, LW, CF

Club: Manchester City

Country: England

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 95 acceleration, 93 balance, 93 agility

Cost: £53.7 million

Wage: £158k

Sterling is a flyer. He is exceptionally fast (95 acceleration, 93 agility, 92 sprint speed) which can make him deadly in the right hands. Sterling has good ball skills (87 dribbling, 87 ball control) and is a solid passer (83 short pass), however he lacks quality in front of goal and isn't a great crosser of the ball, making him occasionally frustrating to play with.

Iago Aspas (OVR 85 - POT 85)

Age: 30

Positions: RW, ST

Club: Celta Vigo

Country: Spain

Work rate: High/High

Best stats: 90 finishing, 89 positioning, 87 ball control

Cost: £39.2 million

Wage: £43k

Iago Aspas is a solid athlete but he isn't going to run past too many younger full backs (85 acceleration, 78 sprint speed) but he has enough skill to go around them (87 ball control, 86 dribbling). Aspas' biggest strength is his quality in front of goal (90 finishing, 85 composure, 83 curve, 82 long shots) and his strong work rate. He can score and start a press, and he's also good at bringing others into play (81 short pass, 80 crossing).

Arjen Robben (OVR 85 - POT 85)

Age: 34

Positions: RM, RW

Club: Bayern Munich

Country: Netherlands

Work rate: High/Low

Best stats: 90 curve, 90 balance, 89 dribbling

Cost: £22.1 million

Wage: £106k

Age has robbed Arjen Robben of his spectacular speed. His pace is very minimal now (76 sprint speed, 64 stamina) but he does still have his amazing left foot and the ball control to drive defenders mad (89 dribbling, 88 ball control). Robben may primarily be a right midfielder, but he is better in front of goal than most wingers (90 curve, 86 long shots, 85 finishing).

Bernardo Silva (OVR 84 - POT 90)

Age: 23

Positions: RW, CAM

Club: Manchester City

Country: Portugal

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 91 dribbling, 89 ball control, 85 crossing

Cost: £56.2 million

Wage: £158k

Bernardo Silva is one of the best young players in the world. His ball skills are exceptional (91 dribbling, 89 ball control) and he is terrific at bringing others into play and passing (85 short pass, 85 crossing, 84 vision, 78 long pass). Silva is not as great in front of goal or as explosively fast as you might like, but if your game is about moving the ball and slicing through a defence then Silva is an excellent option for you.

Florian Thauvin (OVR 84 - POT 87)

Age: 25

Positions: RM, RW

Club: Olympique Marseille

Country: France

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 87 acceleration, 86 curve, 85 dribbling

Cost: £49.2 million

Wage: £69k

Florian Thauvin is far from an obvious candidate for one of the best right-sided players, but his quality speaks for itself. A solid athlete (87 acceleration, 86 agility, 83 stamina, 79 sprint speed), Thauvin is good at moving the ball around the field be it at his feet (85 dribbling, 84 ball control) or with a wide range of passing (83 short pass, 83 crossing, 76 long pass). He also carries some threat in front of goal, making him a good option for any attack-minded team (82 long shots, 79 finishing).

Juan Cuadrado (OVR 84 - POT 84)

Age: 30

Positions: RM, RW

Club: Juventus

Country: Colombia

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 93 sprint speed, 91 agility, 90 dribbling

Cost: £36.6 million

Wage: £141k

Juan Cuadrado is a throwback to a past age. A pure athlete (93 sprint speed, 91 agility, 89 acceleration), Cuadrado can torment defenders with his pace and ball skills (90 dribbling, 85 ball control), but he is not nearly as good at passing the ball as you would want for a modern player (80 short pass, 80 crossing, 69 long pass) and is woeful in front of goal (67 finishing).

All the best right wingers (RWs & RMs) on FIFA 19