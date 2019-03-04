FIFA 19 TOTW 25 predictions (Team of the Week 25)

The run-in is upon us, with an exciting end to domestic campaigns around the corner. League titles may be sewn up in France and Italy with PSG and Juventus leading by 17 and 16 points respectively, but elsewhere in Europe things are a little closer.

Barcelona have one hand on retaining La Liga after a 1-0 win over Real Madrid ruled their El Clasico rivals out of the title race and kept a seven-point advantage over Atletico Madrid. The Premier League took a twist this weekend with Liverpool’s 0-0 draw in the Merseyside derby against Everton meaning Manchester City leapfrogged them at the top of the table to lead by one point. Things are even closer in the Bundesliga with a slip up for Borussia Dortmund with a loss against Augsburg allowing Bayern Munich to move level on points with the league leaders.

In this tense stage of the season, which players are delivering and a worthy of a spot in the FIFA Ultimate Team of the Week. The best players from the past seven days will earn a spot in a 23-man in-form squad on FIFA 19, which can be challenged on Ultimate Team. You can look to get the players for yourself by hunting in packs from the FUT store or buy and sell them individually in the transfer market.

RealSport predicts what the starting 11 could look like this time around.

Diego Lopez (OVR 80 – IF 83)

Still a reliable goalkeeper, Diego Lopez came up trumps for Espanyol this weekend with the veteran stopper saving a penalty in the 3-1 win over Valladolid. The 37-year-old denied Giovani Lo Celso from 12 yards to help Espanyol move up to 12th in the league table.

Lopez’s 80 overall should rise to an in-form 83 for the Team of the Week. The Spaniard’s base card costs just 500 coins on PS4 and 600 on Xbox One.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (OVR 78 – SIF 84)

Liverpool may have drawn a blank against Everton at the weekend, but they were firing on all cylinders in the 5-0 midweek victory over Watford. Trent Alexander-Arnold bagged three assists in the triumph thanks to his quality from set-pieces, with the 20-year-old now perhaps England’s first choice right back.

Alexander-Arnold has a 78 overall on Ultimate Team and this should now improve to a second in-form card of 84. His base card is worth 700 coins on PS4 and 1,000 on Xbox One, with a 79 Champions League item priced at 4,4000 on PS4 and 6,900 on Xbox One. His 82-rated in-form card from TOTW 11 will set you back 35,000 on PS4 and 42,000 on Xbox One.

Virgil van Dijk (OVR 88 – TIF 91)

Virgil van Dijk could be named Premier League player of the year, but the Liverpool centre back surprised us all with a brace against in the 5- 0 win over Watford. That win did take the Reds top of the division, and despite a defensively commanding performance against Everton at the weekend, the result sees them slip a point behind their title rivals.

Van Dijk has an 88 overall rating on FUT, and this is likely to improve to a 91 third in-form card for the Dutch captain. His base card costs 239,000 coins on PS4 and 209,000 on Xbox One, and an 89 Champions League item is valued at 370,000 on PS4 and 320,000 on Xbox One. The 27-year-old’s 90 UCL Road the Final card requires 678,000 on PS4 and 679,000 on Xbox One with a 90 second in-form from TOTW 10 worth 470,000 on PS4 and 450,000 on Xbox One. Lastly, his 95 Team of the Year card will cost you 1.6 million on PS4 and 1.5 million on Xbox One.

Cesar Azpilicueta (OVR 86 – IF 88)

Chelsea had to bounce back from their EFL Cup final defeat to Manchester City otherwise they could have also been out of the race for the top four. A 2-0 win against Spurs was backed up by a 2-1 victory in the West London derby over Fulham, with captain Cesar Azpilicueta grabbing an assist in both matches.

The Spaniard’s 86 overall should rise to an in-form card of 88 this week, with his old centre back position moving to right back. His base card will set you back 18,500 on PS4 and 18,000 on Xbox One.

Florian Thauvin (OVR 84 – SIF 87)

Marseille kept their Champions League qualification hopes alive with a 2-0 win over Saint-Etienne, to jump above their opponents and into the Ligue 1 top four. Right midfielder Florian Thauvin scored from the penalty spot before assisting for Mario Balotelli, but with the top three only heading for Europe’s elite competition from France, work is still to be done for Les Phoceens.

Thauvin’s 84 overall should now hit a second in-form rating of 87, with his base card costing 4,000 coins on both consoles. An 86 in-form ST card from TOTW 11 will set you back 85,000 on PS4 and 83,000 on Xbox One.

Nabil Fekir (OVR 85 – IF 87)

Lyon hold a five-point advantage ahead of Marseille, with Les Gones picking up an emphatic 5-1 win over Toulouse. Nabil Fekir starred from attacking midfield, with the French international scoring once and setting up a further two, with Lyon still having an eye of toppling second-placed Lille in Ligue 1 who are five points ahead of them.

Fekir’s 85 overall should rise to an in-form 87 this week, with his base card valued at 8,700 on both consoles. An 86 Champions League item will set you back 49,000 on PS4 and 51,000 on Xbox One, with a UCL Team of the Group Stage card worth 65,500 on PS4 and 70,000 on Xbox One. An 87 UCL Road to the Final item is priced at 148,000 on PS4 and 150,000 on Xbox One.

Bruno Fernandes (OVR 84 – TIF 88)

Over in Portugal, Sporting Lisbon have had a tricky season, but three wins in their last four gives them a shot of a third-placed finish. This week they picked up a 3-1 win over Portimonense with midfielder Bruno Fernandes bagging a goal and assisting twice in the win.

Fernandes has an 84 overall on Ultimate Team, and this should now improve to a third in-form card of 88 with his positioning moving from attacking to central midfield. The Portuguese’s base card is worth 3,000 coins on PS4 and 3,100 on Xbox One, with an 87 LF second in-form item priced at 47,000 on PS4 and 46,000 on Xbox One.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan (OVR 84 – IF 86)

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has suddenly hit a vein of form as Arsenal step up their fight for a top four place. The Armenian scored and set up a further two as the Gunners overcame Bournemouth 5-1 at the Emirates, but an intense 1-1 draw with Tottenham at the weekend means they are now one-point outside the Champions League places.

Mkhitaryan’s 84 overall should rise to an in-form 86 this week, with his position moving from attacking midfield to left wing. His base card will cost you 3,700 coins on PS4 and 4,000.

Alvaro Morata (OVR 83 – OTW 85)

Alvaro Morata looks a man reborn at Atletico Madrid, with the striker capping his return to his hometown with a brace in the 2-0 win over Real Sociedad. Atletico are still just about in the title race with Los Colchoneros trailing Barcelona by seven point with still 12 games to go in Spain.

Morata’s 83 overall should rise to an in-form 85 this week, meaning his Ones To Watch card would also improve. His base card costs 1,500 coins on PS4 and 1,400 on Xbox One with his OTW item worth 28,000 on PS4 and 25,000 on Xbox One.

Fabio Quagliarella (OVR 82 – TIF 88)

Fabio Quagliarella has been one of the stories of the season, with the 36-year-old Sampdoria striker the joint-top goal scorer in Serie A. The Italian bagged his 18th and 19th goals of the campaign in a 2-1 win over SPAL, moving the club up to ninth in league and just two points outside the European places.

Quagliarella’s 82 base card would improve to 88 if he were to receive a third in-form card, with his base item costing 800 coins on PS4 and 800 on Xbox One. An 87-rated second in-form card is worth 49,750 on PS4 and 57,000 on Xbox One.

Romelu Lukaku (OVR 87 – SIF 90)

Romelu Lukaku is the latest player to be back to the top his game under caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United with the Belgian netting just the four times this week. The striker first bagged a brace in the 3-1 win over Crystal Palace, before repeating the trick in the 3-2 battle against Southampton, but this time included an 89th minute winner.

Lukaku’s 87 overall should rise to a second in-form card of 90 this week, with his base card costing 28,000 coins on PS4 and 29,250 on Xbox One. An 88 Champions League card will cost you 138,000 on PS4 and 123,000 on Xbox One, with an 88 in-form from TOTW 5 worth 150,000 on PS4 and 131,000 on Xbox One.

