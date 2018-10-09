FIFA 19: Premier League Team Ratings and (Transfer & Wage) Budgets

The Premier League is like no other. Anyone can beat anyone in the English top flight, making it the most exciting division in world football. More excitement means greater finances too, with all 20 clubs in the Premier League holding useful amounts of cash.

Scratching your head as who to manage on Career Mode? Here you can compare the team ratings and budgets for all the Premier League clubs, and decide who you will begin your managerial career with on FIFA 19.

Arsenal

4.5 stars – Attack 84 – Midfield 83 – Defence 81

Best players: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (OVR 87), Mesut Ozil (OVR 86), Bernd Leno (OVR 84)

Ones to watch: Hector Bellerin (OVR 80 – POT 85), Lucas Torreira (OVR 78 – POT 85), Ainsley Maitland-Niles (OVR 71 – POT 84)

Arsenal transfer budget: £111.18 million

Arsenal wage budget: £212,000 a week

It’s been a tricky few seasons for Arsenal, but with Arsene Wenger leaving the club, they can turn over a new leaf. With a side blessed with pace as well as creativity and youngsters coming through, can you lead them back into the Champions League and hunt for a first league since the Invincibles in 2004?

AFC Bournemouth

4 stars – Attack 77 – Midfield 75 – Defence 76

Best players: Nathan Ake (OVR 79), Jefferson Lerma (OVR 79), Asmir Begovic (OVR 79)

Ones to watch: Lewis Cook (OVR 76 – POT 83), David Brooks (OVR 70 – POT 83), Jordon Ibe (OVR 74 – POT 79)

Bournemouth transfer budget: £41.63 million

Bournemouth wage budget: £114,000 a week

The Cherries continue to surprise. Eddie Howe has led the tiny Dorset club all the way from League Two to the top flight with no sign of letting up. But what’s next? With a philosophy promoting exciting football as well as a dogged defence, European football is within their grasp.

Brighton & Hove Albion

4 stars – Attack 76 – Midfield 76 – Defence 76

Best players: Mat Ryan (OVR 79), Alireza Jahanbakhsh (OVR 78), Shane Duffy (OVR 78)

Ones to watch: Yves Bissouma (OVR 72 – POT 82), Aaron Connolly (OVR 62 – POT 81), Bernardo (OVR 75 – POT 80)

Brighton transfer budget: £28.81 million

Brighton wage budget: £101,000 a week

Brighton stayed up by seven points last season, but there is still plenty of work to do. The Seagulls only have one Premier League campaign under their belt, and the priority is still top-flight survival. Another club with a great ethos, there is no ceiling for the Sussex club.

Burnley

4 stars – Attack 84 – Midfield 83 – Defence 81

Best players: James Tarkowski (OVR 80), Nick Pope (OVR 80), Ben Mee (OVR 80)

Ones to watch: Dwight McNeil (OVR 63 – POT 77), Robert Harker (OVR 57 – POT 75), Dan Agyei (OVR 62 – POT 71)

Burnley transfer budget: £39.66 million

Burnley wage budget: £121,000 a week

Burnley impressed us all last season by finishing seventh and earning a shot at the Europa League, and although they missed out on full qualification for the competition, they are still on the up. England internationals are now in their squad and they can target invading the top six or go one better and target a cup competition.

Cardiff City

3.5 stars – Attack 71 – Midfield 74 – Defence 73

Best players: Victor Camarasa (OVR 76), Harry Arter (OVR 76), Sol Bamba (OVR 75)

Ones to watch: Callum Paterson (OVR 71 – POT 77), Josh Murphy (OVR 69 – POT 76), Cameron Coxe (OVR 53 – POT 69)

Cardiff transfer budget: £28.67 million

Cardiff wage budget: £81,000 a week

Cardiff return to the Premier League for just the second time, having never survived a season in the top-flight before. They have the weakest squad in the division, but with Neil Warnock never cutting the mustard, can you replace him and bring another dimension to help the Bluebirds stay up?

Chelsea

5 stars – Attack 84 – Midfield 84 – Defence 82

Best players: Eden Hazard (OVR 91), N’Golo Kante (OVR 89), Cesar Azpilicueta (OVR 86)

Ones to watch: Kepa (OVR 83 – POT 91), Andreas Christensen (OVR 82 – POT 89), Callum Hudson-Odoi (OVR 69 – POT 87)

Chelsea transfer budget: £112.44 million

Chelsea wage budget: £277,000 a week

An underwhelming title defence saw Antonio Conte leave Stamford Bridge in the summer despite lifting the FA Cup. Maurizio Sarri has brought a more aggressive and entertaining style of play to West London, so you should look to take advantage and take them back to title challengers with the help of a useful transfer budget.

Crystal Palace

4 stars – Attack 78 – Midfield 77 – Defence 75

Best players: Wilfried Zaha (OVR 82), Guaita (OVR 81), Max Meyer (OVR 79)

Ones to watch: Aaron Wan-Bissaka (OVR 72 – POT 84), Jairo Riedewald (OVR 73 – POT 81), Nya Kirby (OVR 59 – POT 79)

Crystal Palace transfer budget: £42.47 million

Crystal Palace wage budget: £114,000 a week

Just as Crystal Palace look set, they seem to be dragged back into relegation fight. The Eagles started last season abysmally, but Roy Hodgson turned it around to take the Eagle up to a dizzy 11th place in the Premier League. The start to the new campaign has been uneasy, but there is enough talent in the squad to steer them well clear of trouble once again.

Everton

4.5 stars – Attack 80 – Midfield 79 – Defence 78

Best players: Jordan Pickford (OVR 83), Idrissa Gueye (OVR 82), Gylfi Sigurdsson (OVR 81)

Ones to watch: Yerry Mina (OVR 78 – POT 85), Richarlison (OVR 77 – POT 85), Tom Davies (OVR 75 – POT 84)

Everton transfer budget: £56.87 million

Everton wage budget: £201,000 a week

Everton went big in the summer, supporting the arrival of new manager Marco Silva with the signings of Richarlison, Bernardo, Kurt Zouma, Yerry Mina and Lucas Digne. With so much depth now on Merseyside, the club is equipped for European football, as soon as the side starts to tick.

Fulham

4 stars – Attack 76 – Midfield 77 – Defence 73

Best players: Jean Michael Seri (OVR 82), Sergio Rico (OVR 80), Fabricio (OVR 80),

Ones to watch: Ryan Sessegnon (OVR 75 – POT 88), Alfie Mawson (OVR 75 – POT 84), André-Frank Zambo Anguissa (OVR 75 – POT 83)

Fulham transfer budget: £39.98 million

Fulham wage budget: £106,000 a week

Fulham had to get back into the Premier League via the playoffs last season, and it will be a tough task to stay up this year. There is a unique atmosphere at Craven Cottage, and the new recruits of Andre Schurrle, Luciano Vietto, Jean Michael Seri and Aleksandar Mitrovic should keep fans entertained.

Huddersfield Town

4 stars – Attack 73 – Midfield 74 – Defence 75

Best players: Aaron Mooy (OVR 79), Christopher Schindler (OVR 78), Mathias Jorgensen (OVR 77)

Ones to watch: Steve Mounie (OVR 76 – POT 83), Ramadan Sobhi (OVR 75 – POT 82), Philip Billing (OVR 69 – POT 81)

Huddersfield transfer budget: £30.8 million

Huddersfield wage budget: £84,000 a week

Huddersfield have impressed ever since setting foot in the Premier League for the first time last year, but it appears that they are in a race against time to stay up. David Wagner has taken the club so far, but with a lack of star quality a new approach is in order.

Leicester City

4 stars – Attack 82 – Midfield 77 – Defence 77

Best players: Kasper Schmeichel (OVR 84), Harry Maguire (OVR 82), Jamie Vardy (OVR 82)

Ones to watch: Wilfred Ndidi (OVR 80 – POT 85), James Maddison (OVR 76 – POT 85), Ben Chilwell (OVR 76 – POT 84)

Leicester transfer budget: £48.38 million

Leicester wage budget: £155,000 a week

Leicester City caused the biggest surprise in Premier League history when they lifted the trophy in 2016, but they failed to maintain that level and fell into the relegation battle the following season. The club has stabilised and recruited superbly, and are set to challenge the top six once the new signings can gel.

Liverpool

5 stars – Attack 85 – Midfield 82 – Defence 80

Best players: Mohamed Salah (OVR 88), Roberto Firmino (OVR 86), Sadio Mane (OVR 86)

Ones to watch: Naby Keita (OVR 83 – POT 88), Trent Alexander-Arnold (OVR 78 – POT 88), Joe Gomez (OVR 77 – POT 87)

Liverpool transfer budget: £94.01 million

Liverpool wage budget: £251,000 a week

Liverpool came back fighting last season, going all the way to the Champions League. The front three of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane can get any defence hot under the collar, with the Reds looking the most likely to challenge Manchester City, who they beat three times last season, for the Premier League title this year.

Manchester City

5 stars – Attack 85 – Midfield 87 – Defence 83

Best players: Kevin De Bruyne (OVR 91), Sergio Aguero (OVR 89), David Silva (OVR 89)

Ones to watch: Leroy Sane (OVR 86 – POT 93), Gabriel Jesus (OVR 83 – POT 92), Bernardo Silva (OVR 84 – POT 90)

Man City transfer budget: £168.38 million

Man City wage budget: £324,000 a week

Manchester City blew us all away last season, starting the season with a record number of wins with 18 and becoming the first side to hit the 100-point mark in a Premier League campaign. They have strengthened again this summer, and with their young players improving they are well prepared to add a Champions League title to their trophy cabinet.

Manchester United

5 stars – Attack 84 – Midfield 83 – Defence 80

Best players: David De Gea (OVR 91), Paul Pogba (OVR 88), Romelu Lukaku (OVR 87)

Ones to watch: Anthony Martial (OVR 83 – POT 89), Marcus Rashford (OVR 81 – POT 89), Angel Gomes (OVR 66 – POT 87)

Man United transfer budget: £166.79 million

Man United wage budget: £306,000 a week

Manchester United came the closest to their City rivals last season, but still 19 points off the pace and with serious questions over their style of play. Jose Mourinho may not be in a job for much longer. The cash is there as well as a strong spine to the team, with United still in search of a first league title since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

Newcastle United

4 stars – Attack 76 – Midfield 76 – Defence 76

Best players: Jamaal Lascelles (OVR 78), Jonjo Shelvey (OVR 78), Florian Lejeune (OVR 78)

Ones to watch: Jacob Murphy (OVR 72 – POT 80), Victor Fernandez (OVR 63 – POT 80), Yannick Toure (OVR 57 – POT 80)

Newcastle transfer budget: £30.63 million

Newcastle wage budget: £101,000 a week

Raphael Benitez worked wonders to keep Newcastle up last season, even taking them into the top half, but with limited investment again this summer, there is only so much the Spaniard can do. The Magpies are still a big club and deserve better, so can you make the sun shine on Tyneside once again and turn them into a Premier League force?

Southampton

4 stars – Attack 76 – Midfield 77 – Defence 77

Best players: Jannik Vestergaard (OVR 80), Mohamed Elyounoussi (OVR 79), Ryan Bertrand (OVR 79)

Ones to watch: Angus Gunn (OVR 71 – POT 83), James Ward-Prowse (OVR 77 – POT 82), Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (OVR 76 – POT 81)

Southampton transfer budget: £39.54 million

Southampton wage budget: £101,000 a week

Southampton are another side who deserve better than what their club is giving them at the moment. Despite making big sales for a considerable period, the owners are reluctant to put their hands into their pockets, and the Saints have slid down the table as a result. A change is in order.

Tottenham Hotspur

5 stars – Attack 89 – Midfield 83 – Defence 82

Best players: Harry Kane (OVR 89), Christian Eriksen (OVR 88), Hugo Lloris (OVR 88)

Ones to watch: Dele Alli (OVR 84 – POT 90), Davinson Sanchez (OVR 84 – POT 89), Harry Winks (OVR 76 – POT 85)

Spurs transfer budget: £79.68 million

Spurs wage budget: £265,000 a week

Oh Spurs, how much longer can they be the nearly men of English football? A tough Champions League group points to another tricky campaign, but with a new stadium ahead, can they break their drought and show they can not only challenge for silverware, but win it too?

Watford

4 stars – Attack 76 – Midfield 78 – Defence 76

Best players: Abdoulaye Doucoure (OVR 81), Gerard Deulofeu (OVR 81), Roberto Pereyra (OVR 78)

Ones to watch: Will Hughes (OVR 77 – POT 83), Nathaniel Chalobah (OVR 76 – POT 82), Ben Wilmot (OVR 59 – POT 82)

Watford transfer budget: £42.13 million

Watford wage budget: £125,000 a week

A bizarre business model in which Watford have had a revolving door of managers, with the club bouncing around mid-table to the relegation places. Whether the club can take that next step and qualify for Europe or claim silverware remains to be seen, but there does always seem to be excitement at Vicarage Road.

West Ham United

4 ½ stars – Attack 80 – Midfield 77 – Defence 77

Best players: Felipe Anderson (OVR 82), Marko Arnautovic (OVR 82), Manuel Lanzini (OVR 81)

Ones to watch: Issa Diop (OVR 76 – POT 86), Declan Rice (OVR 70 – POT 83), Reece Oxford (OVR 68 – POT 81)

West Ham transfer budget: £54.86 million

West Ham wage budget: £186,000 a week

West Ham have the stadium, they have ‘passionate’ fans, and now have the players to match. The Hammers have had a tricky start to the season, and a tricky start to life at the Olympic Stadium in general, but they could be just about to turn a corner with some encouraging performances of late.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

4 stars – Attack 76 – Midfield 78 – Defence 75

Best players: Rui Patricio (OVR 83), Joao Moutinho (OVR 81), Ruben Neves (OVR 79)

Ones to watch: Adama Traore (OVR 75 – POT 86), Diogo Jota (OVR 78 – POT 84), Ruben Vinaigre (OVR 66 – POT 82)

Wolves transfer budget: £56.85 million

Wolves wage budget: £111,000 a week

Wolves’s rise hasn’t been out of the coaching manual exactly, with the midlands club using agent connections to revolutionise their squad. The players they have can now push the Championship winners into the top half and they are being labelled as a mini Manchester City. Whisper it quietly, but are we looking at future Premier League title contenders?