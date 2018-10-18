Pace in attack is a great asset. If you are a FIFA player who loves to dink balls over the top of the defence, you will want plenty of pace up top. Strikers do come in all shapes and sizes however, so it is difficult to find out who the fastest forwards are on FIFA 19. RealSport looks at the speedsters who you should be signing, with all of these attackers having sprint speed (SPD) and acceleration (ACL) of at least 90 on the game.

For a full list of ALL the FIFA 19 fastest strikers (ST) with sprint speed and acceleration above 90, visit the table at the bottom of the page.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (SPD 95 – ACL 93)

Age: 29

Overall: 87

Potential: 87

Positions: ST, LM

Club: Arsenal

Country: Gabon

Work rate: Medium/Low

Speed stats: 95 sprint speed, 93 acceleration, 76 agility

Cost: £65 million

Wage: £194,000 a week

The fastest striker on the game, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is among the most exciting and charismatic players in the Premier League. The 29-year-old tore up the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund scoring 141 goals in 213 games for the club, before heading to Arsenal for £56 million where he has 16 goals in 23 games.

Gabon captain Aubameyang has an 87 overall rating on FIFA 19, thanks to his 95 sprint speed, 93 acceleration and 76 agility. £65 million will get you the speedster, with hefty wages of £194,000 a week.

Elliott List (SPD 93 – ACL 95)

Age: 21

Overall: 60

Potential: 66

Positions: ST, RM, LM

Club: Gillingham

Country: England

Work rate: High/Medium

Speed stats: 93 sprint speed, 95 acceleration, 65 agility

Cost: £380,000

Wage: £968 a week

Down in the English League One, we find Elliott List who is a rocket for Gillingham. The striker or wide midfielder has represented the club over 60 times at the age of 21, but he needs to work on his end product with just three goals and two assists so far in his career.

93 sprint speed, 95 acceleration and 65 agility are worth taking a punt on for just £380,000 and List’s wages less than £1,000 a week. That gets you his 60 overall which can grow to a 66 potential.

Rashad Muhammed (SPD 94 – ACL 93)

Age: 25

Overall: 61

Potential: 66

Positions: ST

Club: Sarpsborg

Country: France

Work rate: High/Medium

Speed stats: 94 sprint speed, 93 acceleration, 77 agility

Cost: £358,000

Wage: £880 a week

Seven goals and eight assists in 21 games for Norwegian side Floro saw Rashad Muhammed move up to the top flight in a switch to Sarpsborg. He has scored just once in 22 games for the Eliteserien club, but perhaps just needs a bit more time to adjust.

94 sprint speed, 93 acceleration and 77 agility take Muhammed to a 61 overall, which can improve to a 66 potential. With a price of just £358,000, the striker is a worth a move, but you must wait until January and improve his £880 a week wages.

Seyi Adekoya (SPD 93 – ACL 94)

Age: 22

Overall: 62

Potential: 68

Positions: ST, RM

Club: Vendsyssel

Country: United States

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Speed stats: 93 sprint speed, 94 acceleration, 92 agility

Cost: £510,000

Wage: £2,000 a week

American striker Seyi Adeyoka left Seattle Sounders to link up with Danish side Vendsyssel where he has made a steady start. The striker or right midfielder has three goals in his first 11 games for the club, and at the age 22 he still has plenty of time to develop.

A 62 overall for Adekoya consists of 93 sprint speed, 94 acceleration and 92 agility, which can improve as he approaches a 68 potential. You will only need £510,000 to sign the forward, but again you will need to be patient and move for him in January with £2,000 a week wages.

Ahmed Musa (SPD 92 – ACL 95)

Age: 25

Overall: 75

Potential: 77

Positions: ST, LM

Club: Al Nassr

Country: Nigeria

Work rate: High/Medium

Speed stats: 92 sprint speed, 95 acceleration, 87 agility

Cost: £11.5 million

Wage: £32,000 a week

The pacey Ahmed Musa struggled at Leicester, only netting five goals in 33 games for the club. The Nigerian international couldn’t recapture the form he showed for CSKA Moscow where he scored 61 goals along with 32 assists in 184 matches. The striker or left midfielder has headed to Saudi Arabia and has four goals and two assists in his first five games.

A 75 overall rating for Musa on FIFA 19 can improve to a potential of 77, so you should consider making a move for his stats of 92 sprint speed, 95 acceleration and 87 agility. Hold off until January and then go for an £11.5 million fee with £32,000 a week wages.

Inaki Williams (SPD 94 – ACL 92)

Age: 24

Overall: 81

Potential: 87

Positions: ST, RW, LW

Club: Athletic Bilbao

Country: Spain

Work rate: High/High

Speed stats: 94 sprint speed, 92 acceleration, 80 agility

Cost: £42 million

Wage: £27,000 a week

Traditionally a winger, Inaki Williams has moved inside of late, after scoring ten goals with seven assists last season. The Athletic Bilbao man has now represented the club 170 times, and with Spain lacking wingers, you could see the 24-year-old adding to his sole international cap in the near future.

Williams can operate on both wings as well as up front, and with an 81 overall rising to an 87 potential, he is a player you should consider. 94 sprint speed, 92 acceleration and 80 agility will cost you £42 million, but expect his £27,000 a week wages to increase.

Frank Acheampong (SPD 94 – ACL 92)

Age: 24

Overall: 75

Potential: 80

Positions: ST

Club: Tianjin Teda

Country: Ghana

Work rate: High/Medium

Speed stats: 94 sprint speed, 92 acceleration, 93 agility

Cost: £13 million

Wage: £13,000 a week

Over in China, Frank Acheampong has been smashing in the goals, netting 15 goals in 21 games this season. The 24-year-old moved to China after showing promise in Belgium with Anderlecht, but had never scored more than nine goals in a season, so it was a risk by CSL club Tianjin Teda.

Ghanaian international Acheampong is blessed with 94 sprint speed, 92 acceleration and 93 agility on FIFA 19, giving him a 75 overall rating. His OVR can rise to a potential of 80 and all you'll need is £13 million and £13,000 a week in wages to secure his services.

Erling Knudtzon (SPD 94 – ACL 92)

Age: 29

Overall: 68

Potential: 68

Positions: ST, RM

Club: Lillestrom

Country: Norway

Work rate: High/Medium

Speed stats: 94 sprint speed, 92 acceleration, 73 agility

Cost: £910,000

Wage: £2,000 a week

Erling Knudtzon may have lost his shooting boots at the minute, but that may be due the fact the striker is more often operating on the right side of midfield. That has not stopped him recording six assists this season, but he scored just once this year in comparison to eight in the last campaign.

The 29-year-old Knudtzon has stats of 94 sprint speed, 92 acceleration and 73 agility to take him to a 68 overall on FIFA this year. You only need £910,000 to sign him with £2,000 a week wages.

Timo Werner (SPD 93 – ACL 93)

Age: 22

Overall: 83

Potential: 87

Positions: ST

Club: RB Leipzig

Country: Germany

Work rate: High/Medium

Speed stats: 93 sprint speed, 93 acceleration, 81 agility

Cost: £47 million

Wage: £62,000 a week

A quality striker, but Timo Werner has looked short of goals in the German national team shirt of late. The RB Leipzig man netted 21 goals last season, but has failed to score in his last seven games (starting all seven) for the national team.

An 83 overall rating for Werner can climb to a superb 87, costing you £47 million and wages upwards £62,000. 93 sprint speed, 93 acceleration and 81 agility making him a highly dangerous forward at just 22.

Kensuke Nagai (SPD 93 – ACL 93)

Age: 29

Overall: 67

Potential: 67

Positions: ST, LM, LW

Club: FC Tokyo

Country: Japan

Work rate: High/Low

Speed stats: 93 sprint speed, 93 acceleration, 83 agility

Cost: £770,000

Wage: £4,000 a week

We finish in Japan with Kensuke Nagai, who has been a useful player in the J League for some time. Capable of playing as a striker or wide on the left, Nagai had a great record for former club Nagoya Grampus, scoring 59 goals along with 32 assists. At FC Tokyo however he has struggled, scoring seven and creating seven in 70 games.

The 29-year-old Nagai’s 93 sprint speed, 93 acceleration and 83 agility will cost you just £770,000 and wages of £4,000 a week. His 67 overall makes him a decent cheap player to have in your squad, and he can be used as an impact substitute.

All the FIFA 19 fastest strikers (ST)

Player A Pos Club Country SPD ACL OVR POT C W Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 29 ST LM Arsenal Gabon 95 93 87 87 £65m £194k Frank Acheampong 24 ST Tianjin Ghana 94 92 75 80 £13m £13k Clinton Njie 24 ST LW Marseille Cameroon 94 91 74 77 £9.5m £30k Devante Cole 23 ST LW Burton* England 94 90 66 73 n/a £12k Rashad Muhammed 24 ST Sarpsborg France 94 93 61 66 £358k £880 Inaki Williams 24 ST RW LW Athletic Bilbao Spain 94 92 81 87 £42m £27k Erling Knudtzon 29 ST RM Lillestrom Norway 94 92 68 68 £910k £2k Benjamin Moukandjo 29 ST RM Beijing Renhe* Cameroon 93 91 77 77 n/a £22k Victor Ibarbo 28 ST RW Sagan Tosu Colombia 93 90 72 72 £3.1m £5k Elliott List 21 ST RM LM Gillingham England 93 95 60 66 £350k £968 Kensuke Nagai 29 ST LM LW FC Tokyo Japan 93 93 67 67 £800k £4k Abdoulay Diaby 27 ST RM Sporting Lisbon Mali 93 91 75 75 £9m £12k Olarenwaju Kayode 25 ST Shakhtar Donetsk Nigeria 93 91 74 78 £9.5m £880 Park Jun Tae 28 ST CAM Jeonnam Dragons South Korea 93 91 65 65 £580k £2k Timo Werner 22 ST RB Leipzig Germany 93 93 83 87 £47m £62k Seyi Adekoya 22 ST RM Vendsyssel USA 93 94 62 68 £510k £2k Abdul Majeed Waris 26 ST LM Nantes* Ghana 92 91 74 74 n/a £11k Darren Mattocks 27 ST DC United Jamaica 92 91 68 68 £1.2m £3k Edison Toloza 34 ST RM LM Aguilas Colombia 92 93 69 69 £653k £1k Ahmed Musa 25 ST LM Al Nassr Nigeria 92 95 75 77 £11.5m £32k Yessi Mena 28 ST RM LM LW Leones Colombia 92 92 65 65 £653k £880 Sean Maguire 24 ST LM Preston Rep. Ireland 92 93 71 78 £5m £8k Anthony Koura 25 ST LW RW Nancy Burkina Faso 91 90 68 72 £1.8m £3k Roy Krishna 30 ST RW Wellington Phoenix Fiji 91 92 72 72 £3.1m £4k Zakaria Sanogo 21 CF RM Hartberg Burkina Faso 91 91 63 73 £871k £1k Golgol Mebrahtu 27 ST RW LW Sparta Prague Australia 91 91 64 64 £800k £880 Paweł Tomczyk 20 ST Lech Poznan Poland 91 92 58 64 £253k £1k Lucas Melano 25 ST RM LM Portland Timbers Argentina 91 93 70 75 £3.1m £5k Aviles Hurtado 31 ST LW RW Monterrey Colombia 91 92 77 77 £10.5m £43k Takeshi Kanamori 24 ST LM LW Kashima Antlers Japan 90 90 64 70 £825k £2k Wes Burns 23 ST RW RM Fleetwood Wales 90 91 63 71 £944k £2k Jeremie Bela 25 ST RM LM Albacete France 90 92 68 73 £1.8m £4k Hwang Hee Chan 22 ST Hamburg* South Korea 90 92 72 82 n/a £21k Casimir Ninga 25 ST LM Caen Belgium 90 90 73 78 £7.4m £17k Imoh Ezekiel 24 ST RM Kortrijk Nigeria 90 92 72 76 £57m £9k Kayden Jackson 24 ST Ipswich England 90 90 65 68 £1m £2k Alex Teixeira 28 ST CAM Jiangsu Suning Brazil 90 93 79 79 £18m £26k

A = Age

C = Cost

W = Wage