FIFA 19: eChampions League kicks off for pro gamers in Manchester

You’ve dominated your own country, but what’s next? Taking over Europe. The Champions League is regarded as the pinnacle of club football, and the tournament is now coming to the FIFA competitive scene in the form of the eChampions League.

64 of the finest FIFA players in the world are battling it out in Manchester this weekend during the eCL qualifiers. World number 1 Donovan “F2Tekkz” Hunt, world champion Mossad “Rogue Msdossary” Aldossary, eNations champ Corentin “Maestro” Thuillier and eClub World Cup winner Nicolas “nicolas99fc” Villalba will all be on show and looking to gain passage to the eCL finals in Madrid, joining the professional footballers of the Champions League.

EA Competitive Gaming Commissioner Brent Koning said: “Having acquired the UEFA licenses this year, it has allowed us to use the Champions League for the FIFA 19 Global Series. It gives us the best players from around the world and put them on display.”

“Manchester has a special place in our hearts at EA, it is a natural place to be given we have held FUT Champions Cup here before, as well as being in the backdrop of two of Europe’s football clubs.”