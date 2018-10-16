FIFA 19 Career Mode: EFL Championship contract expiry signings ending in 2019

The EFL Championship is a toughly contested division and still possesses plenty of quality just beneath the Premier League. Whether you are in the top-flight or in the Football League on your FIFA 19 Career Mode, you will want to know which Championship stars you can pick up for free at the end of season by claiming them on a contract expiry signing. These are agreements made in the final six months of a player’s contract to join a new club when their deal expires at the end of the season.

To find out how to make a contract expiry signing click here.

For a full list of ALL the best EFL Championship contract expiry signings, visit the table near the end of this page.

Wilfried Bony (OVR 76 – POT 76)

Age: 29

Positions: ST

Club: Swansea City

Country: Ivory Coast

Work rate: Medium/Low

Best stats: 91 strength, 83 shot power, 83 jumping

Wage: £29,000 a week

It’s a surprise to see Wilfried Bony in the EFL Championship, given he signed for Manchester City for £25 million in 2015. He scored 11 goals in 46 games for the Citizens, but he has notched just six times since leaving the club in 2016. An ACL injury has kept him side-lined since February 2018, but he's expected to return soon for Swansea as they look to push towards the play-offs.

on FIFA 19 the 29-year-old Bony has wages of £29,000 a week, which will get you his stats of 91 strength, 83 shot power and 83 jumping. Those take him to an overall of 76 which you can snap up at the end of the season.

Leroy Fer (OVR 75 – POT 75)

Age: 28

Positions: CM

Club: Swansea City

Country: Holland

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 88 stamina, 85 shot power, 83 jumping

Wage: £25,000 a week

Another Swansea player, Leroy Fer has the disappointing record of being relegated from the Premier League three times. The former Dutch international suffered back-to-back relegations with Norwich and QPR in 2015 and 2016, before going down with the Swans last summer after two-and-a-half seasons at the club. A player with quality, Fer is a useful midfielder who can add depth in the middle of the park.

Stats of 88 stamina, 85 shot power and 83 jumping take Fer to a 75 overall. With wages of £25,000, the 25-year-old is worth considering.

Chris Brunt (OVR 74 – POT 74)

Age: 33

Positions: CM, LM, LB, RM

Club: West Bromwich Albion

Country: Northern Ireland

Work rate: Medium, Medium

Best stats: 86 crossing, 86 shot power, 86 curve

Wage: £26,000 a week

Having been at West Brom since 2007, it would be strange to see Chris Brunt play away from the Hawthorns. The 33-year-old has one of the most wicked left foots in football, with great technical ability from set pieces. Versatility is also there from the former Northern Ireland international, being able to play across the midfield as well as at left back.

Brunt’s stats of 86 crossing, 86 shot power and 86 curve make him an asset to any club, and help take him to a 74 overall rating. You can sign the midfielder for wages of £26,000 a week.

Timm Klose (OVR 74 – POT 74)

Age: 30

Positions: CB

Club: Norwich

Country: Switzerland

Work rate: Medium/High

Best stats: 84 strength, 80 heading accuracy, 74 standing tackle

Wage: £20,000 a week

Still playing international football, Timm Klose is Norwich’s best player on FIFA 19. The centre back has been at the club since January 2016, but was restricted to just nine games as the Canaries failed to avoid the drop from the Premier League. Since making his international debut in 2011, Klose has earned 16 caps for the Swiss national team.

30-year-old centre back Klose has wages of £20,000 a week on Career Mode, a decent cost for his 74 overall. Stats of 84 strength, 80 heading accuracy and 74 standing tackle make him a reliable man at the back.

Ibrahim Afellay (OVR 74 – POT 74)

Age: 32

Positions: CAM, CM, LM, RM

Club: Stoke City

Country: Holland

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 78 curve, 78 ball control, 77 balance

Wage: £32,000 a week

It’s been a steady decline for Ibrahim Afellay since he won the Champions League with Barcelona in 2011. The 32-year-old looked a fantastic free signing by Stoke in 2015, and made a great start to his Premier League, but a lack of form and fitness took the versatile midfielder out of the starting lineup.

The Dutch international has stayed with the Potters after relegation, but knee surgery in the spring means he is yet to appear in the Championship this season. 78 curve, 78 ball control and 77 balance take Afellay to a 74 overall. You can pick him up for wages of £32,000 a week.

Keiren Westwood (OVR 74 – POT 74)

Age: 33

Positions: GK

Club: Sheffield Wednesday

Country: Republic of Ireland

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 78 strength, 76 GK diving, 76 GK reflexes

Wage: £16,000 a week

Keiren Westwood never got a fair crack at the Premier League, making just 19 appearances in the top flight for Sunderland between 2011 and 2014. His performances for Sheffield Wednesday ever since make him worthy of the top flight, and in 2015 he was named Wednesday’s player of the year.

Republic of Ireland international Westwood will set you back wages of £16,000 a week for his 74 overall rating. That gets you stats of 78 strength, 76 GK diving and 76 GK reflexes.

Gary Hooper (OVR 74 – POT 74)

Age: 30

Positions: ST

Club: Sheffield Wednesday

Country: England

Work rate Medium/Low

Best stats: 79 composure, 77 finishing, 77 shot power

Wage: £24,000 a week

The gulf in class between Scottish and English football was clear to see judging by Gary Hooper’s move from Celtic in 2013. The striker scored 63 league goals in 95 games in the Scottish Premiership, but only notched six for Norwich in his first Premier League season. The 30-year-old has since moved on to Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship and has been a success, scoring 30 goals over the last three campaigns.

Hooper’s 79 composure, 77 finishing and 77 shot power take his overall to 74. The English forward comes with wages of £24,000 a week.

Luciano Narsingh (OVR 74 – POT 74)

Age: 28

Positions: RW, LW

Club: Swansea City

Country: Holland

Work rate: Medium/Low

Best stats: 91 acceleration, 91 sprint speed, 80 agility

Wage: £24,000 a week

Luciano Narsingh shone back in the Eredivisie, bagging 22 assists in the 2011/12 campaign and winning two league titles for PSV. He looked to continue this at Swansea, but six assists and two goals in 38 games speaks volumes about what has happened to the club of late.

Right or left winger Narsingh can be snapped up with wages of £24,000 a week at the end of the season, giving you his 74 overall. Top stats of 91 acceleration, 91 sprint speed and 80 agility make him a useful asset off the bench for any side.

Mike van der Hoorn (OVR 73 – POT 76)

Age: 25

Positions: CB

Club: Swansea City

Country: Holland

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 85 strength, 83 jumping, 80 heading accuracy

Wage: £18,000 a week

Staying at Swansea, Mike van der Hoorn made the breakthrough last season but his promising defensive partnership with former teammate Alfie Mawson (OVR 75) was not enough to save the Swans from the drop. Van der Hoorn has continued to perform in the Championship, making 12 appearances under new manager Graham Potter.

85 strength, 83 jumping and 80 heading accuracy take the 25-year-old Van der Hoorn to a 73 overall, rising to a potential of 76. That makes the Dutchman a fantastic contract expiry signing, especially with wages of £18,000 a week.

Nelson Oliveira (OVR 73 – POT 74)

Age: 27

Positions: ST

Club: Norwich

Country: Portugal

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 77 shot power, 77 strength, 75 sprint speed

Wage: £22,000 a week

Nelson Oliveira has racked up 17 caps for Portugal, but it is surprising considering he had failed to net ten goals in a season until moving to Norwich. The striker scored 15 goals in 31 games in 2016/17, and added a further eight in the Championship last season. The Portuguese is yet to appear in the league this season, and the Canaries desperately need him if they are to mount a promotion challenge.

Oliveira’s 73 overall rating can creep up to a 74 potential, equipped with 77 shot power, 77 strength and 75 sprint speed abilities. With wages of £22,000 a week and aged 27, the forward is a good option to have in your squad.

All the best EFL Championship contract expiry signings

Player Age Pos Club Country OVR POT W Wilfried Bony 29 ST Swansea Ivory Coast 76 76 £29k Leroy Fer 28 CM Swansea Holland 75 75 £25k Chris Brunt 33 CM LM LB RM West Brom N. Ireland 74 74 £26k Timm Klose 30 CB Norwich Switz. 74 74 £20k Ibrahim Afellay 32 CAM CM LM RM Stoke Holland 74 74 £32k Keiren Westwood 33 GK Sheff. Wed Rep. Ireland 74 74 £16k Gary Hooper 30 ST Sheff. Wed England 74 74 £24k Luciano Narsingh 27 RW LW Swansea Holland 74 74 £24k Mile Jedinak 33 CDM CB Aston Villa Australia 73 73 £14k Tom Huddlestone 31 CDM CM Derby England 73 73 £27k Joe Ledley 31 CDM CM Derby Wales 73 73 £27k Wes Hoolahan 36 CAM LM RM West Brom Rep. Ireland 73 73 £18k Nelson Oliveira 26 ST Norwich Portugal 73 74 £22k Peter Crouch 37 ST Stoke England 73 73 £25k Mike van der Hoorn 25 CB Swansea Holland 73 76 £18k Charlie Mulgrew 32 CB CM Blackburn Scotland 72 72 £24k Stewart Downing 33 LM LW CAM Middlesbro' England 72 72 £32k Angel Rangel 35 RB QPR Spain 72 72 £5k Gareth Barry 37 CDM CM West Brom England 72 72 £14k James Morrison 32 CAM CM West Brom Scotland 72 72 £21k Chris Basham 29 CB CM RWB Sheff. United England 72 72 £9k Nick Powell 24 CAM Wigan England 72 76 £28k Yoann Barbet 25 LB CB Brentford France 72 76 £23k Martin Olsson 30 LB LWB Swansea Sweden 72 72 £16k Glenn Whelan 34 CDM CM Aston Villa Rep. Ireland 71 71 £11k Mark Beevers 28 CB Bolton England 71 71 £7k David Nugent 33 ST Derby England 71 71 £25k Craig Bryson 31 CM CDM Derby Scotland 71 71 £23k Jonas Knudsen 25 LB CB LWB Ipswich Denmark 71 74 £6k Jordan Archer 25 GK Millwall Scotland 71 74 £6k Bakary Sako 30 LM West Brom Mali 71 71 £19k Ivo Pinto 28 RB Norwich Portugal 71 71 £15k Billy Sharp 32 ST Sheff. United England 71 71 £9k David McGoldrick 30 ST CAM Sheff. United Rep. Ireland 71 71 £9k Paul Coutts 29 CM Sheff. United Scotland 71 71 £9k Tom Clarke 30 CB RB Preston England 71 71 £8k Darren Fletcher 34 CM CDM Stoke Scotland 71 71 £23k Kieran Lee 30 CM Sheff. Wed England 71 71 £16k Bailey Wright 25 CB RB Bristol City Australia 71 74 £20k David Marshall 33 GK Hull Scotland 71 71 £12k Evandro 31 CAM CM Hull Brazil 71 71 £16k Markus Henriksen 25 CM CAM CDM Hull Norway 71 74 £15k Wayne Routledge 33 RM RW LM Swansea England 71 71 £16k Idrissa Sylla 27 ST QPR Guinea 70 71 £6k Grant Ward 23 RM CM Ipswich England 70 76 £5k Daniel Johnson 25 CM CAM LM Preston Jamaica 70 73 £7k Callum Robinson 23 LM ST LW Preston Rep. Ireland 70 79 £7k Korey Smith 27 CM CDM Bristol City England 70 71 £20k Moses Odubajo 24 RB Brentford England 70 75 £16k

W = Wage