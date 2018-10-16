header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

FIFA

16 Oct 2018

FIFA 19 Career Mode: EFL Championship contract expiry signings ending in 2019

FIFA 19 Career Mode: EFL Championship contract expiry signings ending in 2019

Looking to pad your squad out on the cheap? Have a look at these EFL Championship stars who arrive for free on a contract expiry deal.

Jump To
link decal

Wilfried Bony (OVR 76 – POT 76)

link decal

Leroy Fer (OVR 75 – POT 75)

link decal

Chris Brunt (OVR 74 – POT 74)

link decal

Timm Klose (OVR 74 – POT 74)

link decal

Ibrahim Afellay (OVR 74 – POT 74)

link decal

Keiren Westwood (OVR 74 – POT 74)

link decal

Gary Hooper (OVR 74 – POT 74)

link decal

Luciano Narsingh (OVR 74 – POT 74)

link decal

Mike van der Hoorn (OVR 73 – POT 76)

link decal

Nelson Oliveira (OVR 73 – POT 74)

link decal

All the best EFL Championship contract expiry signings

The EFL Championship is a toughly contested division and still possesses plenty of quality just beneath the Premier League. Whether you are in the top-flight or in the Football League on your FIFA 19 Career Mode, you will want to know which Championship stars you can pick up for free at the end of season by claiming them on a contract expiry signing. These are agreements made in the final six months of a player’s contract to join a new club when their deal expires at the end of the season. 

To find out how to make a contract expiry signing click here.

For a full list of ALL the best EFL Championship contract expiry signings, visit the table near the end of this page. 

Wilfried Bony (OVR 76 – POT 76)

Age: 29

Positions: ST

Club: Swansea City

Country: Ivory Coast

Work rate: Medium/Low

Best stats: 91 strength, 83 shot power, 83 jumping

Wage: £29,000 a week

It’s a surprise to see Wilfried Bony in the EFL Championship, given he signed for Manchester City for £25 million in 2015. He scored 11 goals in 46 games for the Citizens, but he has notched just six times since leaving the club in 2016. An ACL injury has kept him side-lined since February 2018, but he's expected to return soon for Swansea as they look to push towards the play-offs.

on FIFA 19 the 29-year-old Bony has wages of £29,000 a week, which will get you his stats of 91 strength, 83 shot power and 83 jumping. Those take him to an overall of 76 which you can snap up at the end of the season. 

Leroy Fer (OVR 75 – POT 75)

Age: 28

Positions: CM

Club: Swansea City

Country: Holland

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 88 stamina, 85 shot power, 83 jumping

Wage: £25,000 a week

Another Swansea player, Leroy Fer has the disappointing record of being relegated from the Premier League three times. The former Dutch international suffered back-to-back relegations with Norwich and QPR in 2015 and 2016, before going down with the Swans last summer after two-and-a-half seasons at the club. A player with quality, Fer is a useful midfielder who can add depth in the middle of the park.

Stats of 88 stamina, 85 shot power and 83 jumping take Fer to a 75 overall. With wages of £25,000, the 25-year-old is worth considering. 

Chris Brunt (OVR 74 – POT 74)

Age: 33

Positions: CM, LM, LB, RM

Club: West Bromwich Albion

Country: Northern Ireland

Work rate: Medium, Medium

Best stats: 86 crossing, 86 shot power, 86 curve

Wage: £26,000 a week

Having been at West Brom since 2007, it would be strange to see Chris Brunt play away from the Hawthorns. The 33-year-old has one of the most wicked left foots in football, with great technical ability from set pieces. Versatility is also there from the former Northern Ireland international, being able to play across the midfield as well as at left back. 

Brunt’s stats of 86 crossing, 86 shot power and 86 curve make him an asset to any club, and help take him to a 74 overall rating. You can sign the midfielder for wages of £26,000 a week. 

Timm Klose (OVR 74 – POT 74)

Age: 30

Positions: CB

Club: Norwich

Country: Switzerland

Work rate: Medium/High

Best stats: 84 strength, 80 heading accuracy, 74 standing tackle

Wage: £20,000 a week

Still playing international football, Timm Klose is Norwich’s best player on FIFA 19. The centre back has been at the club since January 2016, but was restricted to just nine games as the Canaries failed to avoid the drop from the Premier League. Since making his international debut in 2011, Klose has earned 16 caps for the Swiss national team.

30-year-old centre back Klose has wages of £20,000 a week on Career Mode, a decent cost for his 74 overall. Stats of 84 strength, 80 heading accuracy and 74 standing tackle make him a reliable man at the back.

Ibrahim Afellay (OVR 74 – POT 74)

Age: 32

Positions: CAM, CM, LM, RM

Club: Stoke City

Country: Holland

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 78 curve, 78 ball control, 77 balance

Wage: £32,000 a week

It’s been a steady decline for Ibrahim Afellay since he won the Champions League with Barcelona in 2011. The 32-year-old looked a fantastic free signing by Stoke in 2015, and made a great start to his Premier League, but a lack of form and fitness took the versatile midfielder out of the starting lineup.

The Dutch international has stayed with the Potters after relegation, but knee surgery in the spring means he is yet to appear in the Championship this season. 78 curve, 78 ball control and 77 balance take Afellay to a 74 overall. You can pick him up for wages of £32,000 a week. 

Keiren Westwood (OVR 74 – POT 74)

Age: 33

Positions: GK

Club: Sheffield Wednesday

Country: Republic of Ireland

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 78 strength, 76 GK diving, 76 GK reflexes

Wage: £16,000 a week

Keiren Westwood never got a fair crack at the Premier League, making just 19 appearances in the top flight for Sunderland between 2011 and 2014. His performances for Sheffield Wednesday ever since make him worthy of the top flight, and in 2015 he was named Wednesday’s player of the year.

Republic of Ireland international Westwood will set you back wages of £16,000 a week for his 74 overall rating. That gets you stats of 78 strength, 76 GK diving and 76 GK reflexes. 

Gary Hooper (OVR 74 – POT 74)

Age: 30

Positions: ST

Club: Sheffield Wednesday

Country: England

Work rate Medium/Low

Best stats: 79 composure, 77 finishing, 77 shot power

Wage: £24,000 a week

The gulf in class between Scottish and English football was clear to see judging by Gary Hooper’s move from Celtic in 2013. The striker scored 63 league goals in 95 games in the Scottish Premiership, but only notched six for Norwich in his first Premier League season. The 30-year-old has since moved on to Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship and has been a success, scoring 30 goals over the last three campaigns.

Hooper’s 79 composure, 77 finishing and 77 shot power take his overall to 74. The English forward comes with wages of £24,000 a week. 

Luciano Narsingh (OVR 74 – POT 74)

Age: 28

Positions: RW, LW

Club: Swansea City

Country: Holland

Work rate: Medium/Low

Best stats: 91 acceleration, 91 sprint speed, 80 agility

Wage: £24,000 a week

Luciano Narsingh shone back in the Eredivisie, bagging 22 assists in the 2011/12 campaign and winning two league titles for PSV. He looked to continue this at Swansea, but six assists and two goals in 38 games speaks volumes about what has happened to the club of late.

Right or left winger Narsingh can be snapped up with wages of £24,000 a week at the end of the season, giving you his 74 overall. Top stats of 91 acceleration, 91 sprint speed and 80 agility make him a useful asset off the bench for any side. 

Mike van der Hoorn (OVR 73 – POT 76)

Age: 25

Positions: CB

Club: Swansea City

Country: Holland

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 85 strength, 83 jumping, 80 heading accuracy

Wage: £18,000 a week

Staying at Swansea, Mike van der Hoorn made the breakthrough last season but his promising defensive partnership with former teammate Alfie Mawson (OVR 75) was not enough to save the Swans from the drop. Van der Hoorn has continued to perform in the Championship, making 12 appearances under new manager Graham Potter.

85 strength, 83 jumping and 80 heading accuracy take the 25-year-old Van der Hoorn to a 73 overall, rising to a potential of 76. That makes the Dutchman a fantastic contract expiry signing, especially with wages of £18,000 a week. 

Nelson Oliveira (OVR 73 – POT 74)

Age: 27

Positions: ST

Club: Norwich

Country: Portugal

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 77 shot power, 77 strength, 75 sprint speed

Wage: £22,000 a week

Nelson Oliveira has racked up 17 caps for Portugal, but it is surprising considering he had failed to net ten goals in a season until moving to Norwich. The striker scored 15 goals in 31 games in 2016/17, and added a further eight in the Championship last season. The Portuguese is yet to appear in the league this season, and the Canaries desperately need him if they are to mount a promotion challenge.

Oliveira’s 73 overall rating can creep up to a 74 potential, equipped with 77 shot power, 77 strength and 75 sprint speed abilities. With wages of £22,000 a week and aged 27, the forward is a good option to have in your squad. 

All the best EFL Championship contract expiry signings

Player Age Pos Club Country OVR POT W
Wilfried Bony29STSwanseaIvory Coast7676£29k
Leroy Fer28CMSwanseaHolland7575£25k
Chris Brunt33CM LM LB RMWest BromN. Ireland7474£26k
Timm Klose30CBNorwichSwitz.7474£20k
Ibrahim Afellay32CAM CM LM RMStokeHolland7474£32k
Keiren Westwood33GKSheff. WedRep. Ireland7474£16k
Gary Hooper30STSheff. WedEngland7474£24k
Luciano Narsingh27RW LWSwanseaHolland7474£24k
Mile Jedinak33CDM CBAston VillaAustralia7373£14k
Tom Huddlestone31CDM CMDerbyEngland7373£27k
Joe Ledley31CDM CMDerbyWales7373£27k
Wes Hoolahan36CAM LM RMWest BromRep. Ireland7373£18k
Nelson Oliveira26STNorwichPortugal7374£22k
Peter Crouch37STStokeEngland7373£25k
Mike van der Hoorn25CBSwanseaHolland7376£18k
Charlie Mulgrew32CB CMBlackburnScotland7272£24k
Stewart Downing33LM LW CAMMiddlesbro'England7272£32k
Angel Rangel35RBQPRSpain7272£5k
Gareth Barry37CDM CMWest BromEngland7272£14k
James Morrison32CAM CMWest BromScotland7272£21k
Chris Basham29CB CM RWBSheff. UnitedEngland7272£9k
Nick Powell24CAMWiganEngland7276£28k
Yoann Barbet25LB CBBrentfordFrance7276£23k
Martin Olsson30LB LWBSwanseaSweden7272£16k
Glenn Whelan34CDM CMAston VillaRep. Ireland7171£11k
Mark Beevers28CBBoltonEngland7171£7k
David Nugent33STDerbyEngland7171£25k
Craig Bryson31CM CDMDerbyScotland7171£23k
Jonas Knudsen25LB CB LWBIpswichDenmark7174£6k
Jordan Archer25GKMillwallScotland7174£6k
Bakary Sako30LMWest BromMali7171£19k
Ivo Pinto28RBNorwichPortugal7171£15k
Billy Sharp32STSheff. UnitedEngland7171£9k
David McGoldrick30ST CAMSheff. UnitedRep. Ireland7171£9k
Paul Coutts29CMSheff. UnitedScotland7171£9k
Tom Clarke30CB RBPrestonEngland7171£8k
Darren Fletcher34CM CDMStokeScotland7171£23k
Kieran Lee30CMSheff. WedEngland7171£16k
Bailey Wright25CB RBBristol CityAustralia7174£20k
David Marshall33GKHullScotland7171£12k
Evandro31CAM CMHullBrazil7171£16k
Markus Henriksen25CM CAM CDMHullNorway7174£15k
Wayne Routledge33RM RW LMSwanseaEngland7171£16k
Idrissa Sylla27STQPRGuinea7071£6k
Grant Ward23RM CMIpswichEngland7076£5k
Daniel Johnson25CM CAM LMPrestonJamaica7073£7k
Callum Robinson23LM ST LWPrestonRep. Ireland7079£7k
Korey Smith27CM CDMBristol CityEngland7071£20k
Moses Odubajo24RBBrentfordEngland7075£16k

W = Wage

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy