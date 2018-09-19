FIFA 19: All the best defenders in FUT

With the release of FIFA 19 just around the corner, the annual early release of player ratings is as eagerly anticipated as ever with fans keen to find out if their favourite players have been given boosts. Below we look at who will be the nemesis of strikers this year in the top 10 rated defenders on FIFA 19 Ultimate Team.

Sergio Ramos (OVR 91)

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos is the highest-rated defender on FIFA 19 with a massive 91 overall. The Spaniard has led Real Madrid to four Champions League titles in the past five seasons and has featured in every UEFA Team of the Year since 2012. Ramos is the best defender of his generation and arguably one of the best of all time.

Despite not being the tallest of central defenders, the six foot Ramos still boasts an impressive 84 physical rating allowing him to combat even the biggest of strikers and with 75 pace he is also an agile man at the back. However, his 91 defensive stats trump his physical attributes as he will be a rock in defence on FIFA 19.

Diego Godin (OVR 90)

Diego Godin is an old-fashioned centre back in the sense that his defending comes first. Modern defenders are now expected to be comfortable on the ball and this can lead to mistakes, however Uruguayan Godin is no nonsense and always reliable. Godin averaged nearly five clearances per game last season displaying his no nonsense approach.

On FIFA 19, Godin's strengths lie in his defensive and physical attributes. With 68 pace he is not slow but his 89 defending make him much better suited in closer proximity to his opponents rather than in an open space. His 84 physical rating matches that of Ramos although the Spaniard is more capable on the ball with higher passing and dribbling stats.

Giorgio Chiellini (OVR 89)

Veteran Italian defender Giorgio Chiellini has been one of the best centre backs in Europe for many years now having been a permanent fixture at the heart of Juventus' defence since 2005. Chiellini helped Juventus to their seventh consecutive league title last season as he averaged nearly eight defensive actions (blocks, clearances, interceptions, tackles) per match in Serie A.

Not as quick as he once was, the 34-year-old still has a 69 pace rating which is not slow for a central defender of his age. Chiellini is similar to Godin in that his strengths lie in a whopping 91 defensive rating and 82 physical stats he is another player who will relish getting tight to his man on FIFA 19.

﻿Mats Hummels (OVR 89)

Averaging nearly 80 passes per game with an accuracy a shade under 90%, Mats Hummels is a central defender who is comfortable on the ball. After a disappointing World Cup with Germany, Hummels will hope he can help Bayern Munich to yet another Bundesliga title and challenge for the Champions League having been knocked out in the semi-final by Real Madrid last season.

Hummels is the tallest defender on the list so far standing at 6'4". Despite his height advantage the Bayern defender also has the lowest physical rating with 76 although his 73 dribbling and 76 passing make him the best ball playing defender so far. His 90 defensive rating will mean that Hummels is rarely caught out of position and will be popular in FIFA 19.

Marcelo (OVR 88)

The best full back on the game, Marcelo is equally adept at creating goal scoring opportunities going forward than denying them in defence. The Real Madrid left back is one of the leaders in the dressing room at the Bernabeu, having spent more than a decade at the club and pulling on the iconic white jersey over 450 times.

On Ultimate Team this year, Marcelo's 88 gold card as fantastic stats that will make him a very popular choice for players. His 90 dribbling is the headline, meaning you he can easily take on his opposite man with the Brazilian, and this is supported by 83 passing, 82 pace, 82 physicality and 81 defending.

﻿Thiago Silva (OVR 88)

Thiago Silva sees himself at fifth on the list after an impressive World Cup campaign in a rather unspectacular Brazilian side. Silva helped Brazil to keep three clean sheets in their five matches as they were eliminated in the quarter-finals by Belgium. The 33-year-old also completed 96% of his passes for PSG in Ligue 1 last season, highlighting his ability with the ball.

The Brazilian is not the biggest defender, and neither is he the strongest with a modest 79 physical rating due mainly to his jumping (90), however he is mobile (71 pace) and possesses an 88 defensive rating. There will be few better in the tackle (89 standing tackle) this year than the PSG captain and he will be a popular man on Ultimate Team.

Gerard Pique (OVR 87)

31-year-old Gerard Pique has seen his pace drop over the last few seasons but the Spanish international is still one of the best defenders on the game. Pique contributed two goals from defence last season as Barcelona won their third league title in four years. The Catalan club will hope Pique can marshal the defence as they look to end rivals Real Madrid's dominance in Europe.

At 6'4" and with an 87 defence rating Pique should be effective on FIFA 19 although his 55 pace rating will put many fans off him. The Spaniard will be excellent in aerial duels and with a 76 physical rating along with his size he should be capable of battling the most robust of strikers.

Samuel Umtiti (OVR 87)

Samuel Umtiti has established himself at the top level since arriving at Barcelona from Lyon in 2016, culminating in his role in the World Cup winning French team this summer. He has formed a formidable partnership with Raphael Varane for his national side and even contributed a goal as his side lifted the trophy.

It is difficult to see a weakness in Umtiti on FIFA 19, the 24-year-old is still young enough to improve on Career Mode and is a well-rounded player. At six feet tall he is no giant but has the physical attributes to accompany his 88 defensive rating and make him one of the most popular defenders on the game this season.

Jan Vertonghen (OVR 87)

Jan Vertonghen has been a reliable defender ever since joining Spurs in 2012. The Belgian centre back has gone from strength to strength and has been rewarded with his highest ever overall after helping Belgium reach the World Cup semi-finals. Vertonghen was ever-present for Spurs in the league as they kept 16 clean sheets and once again qualified for the Champions League.

Standing at 6'2", Vertonghen is excellent in the air at both ends of the pitch whilst his 73 passing and 72 dribbling make him ideal for FIFA players who like to keep the ball. An enormous 88 defensive rating make the Belgian a solid and reliable defender and he will be popular among Ultimate Team fans this season.﻿

Jordi Alba (OVR 87)

A third Barcelona defender, Jordi Alba has been a mainstay at the Nou Camp for many years. The 29-year-old scored twice and created eight goals for his teammates last season showing the threat he offers down the left. Alba also averaged two tackles per game showing that his defensive duties were not neglected either.

Alba's strength is his blistering pace which stands at 93 on FIFA 19. His speed not only allows him to get forward and pose an attacking threat but also enables him to provide cover, especially for slower defenders such as Pique at Barcelona. With 83 dribbling and 79 passing Alba is a capable ball player whilst his 79 defensive rating make him an excellent all-round option at left-back.

More top defenders