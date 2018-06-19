FIFA 18 World Cup: Man of the Match (MOTM) Day 7 Predictions

One week has passed at the World Cup, and all the teams have got a game under their belts. Countries that tasted defeat in their opening game are now on the verge of a World Cup exit, and nations with three points to their name are now just one win away from the knockout stages.

The seventh day of competition sees Uruguay meet Saudi Arabia in Group A, whilst Portugal battle Morocco, and Spain challenge Iran in Group B’s fixtures.

Man of the Match ratings boosts are being handed out on FIFA 18 Ultimate Team’s World Cup update, and RealSport are looking at which players could be challenging for such an award. The ratings boosts will apply to their current cards, making them all the more dangerous. With no transfer market on the World Cup mode, you will only be able to find players in packs through the store or by completing challenges from game play or SBCs (squad building challenges).

Edinson Cavani (OVR 89 – 90)

Uruguay face Saudi Arabia in Rostov, and with the Saudis conceding five to Russia in the opening game of the tournament, you don’t give them much hope against Uruguay. The South American’s strike pairing of Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez (OVR 91) is a threat to any team, let alone one as weak as Saudi Arabia.

Suarez left his shooting boots behind against Egypt last week, squandering two great chances, so Edinson Cavani looks to be their main threat against Saudi Arabia. The PSG forward is fresh from a 40-goal season in France, and his international record isn’t too shabby either, scoring 42 times in 102 games. Expect him to add to that in Rostov.

Key an eye on: Luis Suarez (OVR 91)

Bernardo Silva (OVR 84 – 85)

Of course, Cristiano Ronaldo (OVR 96) is the biggest threat in this Portugal side, but after scoring a hat-trick against Spain to claim a valuable point for his side, he will need more support from his teammates. Bernardo Silva, who blossomed during the second half of the season at Manchester City, will have greater licence to get forward against Morocco. The Portuguese will want to see the form that saw him score nine goals and notch 11 assists last season.

Goncalo Guedes (OVR 78) is likely to line up alongside Ronaldo in attack, with Andre Silva (OVR 82) a more conventional strike option, so don’t be surprised if either of them get on the scoresheet against Morocco.

Key an eye on: Cristiano Ronaldo (OVR 96)

Isco (OVR 86 – 87)

Diego Costa (OVR 88) was the man for Spain against Portugal, with his two goals almost enough to secure the win for his country. He will get less room to work against Iran, despite them being significantly weaker than the Portuguese, but that could open up some room for their other forward players such as Isco.

The Real Madrid man operates on the left wing for his country but expect him to drift inside and get closer to the goal. His position in the Spain starting line-up is under threat from his Real Madrid team mate Marco Asensio (84), so if he fails to deliver against Iran, he could be left out.

Key an eye on: Diego Costa (OVR 86)

Jordi Alba (OVR 85 – 86)

Staying with Spain, things can get a bit clunky around the final third with so many little architects on the field. It could then be up for left back Jordi Alba to get forward and use his pace to provide the difference. The Barcelona player has had a great season for his club, with 12 assists and three goals, and with an in-form Diego Costa leading the line for Spain, there will be someone on hand to put the ball away if Alba can get it in to the box.

Alba will also want to tighten things up defensively, with three mistakes effectively costing Spain the win against Portugal. A big win and a clean sheet could put the ascendency in Group B as they now need to better Portugal’s remaining results to top the group.

Key an eye on: Thiago (OVR 88)