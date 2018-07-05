FIFA 18: World Cup Man of the Match (MOTM) Day 23 predictions

So, here we are. The last eight. After an exciting Group Stage, the Round of 16 didn't disappoint, with three of the ties going to penalties. We now look ahead to the quarter-finals to see who could progress to the semi-finals and final.

On FIFA 18, many players have received Man of the Match boosts throughout the tournament. Their Ultimate Team cards have been updated on FIFA World Cup Ultimate Team, and now look to see who could receive boosts from the first quarter-final matches. If you have a player’s card already and they receive an update, your card will be boosted. This applies to Ultimate Team on the World Cup content update for FIFA 18.

RealSport predicts the updates for the games on Day 23 of the tournament; Uruguay vs France and Brazil vs Belgium.

Luis Suarez (OVR 92 – 93)

Uruguay have had a fantastic tournament, conceding just one goal so far, but they will be the underdogs when they come up against the French in Nizhny Novgorod. That is largely down to Edinson Cavani (OVR 92) missing the quarter-final clash through injury, putting a lot more pressure on Luis Suarez’s shoulders.

How Uruguay will line up is now a mystery, but their source of goals will come from Suarez, who has the capacity to unlock any defence, even on his own. A big performance is needed from the Barcelona man if the South Americans are to make it to the semi-finals.

Keep an eye on: Fernando Muslera (OVR 82)

Kylian Mbappe (OVR 87 – 88)

A contender for the Golden Ball, Kylian Mbappe is showing his class on the big stage. Playing as a hybrid winger and forward, the PSG speedster has three goals to his name in the tournament so far, and you wouldn’t bet against him popping up again against Uruguay.

The 19-year-old links up with the big Olivier Giroud (OVR 86) and the tricky Antoine Griezmann (OVR 89) in attack, and if they link up successfully, no defence in the world can keep them out.

Keep an eye on: Antoine Griezmann

Philippe Coutinho (OVR 89 – 91)

Brazil will be the slight favourites going into their quarter-final against Belgium, but a lot depends on how, and where Philippe Coutinho plays for the Brazilians. If the Barcelona man remains in a central midfield role, you could see him doing damage, but there could be a temptation from Tite to move him out to the right wing where he played in qualifying, in order to have a more defensively responsible midfield.

If Coutinho can find the pockets of space in the defensively vulnerable Belgian midfield, Brazil will have plenty of joy, and he could look to exchange with the likes of Neymar (OVR 94), Gabriel Jesus (OVR 85) and Willian (OVR 87).

Keep an eye on: Gabriel Jesus (OVR 85)

Kevin De Bruyne (OVR 90 – 92)

If Belgium stick with their 3-4-2-1 formation, you see them struggling against Brazil. Kevin De Bruyne is failing to have an impact on matches in a two-man central midfield pairing, and Belgian coach Roberto Martinez should throw on the versatile Marouane Fellaini (OVR 84) to free up De Bruyne.

De Bruyne could then run at the Belgian defence and get closer to the strong Romelu Lukaku (OVR 87) and the threat of Eden Hazard (OVR 91). If he gets time on the ball, Belgium have a chance.

Keep an eye on: Eden Hazard (OVR 91)