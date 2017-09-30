FIFA 18 Wonderkids: All the best Brazilians to sign in Career Mode

Brazil. Producers of Pele, Zico, Socrates, Rivelino, Carlos Alberto, Cafu, Ronaldo, Ronaldinho and Neymar. The baton is always being passed down to the next generation, and there is always a new hot prospect coming through. So who’s next from Brazil? There is a whole host of talent coming through as we look at the top wonderkids from the five-time World Champions.

READ: FIFA 19 Wonderkids: Best Brazilians to sign in Career Mode

How to choose the best wonderkid for FIFA 18 Career Mode

We are looking at the best wonderkids from Brazil on FIFA 18. We have opened this up to players aged 23 and below, who have starting overall ratings of 73 or higher and potentials of 81 or higher. These are reliable footballers now that have the talent required to go on and become the best in the world.

Do note that a player can outgrow their potential on Career Mode if they are at the top of their game and playing exceptionally well. It's important to also realise that young players do not come cheap; you are paying for their potential so be prepared to pay top dollar for these young stars. Our top 10 is compiled by looking at player stats, potential and age.

A full list of our other Brazilian wonderkids is at the bottom of this page.

Marquinhos (OVR 83 – POT 89)

Age: 23

Positions: CB

Club: Paris Saint-Germain

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 86 sliding tackle, 85 jumping, 85 marking

Cost: £55 million (release clause)

Wage: £66,000

Marquinhos stepped into the limelight after David Luiz was sold back to Chelsea just over a year ago, partnering Thiago Silva in Paris Saint-Germain’s defence. The fact that the board decided against signing a replacement showed how much trust they had in the 23-year-old. Holding such quality at such a young age bodes well for PSG and Brazil in the future, as after next year’s World Cup, the onus will be on Marquinhos to marshal the defensive line.

On FIFA 18 Marquinhos is rated at 83 with a very strong potential of 89, matching the level of Juventus’s Giorgio Chiellini. His best stats include 86-rated marking, 85 standing tackle and 85 marking.

Ederson (OVR 83 – POT 89)

Age: 23

Positions: GK

Club: Manchester City

Country: Brazil

Best stats: 87 GK reflexes, 86 reactions, 82 GK kicking

Cost: £46.9 million (release clause)

Wage: £76,000

Few Premier League fans had heard of Ederson before he joined Manchester City in the summer, but after a superb start to life at The Etihad, he is already regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the division. The 23-year-old only became a regular for Benfica last season, but he clearly did enough to impress City manager Pep Guardiola.

Ederson has an 83 starting overall on FIFA 18, with an incredible potential of 89 - that would put him alongside Thibaut Courtois and Gianluigi Buffon. His best attributes are 87-rated reflexes, 86 reactions and 82-kicking. Guardiola signed him for his ability on the ball, shown by his ‘Long Passer’ trait on the game.

Fabinho (OVR 83 – POT 88)

Age: 23

Positions: CDM

Club: AS Monaco

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 91 penalties, 89 stamina, 88 standing tackle

Cost: £26 million (release clause)

Wage: £33,000

Fabinho’s influence at Monaco was highlighted by his move from right back to defensive midfield last season. The 23-year-old was one of the shining lights that guided Monaco towards the Ligue 1 title last season, and he is one of the few who stayed with the club over the summer.

The former Real Madrid man is also rated at 83 with a potential of 88 on the game. His best stats are his 91-rated penalties, 89 stamina and 88 standing tackle.

Gabriel Jesus (OVR 81 – POT 92)

Age: 20

Positions: ST

Club: Manchester City (release clause)

Work rate: High/High

Best stats: 93 agility, 92 balance, 89 acceleration

Cost: £55.9 million

Wage: £101,000

A name Manchester City fans love to see on the team sheet, Gabriel Jesus is already a regular starter despite joining in January. The 20-year-old has an incredible eye for goal, as shown by his 12 goals in just 18 games for the club. He has so far been absolutely worth the £27 million City paid for the Brazilian starlet in the move from Palmeiras.

Jesus has 93 agility, 92 balance and 89 acceleration on FIFA 18, helping make up his 81 overall rating and 92 potential.

Malcom (OVR 81 – POT 87)

Age: 20

Positions: RW, RM

Club: Bordeaux

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 93 agility, 86 acceleration, 84 dribbling

Cost: £45.3 million (release clause)

Wage: £41,000

Heading into the less familiar names, Bordeaux man Malcom has a strong reputation in France. The 20-year-old right winger or right midfielder has bagged 14 goals and nine assists over his three seasons in Ligue 1, and is one of the first names on Bordeaux’s team sheet.

The former Corinthians player has 93 agility, 86 acceleration and 84 dribbling in his arsenal on FIFA 18, with his overall rating at 81 and potential at 87.

Anderson Talisca (OVR 79 – POT 84)

Age: 23

Positions: CAM, ST, CM

Club: Besiktas (on loan from Benfica)

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 87 long shots, 87 free kick accuracy, 86 curve

Cost: n/a

Wage: £13,000

Despite two successful seasons at Benfica, Anderson Talisca was loaned out to Besiktas last season and that deal has been extended for the current campaign. The attacking midfielder, striker or central midfielder notched 20 goals across two seasons in Portugal, before bagging 17 last season for Besiktas.

The 23-year-old has a 79 rating but has the potential to hit a more than respectful 84. His best stats are his 87-rated free kick accuracy, 86 curve and 84 shot power – a player to look at if you need a set piece specialist.

Andreas Pereira (OVR 77 – POT 86)

Age: 21

Positions: LM, CM, CAM

Club: Valencia (on loan from Manchester United)

Work rate: High/High

Best stats: 83 ball control, 83 dribbling, 81 agility

Cost: n/a

Wage: £75,000

Manchester United fans may be surprised to see loanee Andreas Pereira have a relatively high overall on FIFA 18, but the little Brazilian has impressed since being sent away from Old Trafford. The 21-year-old went on loan to Granada last season and got regular minutes, making 37 appearances and claiming five goals, three assists and two Man of the Match awards.

He is back in La Liga this season with Valencia, where he has earned himself a 77-overall rating on FIFA 18, with the left, central or attacking midfielder’s potential at a superb 86. His best skills include his 83 ball control, 82 dribbling and 81 agility.

Wallace (OVR 77 – POT 85)

Age: 22

Positions: CB

Club: Lazio

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 83 strength, 80 standing tackle, 79 aggression

Cost: £19.2 million (release clause)

Wage: £34,000

It’s refreshing to see a range of positions in this Top 10, as we have another centre back in the form of Lazio’s Wallace. The 22-year-old went on a strange loan move to Monaco following his transfer from Cruzeiro to Braga in 2014, spending two seasons at in Ligue 1. In the summer of 2016 he moved on once again to Lazio, but it hasn’t been as smooth for him as manager Simone Inzaghi rotates his squad.

Wallace still has a respectable 77 rating with a very healthy potential of 85. His best stats include 83-rated strength, 80 standing tackle and 78 marking.

Vitinho (OVR 77 – POT 84)

Age: 23

Positions: ST, CAM

Club: CSKA Moscow

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 83 dribbling, 83 agility, 82 long shots

Cost: n/a

Wage: £40,000

Brazilians seem to be shipped all over Europe, and we now head to Russia where we find CSKA Moscow’s Vitinho. The striker or attacking midfielder has scored 5 goals in 13 games last season after impressing on loan at native side Internacional.

The 23-year-old has ‘Selfish’, ‘Long shot taker’, ‘Technical dribbler’ and ‘Corner specialist’ traits which accompany his 77 overall rating and 84 potential. His best stats are his 83 dribbling, 83 agility and 82 long shots.

Dalbert (OVR 77 – POT 84)

Age: 23

Positions: LB, LWB, LM

Club: Inter Milan

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 91 sprint speed, 91 acceleration, 83 agility

Cost: £17.6 million

Wage: £42,000

One for Career Mode managers who like to play with wing-backs is Inter Milan’s Dalbert. The 23-year-old can play as a left back, left wing back or left midfielder, and he made the move to the San Siro after impressing at Nice last season. He featured 38 times as Nice enjoyed a successful campaign, finishing third in Ligue 1.

Dalbert has a strong 77-rating on FIFA 18, with his potential at 84 and his best skills including at 91 acceleration, 91 sprint speed and 83 agility, giving him a ‘Speedster’ speciality.

Other Brazilian wonderkids

Name Age Po s. Club OVR POT Otavio 22 LM CAM Porto 77 82 Wendell 23 LB B. Leverkusen 77 81 Gabriel 20 ST RW Benfica* 76 85 Raphinha 20 LM Vitoria SC 76 84 Thiago Maia 20 CDM Lille 76 83 Otavio 23 CDM Bordeaux 76 82 Mattheus Oliveira 22 CAM CM LM Sporting 75 82 Douglas Santos 23 LB Hamburg 75 81 Matheus Pereira 21 LW RW GD Chaves* 74 85 David Neres 20 RW Ajax 74 83 Richarlison 20 LM CF RM CAM Watford 73 85 Gabriel Boschilia 21 CAM Monaco 73 83 Douglas Luiz 19 CM CDM Girona* 73 85

*Denotes players on loan

Looking for FIFA 18 wonderkids? Just click the link below:

Strikers

Defenders (CBs, RBs & LBs)

Midfielders (CMs, CAMs & CDMs)

Wingers (LMs, RMs, LWs & RWs)

Argentinian Wonderkids

Looking for FIFA 18 young players in other positions?

Best young strikers

Best young right wingers & right midfielders (RW & RM)

Best young left wingers & left midfielders (LW & LM)

Best young attacking midfielders (CAM)

Best young central midfielders (CM)

Best young defensive midfielders (CDM)

Best young centre backs (CB)

Best young left backs (LB)

Best young right backs (RB)

Best young goalkeepers (GK)

Looking for free players?

Contract Expiry Signings Ending in 2018 (First Season)

Contract Expiry Signings Ending in 2019 (Second Season)

Contract Expiry Signings Ending in 2020 (Third Season)

Contract Expiry Signings Ending in 2021 (Fourth Season)

Free Agent XI

Looking for other cheap high potential players?

Best cheap high potential centre backs (CB)

Best cheap high potential left backs (LB)

Best cheap high potential right backs (RB)

Best cheap high potential right wingers (RW) & midfielders (RM)

Best cheap high potential left wingers (LW) & midfielders (LM)

Best cheap high potential attacking midfielders (CAM)

Best cheap high potential strikers

On a tight budget?

Best loan signings

Top hidden gems

Top lower league gems

Looking for tall players?

Tallest strikers

Tallest centre backs

Tallest players

Want to boost your players' stats?

FIFA 18 Chemistry Styles: The Ultimate Guide

Who are you going to sign on FIFA 18’s Career Mode? Let us know in the comments section below.