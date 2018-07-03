FIFA 18 Ultimate Team: Festival of Futball (FOF) Team of the Matchday 4 predictions

Some say that the tournament doesn’t really start until the knockout stages. Although the Group Stage did throw up some surprises with Germany failing to qualify, the last 16 has seen some remarkable matches.

France and Argentina produced a seven-goal thriller, whilst Russia and Croatia held their nerve from the spot to overcome Spain and Denmark, respectively. Belgium then produced the comeback of the tournament to defeat Japan 3-2 and set up a quarter-final clash with Brazil.

There were some remarkable individual performances in this last 16 clashes, and they will be rewarded in FIFA Ultimate Team’s Festival of Futball. So far on FIFA 18, a team of players have been selected in each matchday of the tournament, and this should continue for the knockouts. The new Festival of Futball (FOF) cards can be found in packs in the FUT Store or bought and sold individually on the transfer market.

RealSport predicts who could make the Team of the last 16.

Danijel Subasic (OVR 85 – FOF 89)

It’s an absolute free for all for the goalkeeping spot in this team, but Danijel Subasic gets the nod for his three penalty saves during the shootout win for Croatia over Denmark. Kasper Schmeichel (OVR 83) saved one penalty during extra time followed by a further two in the shootout, whilst Igor Akinfeev kept out two for Russia against Spain.

Monaco’s Subasic should improve to 89 for his heroics, and you can claim his 85 base card for just 5,700 coins on PS4 and 5,000 on Xbox One in Ultimate Team.

Under threat from: Igor Akinfeev (OVR 79)

Benjamin Pavard (OVR 76 – FOF 86)

Benjamin Pavard was a surprise selection for France’s World Cup squad, but he has made the right back spot his own. The Stuttgart defender scored an outrageous goal in the 4-3 victory over Argentina, as France gather momentum out in Russia.

Pavard’s FOF card should see him move from centre back to right back, and his overall rating rise from 76 to 86. The 22-year-old costs 750 coins on PS4 and 1,000 on Xbox One.

Under threat from: Gabriel Mercado (OVR 78)

Matthijs Jorgensen (OVR 75 – FOF 84)

Denmark fought bravely against Croatia in Nizhny Novgorod, but it was perhaps right the Croatians grabbed the victory on penalties. Matthijs Jorgensen got the Danes off to a flyer after scoring within a minute of kick-off, poking in Jonas Knudsen’s long throw. The Huddersfield man also brought down Ante Rebic with the goal at his mercy, with Kasper Schmeichel saving the resulting penalty.

Jorgensen’s performance should see his 75 overall improve to an impressive 84. The centre back’s base card will set you back 900 coins on PS4 and 1,200 on Xbox One.

Under threat from: Miranda (OVR 86)

Pepe (OVR 86 – FOF 90)

Portugal are out of the World Cup, but centre back Pepe at least gave them a lifeline in their Round of 16 clash against Uruguay. The Besiktas man headed home to tie the game up at 1-1, but they couldn’t hold on for long with the South Americans winning 2-1.

Pepe’s goal could see him make the Festival of Futball, where his 86 rating could rise to 90. His base card costs 8,400 coins on PS4 and 7,400 on Xbox One.

Under threat from: Jonas Knudsen (OVR 69)

Willian (OVR 84 – FOF 89)

Brazil couldn’t quite get going in the first half against Mexico, but they came alive in the second half thanks to Willian. It was the Chelsea man’s quickness off the mark that allowed him to put the ball on a plate for Neymar to grab the vital first goal, on their way to the 2-0 win.

Right winger Willian should improve to an FOF rating of 89, and you can claim his 84 base card for 4,100 coins on PS4 and 4,300 on Xbox One. An 87 Man of the Mach item costs 120,000 on PS4 and 95,000 on Xbox One, with another 87 Path to Glory card costing 210,000 on PS4 and 195,000 on Xbox One.

Under threat from: Genki Haraguchi (OVR 75)

Marouane Fellaini (OVR 79 – FOF 87)

Marouane Fellaini put in a great performance against England in the Group Stage, and he lifted the Belgian side when he came on while Belgium were trailing Japan. The Manchester United midfielder nodded in Eden Hazard’s (OVR 91) cross to level the scores at 2-2, with the Red Devils claiming a last-gasp victory in normal time.

Fellaini’s 79 overall rating should improve to 87 and his CDM position should move forward to CM. His base card is priced at 1,400 coins on PS4 and 1,700 on Xbox One, with an 82 in-form costing 30,000 on PS4 and 33,250 on Xbox One.

Under threat from: Aleksandr Golovin (OVR 76)

Ivan Rakitic (OVR 87 – FOF 93)

Ivan Rakitic and Luka Modric (OVR 89) have run the show for Croatia so far in the World Cup. Although Modric missed a penalty in extra time to win the game for his country against Denmark, Rakitic scored the final spot kick to take the Croats through to the last eight and secure their dark horses tag out in Russia.

Another spell-binding Rakitic performance should mean his 87 overall improves to an outrageous 93. The Barcelona midfielder’s base card costs 16,000 coins on both consoles, with an 88 Man of the Match card costing 60,000 on both platforms also. His 92 Festival of Futball rating for Matchday 2 will set you back 349,000 coins on PS4 and 349,000 on Xbox One.

Under threat from: Shinji Kagawa (OVR 83)

Angel Di Maria (OVR 85 – FOF 89)

Angel Di Maria produced his effort for goal of the tournament with a superb strike against France. The Argentines may have lost 4-3, but this was Di Maria showing he still holds plenty of quality. Could the winger tempt any clubs to pry him away from PSG this summer?

We expect Di Maria’s 85 overall rating to improve from 85 to 89, with his right wing position set to move to the left. His base card costs 8,100 coins on PS4 and 7,100 on Xbox One, with an 87 LW Man of the Match card valued at 75,000 on PS4 and 53,500 on Xbox One. For an 87 CAM FUT Birthday item you will need around 60,000 coins on both consoles.

Under threat from: Takashi Inui (OVR 78)

Kylian Mbappe (OVR 84 – FOF 91)

This World Cup could slowly be becoming Kylian Mbappe’s after a masterful performance against Argentina. The Frenchman took his two goals superbly, and the PSG man is playing well beyond his 19 years out in Russia.

Mbappe’s man of the match performance should mean his 84 overall rating improves to 91, with his ST position heading out to RW. The French number 10 will cost you 10,000 coins on both consoles, with an 87 Man of the Match card priced around 170,000 on both consoles. An 87 Ones To Watch item costs 194,000 on PS4 and 165,000 on Xbox One, with a 93 Team of the Season card setting you back 569,000 on PS4 and 439,000 on Xbox One.

Under threat from: Nacer Chadli (OVR 78)

Artem Dzyuba (OVR 79 – FOF 89)

Russia produced the shock of the round by defeating Spain on penalties, but the hosts had to come from behind to get through to the quarter-finals for the first time. Despite having limited possession, Russia always had a threat in Artem Dzyuba who won the penalty he stuck away in the first half.

Six-foot five striker Dzyuba should improve from 79 to 89 for the Festival of Futball. His base card costs just 700 coins on PS4 and 800 on Xbox One, but the Zenit man's 88 FOF card will set you back 36,500 on PS4 and 32,500 on Xbox One.

Under threat from: Mario Mandzukic (OVR 83)

Edinson Cavani (OVR 88 – FOF 93)

Edinson Cavani had been struggling in this tournament, but the Uruguay striker showed his class in the 2-1 victory over Portugal. Cavani flew to get on the end of Luis Suarez’s whipped ball in, and then grabbed the winner in the second half with a superb curved effort.

Cavani’s 88 overall should now improve to 93, with his base card costing around 27,000 coins on both consoles. A 90-rated in-form card is valued at 90,000 on PS4 and 85,000 on Xbox One, with his 96 Team of the Season item worth 335,000 on PS4 and 330,000 on Xbox One.

Under threat from: Neymar (OVR 92)

RealSport’s FOF Matchday 4 prediction