FIFA 18 Ultimate Team: Festival of Futball (FOF) Team of the Matchday 3 predictions

The Group Stage of the World Cup is over, with just 16 countries remaining in the tournament. Matchday 3, or Round 3, of the Group Stage saw sides cement their place in the Round of 16, with other countries checking in for their flights home.

In those final group matches, there were some stellar performances, and the top performers are set to be rewarded with a FIFA Ultimate Team in-form boost. These come in the Festival of Futball (FOF), with EA celebrating the World Cup with ratings increases for heroes from previous tournaments, and boosts for those who perform in each round of the tournament.

RealSport looks at who could get an in-form boost in the Team of the Matchday 3.

David Ospina (OVR 79 – FOF 84)

Colombia needed to defeat Senegal to make sure of progression to the knockout stages, and with other results going their way, the South Americans topped Group H. Goalkeeper David Ospina made three important saves to ensure they kept hold of all three points in the 1-0 win, and now a Round of 16 clash with England lies ahead.

For the Festival of Futball, we expect Ospina’s 79 overall rating to be boosted to 84. His base card is priced at 900 coins on PS4 and 1,300 on Xbox One in Ultimate Team.

Under threat from: Thibaut Courtois (OVR 89)

Marcos Rojo (OVR 82 – FOF 87)

Marcos Rojo scored perhaps the most important goal of Matchday 3, with his stunning weak-foot volley into the bottom corner against Nigeria. The defender’s strike ensured a 2-1 win for Argentina, and they now meet France in the last 16.

The Manchester United man should be rewarded with a FOF boost from 82 to 87. You can claim Rojo’s base card for 1,800 coins on PS4 and 2,200 on Xbox One.

Under threat from: Simon Kjaer (OVR 81)

Yerry Mina (OVR 80 – FOF 85)

Yerry Mina has a reputation for being a goal scoring defender, and the centre back added his second of the tournament for Colombia in that 1-0 win over Senegal. Not only that, the Barcelona centre back made seven clearances, two interceptions and had a pass accuracy over 91%.

Due to that performance, Mina should see his 80 overall improve to 85. His base card is valued at 1,000 coins on PS4 and 1,400 on Xbox One.

Under threat from: Andreas Granqvist (OVR 80)

Ludwig Augustinsson (OVR 73 – FOF 84)

Another defender who grabbed a goal was Sweden left back Ludwig Augustinsson. The Werder Bremen man was in the right place at the right time to put the Swedes 1-0 up against Mexico, as they went on to secure a 3-0 win and top Group F.

Augustinsson’s back post volley should mean his 73 overall should improve to 84 for the Festival of Futball. His silver base card will set you back 2,700 coins on PS4 and in excess of 3,000 on Xbox One.

Under threat from: Thiago Silva (OVR 88)

Ricardo Quaresma (OVR 83 – FOF 90)

Ricardo Quaresma may have scored the goal of the round with his superb outside of the boot strike against Iran. The right midfielder stated his case for a starting place in the 1-1 draw for the Round of 16, where Portugal meet Uruguay.

Quaresma has an 83 overall rating on Ultimate Team, but his FOF card should see that improve to 90. The Besiktas player costs 1,200 coins on PS4 and 1,300 on Xbox One, with an 87 LM in-form valued around 35,000 on both consoles.

Under threat from: Joel Campbell (OVR 77)

Philippe Coutinho (OVR 87 – FOF 93)

Philippe Coutinho has probably been the best player at the World Cup so far, and he followed up his goals against Switzerland and Costa Rica with an assist for Paulinho in the 2-0 victory over Serbia. The Brazilian is in fine form, and with Brazil gathering momentum, it’s hard to look past them for the title.

Coutinho’s 87 rating should now travel to 93, and he could receive a second FOF card of the tournament. His left wing base card costs 17,000 coins on both consoles, whilst his 92 FOF item comes in at 415,000 on PS4 and 400,000 on Xbox One.

Under threat from: Paulinho (OVR 83)

Milan Badelj (OVR 78 – FOF 84)

Milan Badelj staked his claim for selection in the knockout stages following his goal and assist in Croatia’s 2-1 victory over Iceland. With the third midfield spot alongside Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic up for grabs, you would imagine Fiorentina’s Badelj should start against Denmark.

Badelj has a 78 rating on Ultimate Team, which should be boosted to 84. His base card will knock you back 950 coins on PS4 and 2,000 on Xbox One.

Under threat from: Marouane Fellaini (OVR 79)

Andre Carrillo (OVR 77 – FOF 85)

Andre Carrillo put his name in the hat for best goal of the tournament with a stunning volley from the edge of the box for Peru against Australia. The 2-0 win was the Peruvians first win at the World Cup since 1978, and at least allowed the South Americans to go out on a high.

Carrillo, who was on loan at Watford from Benfica last season, is rated at 77 on Ultimate Team, but this could rise dramatically to 85 for the Festival of Futball. His gold card costs just 450 coins on PS4 and 600 on Xbox One.

Under threat from: Salem Al-Dawsari (OVR 72)

Lionel Messi (OVR 93 – FOF 97)

It was only a matter of time before Lionel Messi arrived at the World Cup, and the little Argentine truly showed his quality with the opening goal in the 2-1 win over Nigeria. Messi becomes the first player to score at the World Cup in their teens, 20s and 30s, and his nation will need all of his ability if they are to defeat France in the last 16 and possibly go all the way in Russia.

Messi’s 93 overall should rise to an emphatic 97 FOF rating. His base card costs 190,000 coins on PS4 and 178,000 on Xbox One, whilst his 98 TOTY item is valued at 1.6 million on PS4 and 2.1 million on Xbox One. His 98 TOTS striker card will set you back 1.5 million on PS4 and 2 million on Xbox One.

Under threat from: Iago Aspas (OVR 84)

Wahbi Khazri (OVR 78 – FOF 85)

Wahbi Khazri has impressed for Tunisia in all three of their group games, and he showed what he’s all about in the 2-1 win over Panama with a goal and an assist. With his parent club Sunderland suffering relegation to League One last season, expect the Rennes loanee to have a permanent home this summer.

Khazri’s 78 overall should now rise to 85, and you can grab the left midfielder for 2,700 coins on PS4 and 2,800 on Xbox One. An 82 CAM in-form will set you back 14,750 on PS4 and as much as 40,000 on Xbox One.

Under threat from: Edinson Cavani (OVR 88)

Heung-Min Son (OVR 83 – FOF 90)

Heung-Min Son worked his socks off in South Korea’s incredible 2-0 win over Germany, and it was fitting that the Tottenham man scored the last goal which killed off the world champions. His country may have also exited the tournament, but they can still say they finished above the Germans.

Son’s 83 overall rating is likely to increase to 90, and you can get the left midfielder’s base card for 2,700 coins on PS4 and 4,800 on Xbox One. His 92 TOTS item will set you back 362,000 on PS4 and 310,000 on Xbox One.

Under threat from: Adnan Januzaj (OVR 77)

RealSport’s FOF Matchday 3 prediction